WRBL News 3

Alabama teenager makes first court appearance in fatal Victory Drive hit-and-run

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — An Alabama teenager made his first court appearance Thursday morning facing multiple charges related to a Victory Drive hit-and-run.  Emanuel Rojas Velasquez, 19, of Russell County appeared briefly in Columbus Recorder’s Court. He was arrested on Tuesday. The hearing was postponed until next week by Judge Julius Hunter.  Velasquez is accused of […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus police rule Liberty Ave. death investigation as homicide

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Family members grieve as they are told their brother was shot and found dead in an open field near railroad tracks off Cusseta Road and Liberty Avenue. According to Muscogee County’s Coroner, they identified the body as 44-year-old Marcus Spellers. People who live on the street say he often walked in the neighborhood and worked on yards in exchange for money.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Man found dead near Liberty Ave. identified

UPDATE 12/21/2022 3:11 p.m.: The man found dead near the Brown Avenue Overpass earlier today has been identified. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, Marcus Terrell Spellers, 44, died of gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at 11:25 a.m. The Columbus Police Department Homicide Unit has assumed the investigation. UPDATE 12/21/2022 11:49 a.m.: The […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Man ID’d after found dead near Liberty Ave. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway near Liberty Ave. in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the investigation is in the Liberty Ave. and Bragg Smith Street area. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the man has been identified as 44-year-old Marcus Terrell Spellers. Officials...
COLUMBUS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Teenage girl shot during altercation in LaGrange

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teenage girl was shot in the hand during an altercation along Borton Street in LaGrange. The 15-year-old was walking along Borton Street with her brother and a 12-year-old boy just before 5:30 p.m. Dec. 20. The 12-year-old boy had stolen a handgun from a car earlier that day. The three struggled for the gun, at which point the gun accidentally went off and hit the girl in the hand.
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Columbus man arrested on several warrants from multiple counties

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and US Marshal’s Service arrested a man on multiple warrants in Columbus. Officials say Lawrence Brown had outstanding warrants for kidnapping and battery issued by the Columbus Police Department on Dec. 6. Additionally, at the time of the arrest,...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Auburn police searching for missing 68-year-old man

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department asks for the public’s help in finding a missing 68-year-old man. Jimmie Roy Smith, of Cusseta, Alabama, was last seen on Nov. 19 when he was dropped off near the Greater Peace Child Development Center on Fox Run Parkway. Smith is...
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

COLUMBUS: Multi-car wreck on 13th St. viaduct

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Responders are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the 13th St. viaduct that goes over the Norfolk Southern railyard. At least four cars were involved in the wreck. Multiple Columbus police units are on the scene along with a firetruck. There is no additional information at this time. Stay […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Auburn police arrest 2 juvenile on first-degree robbery charges

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Two juveniles are behind bars after being arrested on first-degree robbery charges, say Auburn police. Authorities say on Dec. 19, and 20, a 16-year-old boy and his 15-year-old accomplice were taken into custody from an incident stemming from a robbery that happened on Dec. 18 in the 1000 block of Northpointe Circle.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Muscogee County sherriff warns people of circulating scam

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A current phone scam has the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) warning citizens to stay alert. Sheriff Greg Countryman says their office has received a high volume of calls reporting individuals calling and posing as MCSO personnel. The criminals are using those impersonations as part of a scam to trick people into sending money.
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

81-year-old Auburn woman dies in fatal car wreck

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — An 81-year-old woman from Auburn died in a fatal two-vehicle crash this past Monday, according to the Auburn Police Department. Police responded to the crash on Dec. 19 at around 5:33 p.m. near the 2300 block of Moores Mills Road. The wreck involved a maroon 2015 Hyundai Elantra and a black […]
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Auburn teenagers arrested on robbery charges

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — Two Auburn teenagers were arrested on first-degree robbery after money was stolen at gunpoint from a local resident, according to the Auburn Police Department. On Dec. 18, Auburn police responded to a robbery at a home in the 1000 block of Northpointe Circle. Police say two juvenile suspects in the home […]
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

SafeHouse Ministries shelter to open amid freezing temperatures

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Jack Frost is nipping at our noses, and with the Artic Blast coming through the Chattahoochee Valley this weekend, SafeHouse wants to make sure everyone has a warm place. The warming center will open Thursday, December 22, at 7 a.m. and will remain open until Monday,...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Man arrested for shots fired at Opelika Piggly Wiggly

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A 20-year-old man is in custody following reports of shots fired at an Opelika grocery store. Police say the officers received reports of gunshots fired at the Piggly Wiggly on Second Avenue. When officials arrived at the scene, several vehicles were found to be shot into.
OPELIKA, AL

