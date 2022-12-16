Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Former Kansas state lawmaker convicted of COVID-19 relief fraud
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - Former Kansas state lawmaker Michael Capps, 44, was found guilty by a federal jury Wednesday of 12 felonies for lying on applications for federal COVID-19 relief, KWCH reports. A jury found Capps guilty of three counts of making false statements to apply for loans, one...
WALB 10
State regulators approve $1.8B Georgia Power rate increase
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Public Service Commission approved a $1.8 billion Georgia Power Co. rate increase Tuesday, raising rates by 12% over three years. The move came after four commissioners tweaked a settlement between the utility and commission staff to give the company more of what it wanted.
WALB 10
List: Warming stations opening up across South Georgia
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As frigid temperatures are expected across the Peach State starting Friday, a number of warming stations are opening up across south Georgia. On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency ahead of the frigid temperatures. Here is a list of warming stations opening up...
WALB 10
South Georgia fire chief covers fire risks ahead of arctic blast
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With an arctic blast set to cover much of the country on or before Christmas, are there fire risks that come with using appliances to heat your home? WALB’s Jim Wallace spoke to a local fire chief who gave advice on how you can stay safe and warm during frigid days.
WALB 10
Santa sense: FBI agent gives tips on how to avoid holiday money scams
Second Harvest of South Georgia says each year, they distribute close to 20 million pounds of food. They say they’re hoping for the same next year also. Local drug unit, Albany Rescue Mission addressing homelessness amid cold weather. Updated: 4 hours ago. Local drug unit, Albany Rescue Mission addressing...
WALB 10
Some South Ga. hardware stores low on winter appliances
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - With temperatures hitting the teens in the coming days in South Georgia, several stores are seeing those winter essentials fly off the shelves. Employees at the Tifton Lowes said space heaters and firewood are moving off the shelves quickly. Assistant Store Manager Wayne Thompson said since...
WALB 10
Winter apparel flying off South Ga. store shelves
Winter apparel flying off South Ga. store shelves
