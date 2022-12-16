Read full article on original website
Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision
Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Liberty Bowl 2022: How and Where To Watch
SEC’s Arkansas and Big 12’s Kansas to face off in Memphis for the Liberty Bowl on December 28th.
Cowboys defensive lineman Sam Williams OK after auto crash
PLANO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive lineman Sam Williams was involved in a car crash in a northern Dallas suburb on Thursday afternoon, authorities said. According to police, Williams, 23, was driving a black Corvette southbound in Plano at around 2:15 p.m. CST when he collided with a black Infiniti that was heading northbound and attempting to turn, WFAA-TV reported.
At 1,006 games and counting, Clippers' Nicolas Batum is one of NBA's survivors
Clippers forward Nicolas Batum is a 15-year NBA veteran. He says lessons he learned throughout his career have contributed to his longevity.
