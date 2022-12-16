ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James ends GOAT debate by hiding from Suns in Lakers loss

The Los Angeles Lakers have hit probably the lowest point of the season, which is saying something considering they started 2-10. LeBron James sat out Monday’s game against the Phoenix Suns for an “ankle injury” for the second time this season against a team that would expose his level of play. This was brought up against the Toronto Raptors when he left his teammates out to dry in a blowout…
FanSided

NBA rumors: 3 new players could hit the trade market, 1 comes off

NBA rumors are heating up as the trade deadline gets closer and several struggling teams may be reconsidering who they trade and who they keep. Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report rounded up the latest NBA rumors today, with a piece that touched on several surprising players who could be working their way onto the trade market as February draws closer, along with one other player who was presumed to be available but now may be staying put.
Vibe

Dwyane Wade And Dirk Nowitzki Headline 2023 Naismith Hall Of Fame Nominees

The Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame 2023 nominees have been announced, with NBA legends Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki headlining this year’s class of potential inductees. In addition to Wade and Nowitzki, other first-time nominees include former NBA stars Pau Gasol and Tony Parker, current San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, and the 1976 U.S. Olympic Women’s Basketball Team. Former NBA champion and current Portland Trailblazers head coach Chauncey Billups is also nominated this year, his sixth time on the Hall of Fame ballot. More from VIBE.comStephen A. Smith To Host 'NBA In Stephen A's World' Christmas SpecialAmar'e Stoudemire Charged...
FanSided

Blackhawks News: Nashville loss at home, Connor Bedard, and more

The Nashville Predators showed up to the United Center on Wednesday night wearing their Reverse Retro jerseys so the Chicago Blackhawks had to wear their road whites. It was actually a really cool thing to see as that is very old-school for the NHL. Unless it is a special occasion, you only see the white jerseys at home which is not the way that it always was.
