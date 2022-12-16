Read full article on original website
Cortlandville man charged with 6 felonies in alleged purse theft
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortlandville man faces charges for an alleged theft. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Thrifty Shopper on Route 281 Wednesday afternoon for a stolen purse. During the investigation, authorities determined that 51-year-old Carl Sherman stole the purse while the victim was shopping. He fled the scene prior to authorities’ arrival but was located in the area with the purse shortly afterwards. Sherman was arrested and charged with 6 counts of felony grand larceny and one count of misdemeanor petit larceny. He’s set to appear in Cortlandville Court on January 16th, 2023, at 1:00 p.m.
Suspect arrested in fatal Ithaca stabbing
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police have a suspect in a deadly stabbing. Authorities are not identifying the suspect, who was taken to Tompkins County Jail on unrelated charges, but they have identified the victim as 37-year-old Zacharias Moore. Police say Moore was found around 11:30 Monday morning in...
Ithaca Police arrest man in Dollar Tree burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing charges. The Ithaca Police Department was notified of a theft just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. A private security contractor for the Dollar Tree was watching it happen in real-time. IPD responded and took the man into custody without incident. 26-year-old Edrick Acosta Ramos is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor criminal mischief.
Cornell sued by former fraternity over housing
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cornell is named as a defendant in a lawsuit filed by a former fraternity. The Ithaca Voice reports the New York Alpha chapter of Phi Kappa Psi filed a lawsuit last week against the university in New York State Supreme Court. The lawsuit alleges Cornell has blocked efforts to turn their former chapter house on Stewart Avenue into housing for veterans.
Family Medicine Associates of Ithaca to join Cayuga Medical Associates
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – One medical practice in Ithaca joins another. Family Medicine Associates of Ithaca will become part of Cayuga Medical Associates. Locations at 209 West State Street and 8 Brentwood will remain and contact information for providers will be the same. Medical records will be transitioned to Cayuga Medical Associates unless patients request a records transfer.
Target recalls Pillowfort weighted blankets for kids due to potentially deadly hazard
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A product sold at Target stores nationwide is recalled for a dangerous hazard. Pillowfort’s Weighted Blankets for children are being recalled due to the potential for asphyxiation. A young child can trap themselves in the blanket by unzipping it and crawling in, potentially suffocating themselves. Four instances of a child being trapped have been reported, including two deaths. More than 200,000 units were sold. Target and the U.S. Consumer Product and Safety Commission urge consumers to stop using the blanket immediately and contact Target for a refund. Target is contacting all known customers who purchased the product, though that excludes cash purchases.
Changes coming to Tompkins County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department unveiling a new COVID-19 dashboard. The new weekly reporting system will include data on active hospitalizations, new hospital admissions, total resident deaths, weekly case rates per 100K, positive cases over the last 7 days, percent positive over the last 7 days, vaccination rates and the CDC community level. Tompkins County Health Department data will come directly from datasets maintained by the New York State Department of Health and CDC. The dashboard will update automatically as it becomes available.
Tompkins County Mental Health Department to close Wednesday afternoon
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Mental Health Department will close in the afternoon on Wednesday, December 21st. The building located at 201 East Green Street in Ithaca will shutter its doors from noon to 4:30 p.m. for staff development. If there is an emergency, appropriate staff will be notified.
Odd/even parking temporarily suspended in City of Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Odd/even parking is temporarily suspended in the City of Ithaca. Residents are free to park their vehicle on either side of the street during the suspension. The city will resume odd/even parking at a later date as needed and will issue a notification at that time.
TCAT Planning Committee nixes ditching fare fees
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — TCAT’s Planning Committee says now is not the right time to ditch fees. Supporters of TCAT going fare free say it would boost ridership numbers, provide transportation to low-income residents, and cut costs. General Manager Scot Vanderpool has previously said that the transit agency would need to meet certain criteria before going fare-free.
Dryden Rail Trail progress to continue in 2023, says town supervisor
DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Dryden Rail Trail saw significant developments in 2022. Dryden Town Supervisor Jason Leifer expects that to continue next year. Once completed, the Dryden Rail Trail will link Dryden to Ithaca and the rest of Tompkins County. FULL INTERVIEW: Jason Leifer on Ithaca’s Morning News...
Cornell astronomer passes away
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cornell professors are remembering the life of a former colleague. Astronomer Riccardo Giovanelli has died. The Cornell Chronicle reports he studied the evolution of galaxies. Professor Philip Nicholson says Giovanelli was kind, generous, and had an “encyclopedic knowledge of astronomy.”. He was 76.
Ithaca’s airport to benefit from JFK flights, in-house marketer
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Ithaca Tompkins International Airport is rebounding. Airport Director Roxan Noble says planes recently reached about 90 percent capacity. She says the addition of JFK flights in January will bring more people to Ithaca. The airport plans to hire an in-house marketer to help with...
Tompkins County Recycling and Materials Management holiday closures and schedules
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Some upcoming closure and schedule clarifications from Tompkins County Recycling and Materials Management. The office will be closed Monday the 26th and Monday, January 2nd. The Recycling and Solid Waste Center will be open both of those days and there will be no change in the curbside recycling schedule. Additionally, the Cayuga Heights and CCE Food Scrap Drop Spots will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day.
Youth wrestling, basketball to start up in Lansing
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — Lansing is ramping up recreational activities. Town officials say travel basketball is set to start in January. The water cats swim group is also holding a session next month. In addition, youth wrestling is coming back after a three-year hiatus. In other news, the Lansing...
Portion of Oak Avenue set to close for a month in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Sewer work will close a road in Ithaca for a month. The work to install a new sewer will happen on Oak Avenue near Collegetown. It will be closed between College Avenue and Summit Street, with residential access. Crews begin tomorrow at 7:00 a.m. and the project is expected to wrap up at 3:30 p.m. on January 20th.
Winter storm brings pair of weather advisories to Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Tompkins, Cortland, and Cayuga Counties and a wind chill advisory for much of the state. The wind advisory starts at 7 p.m. Thursday and remains in effect through 5:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve. While much of the snowfall in what meteorologists are calling a ‘generational storm’ is set to miss the area, a small amount of snow, plenty of rain, and winds of 20-30 mph with gusts as high as 45-50 mph are expected. Gusty winds could blow unsecured objects around and knock down tree limbs, potentially resulting in power outages. Rain paired with extremely low temperatures Friday could result in flash freezes and icy road conditions.
