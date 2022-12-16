Read full article on original website
Interstate 90 closure expands to Sioux Falls
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It will get worse before it gets better on South Dakota’s stretch of Interstate 90. The interstate is currently closed from Box Elder exit 67 to Chamberlain. That closure will extend to Sioux Falls starting at 4 p.m. (MT). The South Dakota Department of Transportation expects the closure to stay in effect into Friday.
People stranded in storm on I-90 Wednesday night
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More than 100 vehicles are stranded on Interstate 90 Wednesday night, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. An unknown number of people are in the vehicles stuck between Rapid City and Wall, with most of them reportedly in the area from New Underwood to Wall.
Two weeks in a row the area has come to a standstill, and first responders are still helping
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced that the interstate is closed from exit 67 at Box Elder to Chamberlain. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says the storm came fast and furious, leaving people stranded on the road between Wall and Rapid City. One...
Interstate 90 stretch closes Wednesday night
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Interstate 90 from Box Elder exit 67 to Chamberlain closes at 6 p.m. Wednesday due to snow and high winds causing blizzard-like conditions. The South Dakota Department of Transportation also says there are several No Travel Advisories and Road Impassable conditions on state highways across the central and western part of the state.
Following winter storm, Feeding South Dakota in dire need of volunteers
PIERRE, S.D. - Tens of thousands of people across the state rely on Feeding South Dakota. And now, they need your help. The winter storms that paralyzed much of South Dakota last week have set Feeding South Dakota back greatly. Stacey Andernacht, Marketing and Communications Director for the organization, estimates that 3,300 families were effected by the storm, and unable to get their deliveries.
Semi-truck goes off road on I-90
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating an accident involving a semi-truck that occurred Wednesday morning in Sturgis. The patrol says a semi driver going westbound on I-90 lost control of his vehicle, leaving the roadway and entering the median. They say before the driver...
Safety tips while enjoying snowmobiling through the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With more than 400 miles of groomed snowmobile trails in the Black Hills National Forest, 350 of those are part of the South Dakota and Wyoming snowmobile program. According to the New Hampshire Snowmobile Association, the three highest contributing factors to accidents were inexperience, unsafe...
Dangerous cold will continue
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Air from Siberia managed to slip past the jet stream brining dangerously frigid air and temperatures to the region. It is cold, there is no other way to put it. Due to the light low moisture snow some areas saw this morning combined with the frigid...
RCAS Snowday Update
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Last week Rapid City students were out of class because of the winter weather. Now parents are questioning why the district called for snow days versus e-learning days. Last week Bobbi Schaefbauer, community relations manager for the district, said they simply weren’t prepared for the incoming...
Cattle health plays a big role in being able to survive bitter cold
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Winter can be a dangerous, deadly season for livestock; especially when ranchers are hit with a stretch of sub-zero temperatures and extreme wind-chill. “Cattle are no different than humans; they don’t necessarily enjoy ten below zero and then 30 miles per hour wind, but it’s...
This is a week you definitely don’t want your furnace to go on the fritz
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Whatever preference you choose to keep your house cool or warm, be cautious of temperature to keep it in the 60s (many experts suggest 68). The last thing you want when temperatures drop outside is for your furnace to stop working. This is the busiest...
Custer man rescues blind, pregnant mare after storm
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Noah Tietsort of Custer went more than the extra mile to help a rancher in need. When last week’s storm ended, Tietsort got on his snowmobile and rode to Lead to help get a blind and pregnant mare back to her barn, according to Barbara Jean Atchison (who shot the photos).
Avoid putting food outside during a power outages
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With below-freezing temperatures predicted in the Black Hills, there is concern about food being lost if the power goes out and refrigerators and freezers aren’t able to function. But according to South Dakota State University’s Extension Farm to School Nutrition Field Specialist Anna Tvedt,...
Man rescues blind, pregnant horse caught in snowstorm
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA/Gray News) - A South Dakota man went the extra mile to help save a horse stuck in the snow. KOTA reports resident Noah Tietsort got on his snowmobile and rescued a pregnant mare caught in last week’s snowstorm. The horse is reportedly blind and got...
Airport rates to increase in 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City Regional Airport is raising some fees and rates in 2023. Airport Director Patrick Dame recommended that the Rapid City Common Council approve a rate change. Last year the airport benefited from a COVID relief grant, giving the facility a surplus. Those funds won’t...
Spreading holiday cheer one bear at a time
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -On December 10, the Wichita Thunder defeated the Rapid City Rush hockey team 4 to 1. But that didn’t stop the crowd from celebrating that one goal. During the annual teddy bear toss the crowd threw hundreds of stuffed animals onto the ice in celebration.
Importance of Christmas bird counts throughout the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We all know that each ecosystem member relies on the others. Ornithologists at Wind Cave National Park completed their annual bird count on Dec 11. The winter bird species have been counted at the Wind Cave National Park to see if any species of birds were lower than usual.
Non-profits around Rapid City work to help the homeless population stay warm
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Non-profits usually do double the work during the winter helping the homeless, especially when the temperature outside is dangerously low. Frostbite and hypothermia are real concerns when the weather turns cold. That concern is even greater when you don’t have shelter. Daytime organizations like the Hope Center in Rapid City help people without somewhere to go to have a warm location to stop at during the day.
Noem wants conservative lobbyist ousted
PIERRE, S.D. - Governor Kristi Noem wants the head of a conservative lobbying organization fired, after he released a letter publicly calling on her to take action on “kid-friendly” drag shows. In a three page letter of her own to the Board of Directors of the Family Heritage...
Space heaters are alternative way to warming the home but can be a fire hazards
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Below-freezing temperatures are rolling into the Black Hills and some families are breaking out the space heaters to avoid high heating costs but that doesn’t come without dangers. Heating equipment is one of the leading causes of house fire deaths for a variety of...
