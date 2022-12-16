Read full article on original website
Alabama teenager makes first court appearance in fatal Victory Drive hit-and-run
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — An Alabama teenager made his first court appearance Thursday morning facing multiple charges related to a Victory Drive hit-and-run. Emanuel Rojas Velasquez, 19, of Russell County appeared briefly in Columbus Recorder’s Court. He was arrested on Tuesday. The hearing was postponed until next week by Judge Julius Hunter. Velasquez is accused of […]
WTVM
Columbus police rule Liberty Ave. death investigation as homicide
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Family members grieve as they are told their brother was shot and found dead in an open field near railroad tracks off Cusseta Road and Liberty Avenue. According to Muscogee County’s Coroner, they identified the body as 44-year-old Marcus Spellers. People who live on the street say he often walked in the neighborhood and worked on yards in exchange for money.
UPDATE: Man found dead near Liberty Ave. identified
UPDATE 12/21/2022 3:11 p.m.: The man found dead near the Brown Avenue Overpass earlier today has been identified. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, Marcus Terrell Spellers, 44, died of gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at 11:25 a.m. The Columbus Police Department Homicide Unit has assumed the investigation. UPDATE 12/21/2022 11:49 a.m.: The […]
WTVM
Funeral service held for Columbus tow truck driver killed on the job
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local truck driver killed on the job is finally laid to rest. But, tonight, his loved ones are encouraging those driving this holiday season to be mindful of Move Over laws. It was a room full of Jonathan Begley’s loved ones gathered this evening at...
WTVM
Man ID’d after found dead near Liberty Ave. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway near Liberty Ave. in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the investigation is in the Liberty Ave. and Bragg Smith Street area. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the man has been identified as 44-year-old Marcus Terrell Spellers. Officials...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Teenage girl shot during altercation in LaGrange
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teenage girl was shot in the hand during an altercation along Borton Street in LaGrange. The 15-year-old was walking along Borton Street with her brother and a 12-year-old boy just before 5:30 p.m. Dec. 20. The 12-year-old boy had stolen a handgun from a car earlier that day. The three struggled for the gun, at which point the gun accidentally went off and hit the girl in the hand.
WTVM
PHOTO: 19-year-old arrested in deadly Victory Dr. hit-and-run in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department arrested a 19-year-old in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in Columbus. On Dec. 5, around 6 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Victory Drive following reports of a person being hit by a vehicle. Police say upon arrival, they identified...
WTVM
LIST: Restaurants open on Christmas Day in Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Christmas Day will be here before we know it - and sometimes cooking a meal just isn’t in the books. For those choosing to enjoy a meal at a restaurant, we’ve compiled a list of restaurants that will be open. The full list is below:
WTVM
Columbus man arrested on several warrants from multiple counties
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and US Marshal’s Service arrested a man on multiple warrants in Columbus. Officials say Lawrence Brown had outstanding warrants for kidnapping and battery issued by the Columbus Police Department on Dec. 6. Additionally, at the time of the arrest,...
Columbus Police Department presents check for $16,273.07 to Special Olympics Georgia
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Columbus Police Department presented a check in the amount of $16,273.07 to Special Olympics Georgia at Rally Point Harley Davidson on Williams Road in Columbus. The check presentation was a culmination of the River City Motorcycle Rodeo fundraiser hosted last month by the Columbus Police Department […]
WTVM
Auburn police searching for missing 68-year-old man
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department asks for the public’s help in finding a missing 68-year-old man. Jimmie Roy Smith, of Cusseta, Alabama, was last seen on Nov. 19 when he was dropped off near the Greater Peace Child Development Center on Fox Run Parkway. Smith is...
COLUMBUS: Multi-car wreck on 13th St. viaduct
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Responders are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the 13th St. viaduct that goes over the Norfolk Southern railyard. At least four cars were involved in the wreck. Multiple Columbus police units are on the scene along with a firetruck. There is no additional information at this time. Stay […]
WTVM
Auburn police arrest 2 juvenile on first-degree robbery charges
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Two juveniles are behind bars after being arrested on first-degree robbery charges, say Auburn police. Authorities say on Dec. 19, and 20, a 16-year-old boy and his 15-year-old accomplice were taken into custody from an incident stemming from a robbery that happened on Dec. 18 in the 1000 block of Northpointe Circle.
WTVM
Muscogee County sherriff warns people of circulating scam
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A current phone scam has the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) warning citizens to stay alert. Sheriff Greg Countryman says their office has received a high volume of calls reporting individuals calling and posing as MCSO personnel. The criminals are using those impersonations as part of a scam to trick people into sending money.
81-year-old Auburn woman dies in fatal car wreck
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — An 81-year-old woman from Auburn died in a fatal two-vehicle crash this past Monday, according to the Auburn Police Department. Police responded to the crash on Dec. 19 at around 5:33 p.m. near the 2300 block of Moores Mills Road. The wreck involved a maroon 2015 Hyundai Elantra and a black […]
Auburn teenagers arrested on robbery charges
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — Two Auburn teenagers were arrested on first-degree robbery after money was stolen at gunpoint from a local resident, according to the Auburn Police Department. On Dec. 18, Auburn police responded to a robbery at a home in the 1000 block of Northpointe Circle. Police say two juvenile suspects in the home […]
WTVM
12-year-old boy charged after accidentally shooting girl in LaGrange
LAGRANGE, Ala. (WTVM) - An altercation between two juveniles led to a gun firing, leaving one teen injured in LaGrange. Police say around 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 20, officers responded to reports of a person shot on Kelly Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they spoke with a 15-year-old...
Alleged members of a Columbus street gang make an appearance in court on RICO charges
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The prosecution of a massive, organized crime case made its way into a Muscogee County courtroom Tuesday afternoon. Extra security was in place with almost half of the 20 co-defendants appearing in front of Superior Court Judge Bobby Peters. Prosecutors allege that the defendants were members of the 4MG – a […]
WTVM
SafeHouse Ministries shelter to open amid freezing temperatures
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Jack Frost is nipping at our noses, and with the Artic Blast coming through the Chattahoochee Valley this weekend, SafeHouse wants to make sure everyone has a warm place. The warming center will open Thursday, December 22, at 7 a.m. and will remain open until Monday,...
WTVM
Man arrested for shots fired at Opelika Piggly Wiggly
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A 20-year-old man is in custody following reports of shots fired at an Opelika grocery store. Police say the officers received reports of gunshots fired at the Piggly Wiggly on Second Avenue. When officials arrived at the scene, several vehicles were found to be shot into.
