Boys Basketball: Batavia falls to Sutherland 60-58
Batavia played another close game in Boys Basketball but, this time, came up just shy of a win, losing to Sutherland 60-58. For Batavia, Sayer Siverling scored 16 points. Rasheed Christie, Estavon Lovett, Mickey McKenzie, and Carter McFollins each scored seven points. Ja'Vin McFollins scored six, and Aiden Bellevia scored five.
The Batavian
Patricia Kingsbury Cone
Patricia Kingsbury Cone, age 91, died Monday December 12, 2022 in Rochester, New York. Pat was born on June 19, 1931 in Batavia, New York, the daughter of Genesee County Judge Newell Kingsbury Cone and Lydia Belle [Johnson] Cone. Pat attended Batavia elementary schools, the Columbia School in Rochester, NY and graduated in 1953 from Wells College in Aurora, NY. Following graduation, Pat returned to Batavia where she established a rewarding 25-year career as a Genesee County social worker.
The Batavian
Florence "Bunny" Ficarella Hamilton
- Florence "Bunny" Ficarella Hamilton, age 79, of Batavia, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at her home. She was born Monday, July 5th, 1943 in Batavia, a daughter of the late Alphonso Ficarella Sr. and Mary Strollo Ficarella. Bunny enjoyed going to Batavia Downs to gamble and loved...
Genesee County granted $540k for Healthy Living project
Although it wasn’t as much as officials could have hoped for, a Restore NY grant has been approved to help with the expenses of the Healthy Living project in downtown Batavia.
The Batavian
John Charles Bannister
John Charles Bannister, 87 of Batavia, passed away December 6, 2022 at his residence. He was born November 8, 1935 in Batavia, NY, a son of the late Charles John Bannister and Amanda Davis Bannister. He served our great nation as a cryptologist in the US Navy from 1954-1958. He...
The Batavian
Lady Dragons fall to Attica 56-39
Pembroke fell to 2-3 on the season with the team's third-straight loss in Girls Basketball on Monday, 56-39 to Attica. Karli Houseknecht: 16 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists. Izzy Breeden: 7 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists.
The Batavian
Gary A. Malcomb Sr.
Batavia ~ Gary A. Malcomb Sr., age 61, of State Street, passed away unexpectedly at home on Wedenesday, December 14, 2022. He was born February 5, 1961 in Lockport, NY, a son of the late John and Emma Bennett Malcomb. Gary’s grandchildren were very special to him. He was also...
Bells are a-ringing, but not on time at BHS; repairs approved for the high school and RM
Bells are a-ringing, or so the holiday song goes, but at Batavia High School they’re not doing it as efficiently lately. City Schools Business Administrator Scott Rozanski reviewed the needs of a 19-year-old clock and public address system at the high school, and security updates at Robert Morris this week.
Families, community treated to holiday cheer this weekend in Batavia
Despite some typical wintry weather Saturday, participants, including Patricia Hurd, above, bedecked their vehicles and took a drive through Batavia in memory of Bob Zeagler, who was the epitome of holiday spirit with his highly decorated vehicles and even himself. After the small car parade, many families gathered inside of Batavia's First Presbyterian Church to enjoy some refreshments, a visit with Santa Claus and a special treat of a toy.
Public safety, peer advocates come together to help others through PAARI program
Deaths from drug overdoses, many of them involving fentanyl, are on the rise, and all neighborhoods – urban and rural – are at risk. Officials of public safety agencies and the health department in Genesee County say they are united in their effort to provide the support needed to those struggling with substance use disorder through the Public Safety Assisted Addiction Recovery Initiative.
Law and Order: Duo from Buffalo accused of stealing 'felony amount' of merchandise from Dick's
Jaszandra M. Davis, 27, of Wade Avenue, Buffalo, is charged with grand larceny 4th, criminal possession of stolen property 4th, and possession of burglary tools, and Kai F. Morris, 19, of Shirley Avenue, Buffalo, is charged with grand larceny 4th, criminal possession of stolen property 4th, possession of burglary tools, and obstruction of governmental administration. Sheriff's deputies received a report of a possible theft in progress at Dick's Sporting Goods on Dec.
The Batavian
Structure fire reported on Perry Road, Pavilion
A structure fire is reported at 915 Perry Road, Pavilion. Pavilion Fire dispatched. A second alarm is called with Bethany, Le Roy, Stafford, and the City's FAST Team requested to the scene. UPDATE 6:11 p.m.: The Pavilion chief on scene cancels the second alarm. "We believe we have it knocked...
Aging in place is not impossible, but answers should be in place as well
You’re getting older, feeling those achy joints a bit more, cursing the stairs each time you need to use them, and wishing that perhaps you had better equipped the house to accommodate the future you. An unlikely scenario, you say? Not for countless senior citizens locally and across New York State, according to Rebecca Preve, executive director of the Association on Aging in New York.
