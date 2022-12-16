Read full article on original website
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Two Georgia men accused of elderly exploitation in Fairhope
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Two Georgia men are sitting in the Baldwin County Jail. They’re accused of scamming elderly people out of thousands of dollars to lay down pine straw. Fairhope Police say the bad guys used intimidation to receive a much larger payout than they originally quoted. On...
WALA-TV FOX10
MSDH participating in multistate norovirus outbreak investigation
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health is participating in the investigation of a multistate outbreak of norovirus linked to raw oysters from Texas. So far, the state health department said at least nine cases have been reported in the state linked to raw oysters distributed to...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gov. Ivey awards money to fight homelessness
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey announced that she will award money to government and nonprofit organizations that assist the homeless in Alabama. The $2.65 million will be given to 12 different organizations to provide shelter, legal and health services and other necessary assistance. “Helping others in need is...
WALA-TV FOX10
OCSO: Georgia man arrested after road rage incident with gun in Destin
DESTIN, Fla. (WALA) - A road rage incident in Destin that escalated into a driver pointing a gun at another driver led to a Georgia man’s arrest Wednesday, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Daniel Schmidt, 23, of Georgia, is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.
WALA-TV FOX10
ALEA warns deer collisions more likely this time of year
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and insurance companies say deer collisions are more likely to happen around this time of the year. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of ALEA says it’s because of mating season. “The male deer will start to travel to really meet with the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Sword-wielding suspect arrested during SWAT standoff in California
LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) – A Southern California woman was shocked when she returned home to find a stranger claiming the house was his. He was armed, and he ordered her to leave. Marcia Davalos came home just after noon on Monday and found the man she didn’t know inside....
WALA-TV FOX10
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes parts of Northern California
FERNDALE, Calif. (AP) — A strong earthquake shook a rural stretch of Northern California early Tuesday, jolting residents awake, cutting off power to 70,000 people, and damaging some buildings and a roadway, officials said. Two injuries were reported. The magnitude 6.4 earthquake occurred at 2:34 a.m. near Ferndale, a...
Comments / 0