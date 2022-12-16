The 37th Chamber? Wu-Tang Clan’s New ‘Legacy’ Book Comes in a Massive 400-Pound Sculpture

Back in 1993, the Wu-Tang Clan caused a ruckus with their debut LP Enter the Wu-Tang . The critically acclaimed release is now credited with helping hip hop crossover to the mainstream. Nearly 30 years later, a new coffee table book chronicling the pioneering hip-hop collective’s success is here to create another kind of hype for fans.

On Friday, Wu-Tang unveiled a new 300-page tome in collaboration with publishing house Art Of , titled Wu-Tang Clan Legacy . The book is printed and bound with leather in Italy, and comes in a bonkers 400-pound, black-and-gold chamber. Artist Gethin Jones designed the structure, which takes inspiration from bronze ritual bowls from the Zhou Dynasty—another testament to the Wu’s love of Chinese culture. Crafted from steel and bronze, the globe-like structure dons the groups signature golden logo.

An up-close look at the book chamber designed by Gethin Jones

Inside the 21-inch by 21-inch tome, you’ll come across never-before-seen photos of the hip-hop group, going back to their days growing up together in Staten Island, New York. The images were captured by notable photographers such as Danny Hastings, Kyle Christy, Andy Cantillon and Protim Photo. Several members of the Fast and Furious crew are also credited for shooting images in the book.

Members of the Wu-Tang Clan today

As you might expect, the books has images of all 12 Wu-Tang Clan members, including Ol’ Dirty Bastard (or ODB), RZA, Ghostface Killa, Raekwon, Method Man, GZA, Inspectah Deck, Cappadonna, Masta Killa, U-God, Mathematics (who designed the group’s logo) and DJ Symphony. It spotlights the group on stage spitting verses to hit tracks like “C.R.E.A.M.,” “A Better Tomorrow” and “Tearz.” You’ll also find behind-the-scenes shots of the group on tour and in the studio.

Available now on the Art Of website , the Wu Tang Clan Legacy is limited to just 36 copies in honor of Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) 30th anniversary. Pricing is unavailable at the time of writing, however, each copy will be signed, dated, numbered and come with certificates of authenticity for doubting fans, so you can expect to pay for that exclusivity. Understandably, we don’t judge you for trying to “Protect Ya Neck”—or rather your pockets. But for die-hard fans of the Wu, this book will be a must-have.