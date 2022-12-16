Read full article on original website
Related
Maryland man dies in central Pa. crash: police
Police have identified a man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in York County on Wednesday afternoon. State police said two vehicles collided at the intersection of Barrens Road South and Barton Circle, Hopewell Township just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the first vehicle, driven by Jacob Bertazon...
Fatality reported in 2-vehicle crash in central Pa.: police
Update: Police identified the man killed in Wednesday’s crash. A two-vehicle crash in York County on Wednesday afternoon is fatal, according to state police. Just before 2:30 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Barrens Road South and Barton Circle in Hopewell Township, for the crash, police said.
local21news.com
Fire destroys home in Cumberland County, authorities say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Emergency crews responded to a fire in an apartment building in Cumberland County Wednesday morning. It happened around 8:00 AM on the 200 block of Market Street in New Cumberland. Deputy Chief Rick Anderson of the New Cumberland Fire Department says they are still investigating if the fire began inside the structure or outside. Anderson says the fire was on a second floor back porch when crews arrived.
WGAL
Police investigating shooting in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday evening. According to police, the shooting happened in the 600 block of St. Joseph St at 7:46 p.m. Police confirm one person was shot in the incident. The victim was transported to a local hospital for...
local21news.com
Crews respond to building fire, possible explosion in Ephrata
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHP) — Crews in Lancaster County responded to a fire in Ephrata Borough on Tuesday, December 20. Emergency dispatchers tell CBS 21 the fire started around 7:25 p.m. on the 300 block of West Main Street. They say no one was taken to a hospital. The explosion...
Susquehanna Township home explosion caught on video
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Susquehanna Township family lost their home in a gas explosion last week, just minutes after they were warned to evacuate. The explosion was caught on a neighbor's Ring doorbell camera:. FOX43 spoke to two neighbors who were in their homes when the explosion happened.
WGAL
Police investigating shots fired incident in Steelton
STEELTON, Pa. — Police responded to a shots-fired call Monday night in Steelton. Now, investigators are asking for the public's help. Police said the incident happened on the 100 block of South Second Street around 9:30 p.m. Police are asking anyone who has surveillance video of the area around...
WGAL
Police investigating hit-and-run crash in Lititz
LITITZ, Pa. — Police said they are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Lancaster County. Lititz police said the crash happened on the 000 block of East Main Street around 10 a.m. Wednesday. "Two legally parked vehicles were struck while parked. Both parked vehicles sustained damage. There is no specific...
70-year-old man dies in central Pa. house fire
A 70-year-old man was found dead Monday after fire engulfed a Chambersburg home, authorities said. Gary L. Stevens Sr. died in a fire that started around 10:40 p.m. in a home on the first block of Brumbaugh Avenue, according to Franklin County Coroner Jeffrey Conner. The fire started in a...
WGAL
Fire breaks out at residence in Ephrata, Lancaster County
EPHRATA, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a residential fire in Lancaster County on Tuesday evening. According to emergency dispatch, the fire happened just before 7:30 p.m. on the 300 block of W. Main Street in Ephrata. Main Street was shut down from S. Academy Drive to S. State...
Septic Truck Crash Kills 23-Year-Old Maryland Man: York County Coroner
A 23-year-old Whitehall Maryland man died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a septic truck in Hopewell Township, Pennsylvania on Wednesday afternoon, authorities say. Jacob Bertazon was heading north on Barrens Road with he crossed over the double yellow line for an unknown reason near the intersection of...
WGAL
Toys for Tots gifts stolen in Susquehanna Township, police say
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Hundreds of dollars worth of Toys for Tots gifts were stolen in Dauphin County, police said. Susquehanna Township police said the theft happened on Tuesday, Dec. 13, on the 2200 block of Kohn Road. "Upon arrival it was discovered that forcible entry was made into...
WGAL
Police investigating shooting in Middletown, Dauphin County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Police in Middletown, Dauphin County, are investigating a shooting. Officers responded to Vagabond Road for a gunshot victim around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Police said the 19-year-old victim gave several versions of what happened, finally saying an unknown person jumped in the passenger seat of his parked vehicle and shot him in the leg.
abc27.com
Female body found at Harrisburg Sunken Garden
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A female body has been recovered in Harrisburg. According to Harrisburg Police, the body was recovered at the Harrisburg Sunken Garden on N. Front Street on Thursday. Officers were seen removing evidence from the area and deploying a drone over the garden. Police say the...
Speed limit lowered on additional central Pa. highways Thursday
PennDOT has implemented travel restrictions on additional central Pennsylvania highways thanks to a snowy Thursday morning. The speed limit has been lowered to 45 mph, and commercial vehicles are asked to stay in the right lane on the following highways:. Interstate 81 between Stroudsburg and the Maryland state line. Interstate...
Chambersburg Man Killed In Fire ID'd
A 70-year-old man has been killed and two firefighters have been hurt fighting the blaze at a Chambersburg home late on Dec. 19, authorities say. The fire broke out in the 100 block of Brumbaugh Avenue on Monday, around 10:42 p.m., according to the Chambersburg fire department.Upon arrival, cr…
Driver ejected from vehicle during fatal central Pa. crash identified: coroner
A driver who died after veering off the road in York County on Tuesday was identified as 39-year-old Adam Becker, the coroner’s office said Thursday. The Abbottstown man lost control of his vehicle in the 4900 block of East Berlin Road, Paradise Township, before 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to the coroner’s office.
Driver dead after getting thrown from truck in central Pa. rollover crash
A man was killed Tuesday night when the truck he was driving crashed and rolled in York County, ejecting him from the vehicle, authorities said. Coroner Pamela Gay said the man, who has not yet been identified, was driving east on the 4900 block of East Berlin Road in Paradise Township when he veered off the road and lost control around 8:45 p.m.
Body found in Harrisburg park: reports
Harrisburg police are investigating after a woman’s body was found at the Sunken Garden, according to news reports. ABC 27 reported that a drone was deployed as officers at the scene collected evidence Thursday. It’s unclear who the woman is, or how she died. PennLive was not immediately able...
abc27.com
Franklin County residents scammed out of over $100K
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police say two people in Chambersburg were scammed out of over $100,000. State Police say two unknown people contacted the Chambersburg residents, one claiming to be from Microsoft and another from Chase Bank Security. The two suspects are believed to be men with...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
197K+
Followers
85K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 2