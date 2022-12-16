ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easley, SC

FOX Carolina

Upstate caterers filling orders despite lingering pandemic challenges

If you're still on the search for last minute Christmas gifts or stocking stuffers, just follow your nose. We'll tell you what's popping at this unique shop in the heart of downtown.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Made in the Carolinas: Poppingtons

Police say a woman was shot to death in her apartment bedroom. FOX Carolina's Ashley Garrett talks to Greenville Mayor Knox White about his message to the community as we brace for arctic cold.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Tractor-trailer lands on top of car in Spartanburg crash, police say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A tractor-trailer landed on a car in a crash in Spartanburg, according to Art Littlejohn with the Spartanburg Police Department. According to Littlejohn, the crash happened around 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of John B. White Senior Boulevard, Reidville Road, and Blackstock Road. Littlejohn...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Man accused of cutting down Christmas lights in downtown Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said they are looking for a man who allegedly cut down Christmas light strands around the downtown area. Officers said the man cut down the lights with scissors sometime early on Wednesday morning. According to officers, they identified the suspect as...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Arrest made after Greenwood woman shot to death in bedroom

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said a suspect is in custody after a woman was found shot to death inside of a bedroom overnight. Police said they were called to an apartment at 315 Cambridge Avenue East just after 1 a.m. on Thursday. Upon arrival, officers found the victim in a bedroom with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on scene.
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

Track Santa on Christmas Eve with Kendra Kent

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - FOX Carolina Chief Meteorologist Kendra Kent will be tracking Santa’s trip around the globe on Christmas Eve! Here’s how you can get updates. Kendra will have updates about Santa’s location every 2-4 hours between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Dec. 24 in...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Last Minute Holiday Shopping

FOX Carolina's Ashley Garrett talks to Greenville Mayor Knox White about his message to the community as we brace for arctic cold. If you're still on the search for last minute Christmas gifts or stocking stuffers, just follow your nose. We'll tell you what's popping at this unique shop in the heart of downtown.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Temporary warming shelter opening in Oconee Co. Christmas weekend

WALHALL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dure to expected freezing temperatures expected in the area, Oconee County Emergency Services is opening a temporary warming shelter for people seeking a warm place to sleep. The warming shelter, located at the Seneca Church of God of Prophecy, 1016 Overbrook Drive, will open it’s...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville mayor urges community to prepare for winter weather

We're only days away from Christmas and many people are still shopping for gifts and food for Christmas dinner.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies charge NC man after infant hospitalized for broken bones

MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged a 22-year-old for abusing an infant in Marion. Deputies said on Dec. 6, Detective Brown received a report of possible child abuse from the McDowell County Department of Social Services. The report alleged an infant had been admitted to Mission Hospital in Asheville with numerous broken bones and a head injury.
MARION, NC
WYFF4.com

Woman shot at Red Roof Inn hotel, deputies say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A woman was reported being shot at an Upstate hotel, according to Cpl. John Burgess with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. Burgess said that the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at a Red Roof Inn hotel on Pottery Road. The woman was shot in the back...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Wanted attempted murder suspect arrested during Upstate traffic stop

ROEBUCK, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man wanted for attempted murder during a traffic stop in Roebuck Wednesday morning. Deputies said they were called to a home on Walnut Grove Road at 10:10 a.m. to locate Jacob Ryan Mims, 31. Upon arrival, officials saw a car matching the vehicle Mims drives behind the home.
ROEBUCK, SC
FOX Carolina

‘This is your warning:’ Belton police have message for pet owners

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Belton Police Department posted a warning on social media for pet owners as the Upstate prepares for arctic temperatures. Temperatures will drop below freezing later this week as air from a winter storm hitting much of the U.S. pushes into the Carolinas. “If you...
BELTON, SC
wspa.com

Deadly house fire investigation in Greenville Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - A woman was injured in a shooting Monday night at a Spartanburg County hotel. Greenwood man arrested, police say 1,000 fentanyl …. Greenwood man arrested, police say 1,000 fentanyl pills found in home. SC probation & parole agency welcomes new electronic …. State law enforcement...
TRAVELERS REST, SC

