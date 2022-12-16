ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
kosu.org

'Focus: Black Oklahoma': our top stories of 2022

On this episode, we start off with Anthony Cherry bringing us details on how finding representation in education is the new challenge for school districts in this story from September. Oklahoma’s teacher shortage has reached critical levels, and finding Black teachers is almost impossible. Shonda Little explores the motivations...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kosu.org

Oklahoma legislator files bills for teacher, support staff pay raises

An Oklahoma lawmaker is pushing for a teacher pay raise to combat the state’s teacher shortage. Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, filed a bill for the upcoming legislative session to give Oklahoma public school teachers and support staff a raise starting in the 2023-2024 school year. Senate Bill 28 would...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kosu.org

Preparation is key as Oklahomans brace for cold temperatures

As extremely cold weather moves into the state this week, many Oklahomans are looking for ways to keep themselves, their homes and their vehicles safe and warm. Local officials and businesses offer tips for weathering the cold. The National Weather Service in Norman has already issued a Wind Chill Watch...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy