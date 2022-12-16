Read full article on original website
Related
Meet Our Light Up Tri-Cities 2022 Winner!
Even though it's been a cold, cold, cold December, Light Up Tri-Cities kept our hearts warm this year with all of the festive light displays folks have been setting up and sending us. We'd like to take this time to announce our 2022 Light Up Tri-Cities winner: Jaden Scatton. Thanks...
Dog the Bounty Hunter Drops His Colorado Mansion — See Inside! [Pictures]
Dog the Bounty Hunter is no longer hunting in Colorado. The reality television star (real name Duane Chapman) just sold his 6,200-square-foot mansion, a house nestled between scenic mountains of central Colorado. Numerous outlets report that the property sold for a tad under $1.6 million, a figure later confirmed at...
Washington State Eatery Named #1 On Best Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives
Where Is Guy Fieri's Favorite Place To Eat In Washington State?. One Washington State diner has been crowned #1 in the state for its delicious food and its simple concept that you yourself could replicate. Where Can I Find The Best Bowl Of Chili In Washington State?. Guy Fieri's TV...
10 Unique X-Mas Gifts for the Washington State Lover in Your Life
Here Are 10 Unique Washington State Christmas Gift Ideas. If you’re looking for the perfect Christmas gifts for someone who loves the state of Washington, look no further!. From cheese and apparel to food and onions, there are plenty of unique gifts that anyone would love. I've compiled 10 unique Washington State gifts that will shout "I love Washington State"
Will Washington State Finally Get a White Christmas This Year?
It seems like forever since we have had a white Christmas for most of Washington State. Where I live, we have not had a white Christmas since 2016. Will we finally get some snow this year for the holiday?. Will We Finally Get a White Christmas This Year?. We are...
One Place in Washington That Always Guaranteed a White Christmas
Can You Name The One Place In Washington State Where It Snows On Xmas Day?. Washington State can get a lot of snow but do you realize new snowfall on Christmas day might be a hit or miss even in the higher elevations?. One Pass In Washington State Gets Snow...
One Washington State Town Ranks #1 in the Nation for Generosity
What Town In Washington State is The Most Generous?. Washingtonians are pretty generous when it comes to helping out their fellow neighbors. I know whenever we do a radiothon or such, Tri-Citians always step up to help. You hear a lot of negativity concerning gas prices and inflation but one...
6 People Rescued from Washington State Blizzard Conditions
Parts of Washington State are getting hit hard with snow catching some travelers off guard and leaving 6 people stranded in deep snow drifts. There is a weather system over Washington State causing large amounts of snow to fall, especially near the mountains. That snowfall in combination with strong winds has made for blizzard conditions catching some travelers by surprise. 6 people were stranded in their cars near Mansfield on State Route 172 when they experienced deep drifts. A video by Trooper Cumaravel I shared at the bottom of this article shows just how bad conditions were at the time of the rescues.
Powerful Snow Fall Expected to Hamper Travel in PNW Tuesday
The reports are unbelievable. Round 2 of snowmageddon is set to hit the Pacific Northwest beginning Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service in Pendleton,. "A potential second wave of snow is possible to hit beginning Tuesday." So far, it still looks like most of the impact is in the...
Storm to Pile Inches of More Snow on Tri-Cities by Friday Night
If you're tired of the white stuff, I hate to tell you we are about to get a bunch more by Friday night in Tri-Cities. A weather advisory was released for the Tri-Cities area through Friday night calling for a decent amount of snow. The alert warns of "very cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero and mixed precipitation expected. The alert warns of slippery roads and hazardous conditions for the morning and evening commutes. They also warn that cold wind chills could "cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes."
WA AG Announces Lawsuits Against 3 Pharmacy Chains, Settlements with Others
(Seattle, WA) -- Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson slammed three national pharmacy chains with a lawsuit Wednesday morning. Ferguson says his lawsuit claims these pharmacy chains helped fuel Washington state’s opioid epidemic.The Attorney General says the pharmacies served as the last line of defense in the opioid supply chain and failed in their responsibility to prevent opioid prescriptions overuse.
Can You Legally Refuel With Your Engine On in Washington State?
Is It Legal To Keep Your Engine Running While Refueling In Washington State?. If you’re a driver in the state of Washington, one question that often comes up is whether or not you can refuel your car with the engine running. Can I Keep My Car Running While Getting...
Is It Legal To Discuss Wages With Co-Workers in Washington State?
Can My Employer Fire Me If I Talk About My Wages With Co-Workers In Washington?. Have you ever wondered if it's legal for you and your co-workers to discuss wages with each other in Washington State? I know it happens in most workplaces but what is the legality of it?
Extreme Wind Chill On Thursday Could Break Tri-Cities Coldest Day Record
The National Weather Service has issued an URGENT wind chill advisory for the Columbia Basin and surrounding areas beginning at 10:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 21st, and continuing through 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 23rd. Wind chills are expected to dip as low as 20 degrees below zero. Officials warn that the...
What’s Driving Pot Consumers to ‘Underground’ Markets in WA?
According to reports, including data released by The Center Square, for the first time since recreational pot became legal in WA, revenue is down. According to information released by Headset, which is a cannabis data firm, and from The Center Square, pot sales dipped 8 percent in WA. It's the first time there's been a downturn since recreational marijuana went on the market in 2014.
Will Proposed Bill Hold Gun Manufacturers Liable for Crimes?
Two proposed bills were revealed Monday by WA State Attorney General Bob Ferguson, Gov. Inslee, and Democratic legislators. Bill would seemingly hold gun manufacturers liable for crimes?. Besides a second attempt to ban "assault" weapons in WA state, the other bill proposed by Democrats could potentially be much more wide-reaching.
HUGE Tri-Cities Drug Bust Nets More Than 100,000 Fentanyl Pills & Meth
Several local police departments worked together to seize more than 100,000 fentanyl-laced pills, cocaine, firearms, and more. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office-Eastern District of Washington:. These drugs were seized on December 14, 2022, as part of an investigation into the use of the United States Postal...
Proposed Firearms Act Allows Victims to Sue Manufacturer, Vendor
According to the text of a proposed bill that will be filed soon for the January 2023 WA legislative session, it appears gun violence crime victims would be allowed to sue not only the manufacturer but the business that sold the firearm (if applicable), under certain conditions. The firearm industry...
Governor Inslee, AG Ferguson Propose New Gun Laws
(Olympia, WA) -- Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson are announcing efforts to pass two new legislative plans they say will curb gun violence in the state. At a news conference Monday, both Inslee and Ferguson unveiled two measures, the first calling for a ban on the sale of military-style assault weapons. The second would work to ensure gun makers and dealers take steps to prevents weapons they are selling, from getting into the possession of "dangerous individuals."
Washington State Residents Get Another Reprieve From Real ID
If you haven't heard, the Department of Homeland Security has again delayed the implementation of the Real ID program. The most recent deadline was May 3rd of 2023. The new deadline is May 7th of 2025. The Department cited "circumstances resulting from the COVID 19 Pandemic" as the reason for the latest push.
102.7 KORD
Pasco WA
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0