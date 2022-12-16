Read full article on original website
Billie Eilish Stuns In Festive Photos From Christmas-Themed Birthday Party
Billie Eilish had a blast at her Christmas-themed 21st birthday over the weekend, sharing some photos from the star-studded bash that included guests like Justin and Hailey Bieber as well as her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford. The Happier Than Ever singer celebrated her milestone birthday on December 18 surrounded by her...
Bill Gates Pregnant Daughter Jennifer, 26, Cradles Bump With Mom Melinda At Her Luxe Baby Shower
Jennifer Gates is making her famous dad Bill Gates a grandpa, and that’s definitely worth celebrating! The 26-year-old mom-to-be was seen in pics you can SEE HERE posted to Instagram on December 22 at a baby shower alongside mom Melinda French Gates. In them, she wore a gorgeous maroon dress as she lovingly cradled her baby bump. Another pic showed a gorgeous venue for the lavish party, and another featured Jennifer and Melinda posing in front of a Christmas tree decorated with baby toys and surrounded by pink gifts! It’s worth noting that many of the decorations were horse themed, including pink rocking horses — undoubtedly an homage to her husband, millionaire equestrian Nayel Nassar.
Bad Bunny Acts Naughty on New Ñengo Flow Song ‘Gato de Noche’
Saint Nick who? ? Tonight, we celebrate San Benito — even if he’s doing something unholy. On Thursday, Bad Bunny and Ñengo Flow released “Gato de Noche,” which Bad Bunny teased on TikTok earlier this week. “He loves you and would do anything for you/But you’re a devil who’s crazy for me. You like bad things,” he sings in Spanish, later adding lyrics about pulling hair and how, “if you’re a sin, I’ll follow you to hell if I keep watching that big ass.” The sexy song explores how Bad Bunny is a person’s “cat of the night” after his lover spends...
'Beverly Hills, 90210' Star Tori Spelling Hospitalized
Beverly Hills, 90210 star Tori Spelling recently revealed she's been hospitalized. Spelling shared the update in an Instagram Story post yesterday (December 21), which has since been taken down. She told her followers, "Here I am in [the] hospital since late last night. To all of you who gas lit me when you were told I [was] too sick to work, well here I am."
Watch Dave Grohl Play The Only Song Released By Both Nirvana & Foo Fighters
Between his time in Nirvana and Foo Fighters, Dave Grohl has quite the discography. But there's only one song that was recorded for both bands: "Marigold." The track was actually first recorded for Grohl’s solo project Late! in 1992. It appeared as a B-side on Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped Box” single a year later, and then was released by Foo Fighters on the live album Skin and Bones in 2006.
