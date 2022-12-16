Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Suspicious package brings emergency crews responding to Walmart in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Emergency crews responded Thursday to the Walmart on Woodruff Road in Greenville. Greenville County dispatchers confirm that a call came in at 8:40 a.m. about a suspicious package outside the store. The package was described as a pressure cooker, according to dispatchers. Carrie Weimer, with the...
FOX Carolina
Upstate caterers filling orders despite lingering pandemic challenges
If you're still on the search for last minute Christmas gifts or stocking stuffers, just follow your nose. We'll tell you what's popping at this unique shop in the heart of downtown. |. A special four-legged guest stopped by the studio to show off her talents. Travel impacted by winter...
FOX Carolina
Made in the Carolinas: Poppingtons
Police say a woman was shot to death in her apartment bedroom. FOX Carolina's Ashley Garrett talks to Greenville Mayor Knox White about his message to the community as we brace for arctic cold. Last Minute Holiday Shopping. Updated: 48 minutes ago. |. We're only days away from Christmas and...
WYFF4.com
Tractor-trailer lands on top of car in Spartanburg crash, police say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A tractor-trailer landed on a car in a crash in Spartanburg, according to Art Littlejohn with the Spartanburg Police Department. According to Littlejohn, the crash happened around 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of John B. White Senior Boulevard, Reidville Road, and Blackstock Road. Littlejohn...
FOX Carolina
Man accused of cutting down Christmas lights in downtown Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said they are looking for a man who allegedly cut down Christmas light strands around the downtown area. Officers said the man cut down the lights with scissors sometime early on Wednesday morning. According to officers, they identified the suspect as...
FOX Carolina
Arrest made after Greenwood woman shot to death in bedroom
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said a suspect is in custody after a woman was found shot to death inside of a bedroom overnight. Police said they were called to an apartment at 315 Cambridge Avenue East just after 1 a.m. on Thursday. Upon arrival, officers found the victim in a bedroom with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on scene.
FOX Carolina
Track Santa on Christmas Eve with Kendra Kent
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - FOX Carolina Chief Meteorologist Kendra Kent will be tracking Santa’s trip around the globe on Christmas Eve! Here’s how you can get updates. Kendra will have updates about Santa’s location every 2-4 hours between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Dec. 24 in...
FOX Carolina
Last Minute Holiday Shopping
FOX Carolina's Ashley Garrett talks to Greenville Mayor Knox White about his message to the community as we brace for arctic cold. If you're still on the search for last minute Christmas gifts or stocking stuffers, just follow your nose. We'll tell you what's popping at this unique shop in the heart of downtown.
Huge holiday display draws crowds to ‘The Christmas House’ near Inman
A Spartanburg County home has the Christmas spirit on full display.
FOX Carolina
Temporary warming shelter opening in Oconee Co. Christmas weekend
WALHALL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dure to expected freezing temperatures expected in the area, Oconee County Emergency Services is opening a temporary warming shelter for people seeking a warm place to sleep. The warming shelter, located at the Seneca Church of God of Prophecy, 1016 Overbrook Drive, will open it’s...
FOX Carolina
Greenville mayor urges community to prepare for winter weather
We're only days away from Christmas and many people are still shopping for gifts and food for Christmas dinner. If you're still on the search for last minute Christmas gifts or stocking stuffers, just follow your nose. We'll tell you what's popping at this unique shop in the heart of downtown.
FOX Carolina
Deputies charge NC man after infant hospitalized for broken bones
MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged a 22-year-old for abusing an infant in Marion. Deputies said on Dec. 6, Detective Brown received a report of possible child abuse from the McDowell County Department of Social Services. The report alleged an infant had been admitted to Mission Hospital in Asheville with numerous broken bones and a head injury.
WYFF4.com
Woman shot at Red Roof Inn hotel, deputies say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A woman was reported being shot at an Upstate hotel, according to Cpl. John Burgess with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. Burgess said that the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at a Red Roof Inn hotel on Pottery Road. The woman was shot in the back...
FOX Carolina
Wanted attempted murder suspect arrested during Upstate traffic stop
ROEBUCK, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man wanted for attempted murder during a traffic stop in Roebuck Wednesday morning. Deputies said they were called to a home on Walnut Grove Road at 10:10 a.m. to locate Jacob Ryan Mims, 31. Upon arrival, officials saw a car matching the vehicle Mims drives behind the home.
FOX Carolina
‘This is your warning:’ Belton police have message for pet owners
BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Belton Police Department posted a warning on social media for pet owners as the Upstate prepares for arctic temperatures. Temperatures will drop below freezing later this week as air from a winter storm hitting much of the U.S. pushes into the Carolinas. “If you...
Oconee Co. deputies searching for suspect after finding stolen motorcycle
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in information into a stolen motorcycle investigation.
greenvillejournal.com
Merle Johnson leaving post at city of Greenville to lead Orangeburg County economic commission
Merle Johnson, director of economic and community development for the city of Greenville since 2020, has accepted a position as the executive director of Orangeburg County Development Commission. Johnson has more than 15 years of economic development experience, and he helped drive efforts for companies and individuals looking to relocate...
WYFF4.com
Co-owner of Greenville's Two Chefs Café restaurants dies, husband says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The co-owner of one of Greenville's longtime favorite restaurants has died. Judy Balsizer, who owned Two Chefs Café and Market with her husband Bill, died Friday as a result of multiple organ failure due to congenital heart disease, he said. "She had been battling illness...
wspa.com
Deadly house fire investigation in Greenville Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - A woman was injured in a shooting Monday night at a Spartanburg County hotel. Greenwood man arrested, police say 1,000 fentanyl …. Greenwood man arrested, police say 1,000 fentanyl pills found in home. SC probation & parole agency welcomes new electronic …. State law enforcement...
