wcluradio.com
Russell Alan Mattox
Russell Alan Mattox, 63, of Scottsville, KY, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022, surrounded by his family at his home. Russell was born in Hamilton, OH on June 21, 1959, a son of June Arlene Roseman, of Chalmette, LA, and the late Rolland Lee Mattox. Russell is survived by three...
wcluradio.com
Glasgow waste collection delayed due to weather, holidays
GLASGOW — Sanitation services within the city of Glasgow will not be in service Friday due to expected winter weather. Here’s what you need to know. The Glasgow Department of Public Works said this week’s sanitation and recycling collection will not be collected until Friday, Dec. 30. Extra trash will be collected then, too.
wcluradio.com
Area churches to serve as warming centers amid winter weather
GLASGOW — At least two warming centers will be available in Barren County on Thursday and Friday due to forecasted low temperatures. A local state of emergency was declared Thursday morning in the city of Glasgow. Gov. Andy Beshear also declared a state-wide emergency late Wednesday ahead of the winter storm expected to bring flash freezing, snow and gusty winds. Power companies predict some outages may be possible if ice or wind damages lines.
wcluradio.com
Local group distributes more than 5,000 servings of food to Barren County families in need
GLASGOW — Two area organizations recently teamed up to distribute 5,044 servings of food to Barren County families facing hunger this winter. REALTOR® Association of Southern Kentucky (RASK) and Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland (FAKH) sponsored the disbursement. The food was delivered to the Barren County School District on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
wcluradio.com
Patsy Harper-Roach
Patsy Harper-Roach, 89 of Edmonton passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Metcalfe Health Care in Edmonton. Born, May 20, 1933 in Metcalfe County to the late Roy and Leava Jane Fields Brown. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband Jim Will Harper and second husband Russell Roach. A brother Payne Brown and a sister Murriel Wilson.
WBKO
House fire kills 2 Scottsville residents
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11:39 p.m., the South Allen Volunteer Fire Department received a call regarding a structural fire on Isom Bradley Road in Scottsville. Joe Young, chief of the responding fire department, said, “Upon arrival, the house was fully involved. We learned there...
wcluradio.com
Brenda Faye Harper
Brenda Faye Harper, age 72, of Glasgow, died Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. She was born in Glasgow on June 29, 1950, to the late Otha Lewis Fields and the late Fanny Lucille (Cross) Fields. She was retired from Highland Elementary School and attended Glasgow Wesleyan Church.
wcluradio.com
Libby Frost
Libby Frost, 70, of Scottsville, KY passed away Monday, December 19, 2022 at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. The Scottsville, KY native was a retired employee of General Electric and A.O. Smith and a daughter of the late Billy Ray Carter and Shirley C. Stinson Carter. She is survived by...
wcluradio.com
John Marshall Bowles ( Updated)
John Marshall Bowles, 71, Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. He was surrounded by family when he peacefully succumbed to long term health ailments. He was born on October 24, 1951 in Barren County, Kentucky. His father, Lucian Jewel Bowles and...
wnky.com
Emergency management announces winter weather, shelter updates for Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Warren County has several warming shelters available amid the upcoming winter weather predicted to hit our area. Bowling Green-Warren County Emergency Management has released an update concerning the dangerous conditions we may see. Emergency management says cold temperatures will impact our area tomorrow afternoon into the evening and overnight hours.
wcluradio.com
Ruel Melton
Ruel Melton, age 81 of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 at Bowling Green Medical Center. Ruel was born on January 19, 1941 in Cumberland County, KY to the late Marshall Gains and Mollie Key Melton. Ruel was a U.S. Army veteran, retired from Ford Motor Company where he worked for 35 years and a member of UAW #1111 in Indianapolis, Indiana. He was preceded in death by five siblings, Elmer Melton, Ervin Melton, Bernard Melton, Olison Melton and Noxie Bruton.
WBKO
Man charged with stealing catalytic converters from UPS in Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Park City man is arrested in connection to multiple catalytic converter thefts across Kentucky. Court records state Charles Matlock was charged with stealing catalytic converters from 10 UPS cars in Louisville in September. Officials say the Jeffersontown Police Department was contacted by the Bowling...
wcluradio.com
Wanda Lee Brown
Wanda Lee Brown, 78, Glasgow, died Monday, December 19, 2022 at her residence. A native of Barren County, she was the daughter of the late Roger and Martha Elizabeth Piper Wooten. She was a former employee of the housekeeping department of Eaton Axle. Survivors include five children: Deborah Scott (Jeff...
k105.com
4 people, including small child, die in 3 weekend house fires
Four people died, including a seven-year-old boy, and several people suffered injuries in three residential fires over the weekend. The first of the three fires occurred Saturday night at approximately 11:40 on Isom Bradley Road south of Scottsville in Allen County. Perishing in the blaze were 72-year-old Jerry Emmitt and his wife, 73-year-old Ida Emmitt.
wcluradio.com
WATCH: WCLU News interviews Glasgow Mayor-elect Henry Royse
GLASGOW — A handful of days remain before those elected to offices across Kentucky will assume their positions. Henry Royse, Glasgow Mayor-elect, sits down with Brennan Crain of WCLU News to discuss his plans as he moves to the mayor’s office. He also provides insight into his reactions since the election.
wnky.com
Glasgow PD warns of upcoming traffic safety checkpoints
GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Police Department will be having traffic safety checkpoints within the city limits of Glasgow. From Friday, Dec. 23 to Monday, Jan. 2, safety checkpoints will be present at Columbia Avenue, West Main Street, North Jackson Highway and Happy Valley Road. They may be added to further locations as well.
WLKY.com
7-year-old killed in tree cutting accident in Hardin County
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 7-year-old was killed in a tree-cutting accident over the weekend. According to the sheriff's office, the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Sunday. Police and EMS responded to a residence about a person being injured...
wcluradio.com
Margaret Ann (Wright) Blankenship
Margaret Ann (Wright) Blankenship, age 80, of Glasgow formerly of Gamaliel passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at TJ Samson Community Hospital. She was born on September 28, 1942, the daughter of the late Sam Houston and Gillie B. (Ritter) Wright. Margaret retired from Lafayette Manufacturing and enjoyed farming, gardening, and quilting.
Man being held in Kentucky jail charged as fugitive from Tennessee
A man who is already behind bars in Kentucky is expected to return to Middle Tennessee to face multiple sex-related charges involving a minor.
k105.com
Leitchfield PD investigating after over $20,000 in rings stolen from The Jewelry Box
Leitchfield police are investigating after over $20,000 in rings was stolen from The Jewelry Box. The theft occurred Thursday, Leitchfield Police Department Det. Sgt. Ian Renfrow said. Surveillance video shows two black males enter the store, at 1599 Elizabethtown Road, with one suspect distracting an employee as the other suspect...
