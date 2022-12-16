If you're tired of the white stuff, I hate to tell you we are about to get a bunch more by Friday night in Tri-Cities. A weather advisory was released for the Tri-Cities area through Friday night calling for a decent amount of snow. The alert warns of "very cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero and mixed precipitation expected. The alert warns of slippery roads and hazardous conditions for the morning and evening commutes. They also warn that cold wind chills could "cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes."

TRI-CITIES, WA ・ 6 HOURS AGO