Meet Our Light Up Tri-Cities 2022 Winner!

Even though it's been a cold, cold, cold December, Light Up Tri-Cities kept our hearts warm this year with all of the festive light displays folks have been setting up and sending us. We'd like to take this time to announce our 2022 Light Up Tri-Cities winner: Jaden Scatton. Thanks...
TRI-CITIES, WA
10 Unique X-Mas Gifts for the Washington State Lover in Your Life

Here Are 10 Unique Washington State Christmas Gift Ideas. If you’re looking for the perfect Christmas gifts for someone who loves the state of Washington, look no further!. From cheese and apparel to food and onions, there are plenty of unique gifts that anyone would love. I've compiled 10 unique Washington State gifts that will shout "I love Washington State"
WASHINGTON STATE
6 People Rescued from Washington State Blizzard Conditions

Parts of Washington State are getting hit hard with snow catching some travelers off guard and leaving 6 people stranded in deep snow drifts. There is a weather system over Washington State causing large amounts of snow to fall, especially near the mountains. That snowfall in combination with strong winds has made for blizzard conditions catching some travelers by surprise. 6 people were stranded in their cars near Mansfield on State Route 172 when they experienced deep drifts. A video by Trooper Cumaravel I shared at the bottom of this article shows just how bad conditions were at the time of the rescues.
WASHINGTON STATE
Powerful Snow Fall Expected to Hamper Travel in PNW Tuesday

The reports are unbelievable. Round 2 of snowmageddon is set to hit the Pacific Northwest beginning Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service in Pendleton,. "A potential second wave of snow is possible to hit beginning Tuesday." So far, it still looks like most of the impact is in the...
OREGON STATE
Storm to Pile Inches of More Snow on Tri-Cities by Friday Night

If you're tired of the white stuff, I hate to tell you we are about to get a bunch more by Friday night in Tri-Cities. A weather advisory was released for the Tri-Cities area through Friday night calling for a decent amount of snow. The alert warns of "very cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero and mixed precipitation expected. The alert warns of slippery roads and hazardous conditions for the morning and evening commutes. They also warn that cold wind chills could "cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes."
TRI-CITIES, WA
WA AG Announces Lawsuits Against 3 Pharmacy Chains, Settlements with Others

(Seattle, WA) -- Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson slammed three national pharmacy chains with a lawsuit Wednesday morning. Ferguson says his lawsuit claims these pharmacy chains helped fuel Washington state’s opioid epidemic.The Attorney General says the pharmacies served as the last line of defense in the opioid supply chain and failed in their responsibility to prevent opioid prescriptions overuse.
WASHINGTON STATE
What’s Driving Pot Consumers to ‘Underground’ Markets in WA?

According to reports, including data released by The Center Square, for the first time since recreational pot became legal in WA, revenue is down. According to information released by Headset, which is a cannabis data firm, and from The Center Square, pot sales dipped 8 percent in WA. It's the first time there's been a downturn since recreational marijuana went on the market in 2014.
WASHINGTON STATE
Will Proposed Bill Hold Gun Manufacturers Liable for Crimes?

Two proposed bills were revealed Monday by WA State Attorney General Bob Ferguson, Gov. Inslee, and Democratic legislators. Bill would seemingly hold gun manufacturers liable for crimes?. Besides a second attempt to ban "assault" weapons in WA state, the other bill proposed by Democrats could potentially be much more wide-reaching.
WASHINGTON STATE
Governor Inslee, AG Ferguson Propose New Gun Laws

(Olympia, WA) -- Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson are announcing efforts to pass two new legislative plans they say will curb gun violence in the state. At a news conference Monday, both Inslee and Ferguson unveiled two measures, the first calling for a ban on the sale of military-style assault weapons. The second would work to ensure gun makers and dealers take steps to prevents weapons they are selling, from getting into the possession of "dangerous individuals."
WASHINGTON STATE
