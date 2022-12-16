ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One insect you should not kill if you see it in your home

By James Wesser
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=115rXU_0jlMRxYX00

(WHTM) — When you see a bug inside your home, most people either want to kill it or throw it outside. But, did you know there is one insect that you probably should keep inside your home that can actually help keep your house clear of other insects?

Meet the insect Scutigera coleoptrata , more commonly known as the house centipede.

These insects may look extremely intimidating and creepy to most people, but they do plenty of good inside your home.

Smelly, invasive stink bugs could get worse in some areas, study suggests

According to PennState, these little critters can be found under boards, logs, rocks, and other damp outdoor locations. They were first recorded in Pennsylvania in 1849. But, these guys cannot survive the harsh winters found in the northeast, so they find shelter inside our homes.

Because of their secretive nature, scary appearance, and darting motions, homeowners typically fear the house centipede, PennState said. The bug features 15 pairs of legs, with the last pair being twice as long on the females.

Female house centipedes can live for years and produce up to 150 offspring. They usually hide during the day and come out at night to feed on prey.

What they feed on is the reason why you shouldn’t fear the house centipede, but actually just let it do its thing.

These insects feed on many nuisance pests, such as ants, spiders, termites, cockroaches, carpet beetle larvae, and other small pests. House centipedes do not create any nests or webs, because they are always looking for prey. They do not eat human food either, they are only looking for bugs.

However, if you don’t want any of these bugs in your house, there are a few things you can do.

According to PennState close cracks, and crevices in concrete slabs and block walls. Seal the covers to sump pumps with screen and caulk. Install window screen in basement floor drains to prevent centipedes from entering from dry sumps.

You should also reduce the humidity by utilizing dehumidifiers. Grade the soil around the building to facilitate water movement away from the foundation.

