SAN FRANCISCO -- By dozens, passengers at San Francisco International Airport Thursday stood in front of the monitors, hoping the dreaded word 'cancelled' was not flashing next to their flight.A generational 'bomb cyclone' winter storm was tightening its grip across the nation. According to the National Weather Service more than 90 million people are under winter weather alerts and more than 87 million are under wind chill alerts.Check your flight status: OAK | SFO | SJCThe alerts stretch across 37 states, dipping as far south as the Texas/Mexico border. Mineta San Jose International Airport has reported a "handful" of canceled flights that were mostly...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO