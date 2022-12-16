Read full article on original website
sujuiceonline.com
5 takeaways from 2022 Syracuse Signing Day
Syracuse signed 20 new players on 2022 Early Signing Day that had more than its fair share of surprise and delight (along with some disappointment). Here are five key takeaways from a topsy-turvy day:. 1. Flipping giveth. Syracuse offered 2023 Ironside (MN) High offensive lineman Trevion Mack last week, and...
sujuiceonline.com
Missouri transfer punter Jack Stonehouse signs with Syracuse
In a late signing day addition, Syracuse added Missouri transfer punter Jack Stonehouse. The redshirt freshman punted in 10 games last season with Missouri, averaging 42.6 yards on 46 points. He also recorded nine punts of 50+ yards. Stonehouse has three years of eligibility remaining. He becomes the third scholarship...
sujuiceonline.com
2023 Minnesota offensive lineman Trevion Mack signs with Syracuse
2023 Ironside (MN) High offensive lineman Trevion Mack signed with Syracuse on the first day of the early signing period, flipping his commitment from Northern Illinois. Mack, a three-star inside lineman according to 247 Sports, had been committed to NIU since August, but the Orange pursued him late in the cycle and he was on campus for an official visit this past weekend.
sujuiceonline.com
Instant Juice: 2022 Syracuse Signing Day
This article will be updated throughout the day with more news as it happens. A quick take on Syracuse’s 2023 class on National Signing Day:. WHAT HAPPENED: Syracuse received 20 National Letters of Intent on Wednesday from the following athletes:. Jayden Bass, OL, Springfield, Ma. David Clement, TE, Albany,...
sujuiceonline.com
2023 linebacker Josiah Jeffery commits to Syracuse
Syracuse added a commitment on the morning of the early signing period, with South Carolina linebacker Josiah Jeffery announcing he will play for the Orange. The Greenwood (SC) High athlete picked Syracuse over offers from Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina, among others, and is the third linebacker in SU’s 2023 class. He joins New York’s Zyian Moultrie Goddard and JUCO star Lonnie Rice.
sujuiceonline.com
David Clement signs with Syracuse: ‘I can’t wait to get out there’
Syracuse’s newest tight end, David Clement, had been waiting for this day for nearly nine months. Clement, who played at Albany (NY) Christian Brothers Academy, committed to the Orange in March, one of Syracuse’s earliest commits in the 2023 class. So when it finally signed his National Letter of Intent on the first day of the Early Signing Period on Wednesday, it was the culmination of months of waiting.
sujuiceonline.com
Lonnie Rice recaps Syracuse commitment: ‘They believed in me first’
The Orange’s latest commitment, Lonnie Rice, doesn’t look at Syracuse as a four-year commitment. When he announced his commitment to SU on Monday, he knew his decision extended far beyond that. “It’s a place of culture and not just field. I feel like going to Syracuse can change...
sujuiceonline.com
Syracuse nearly erases 20-point deficit before rally falters
While Syracuse has not seen a whole lot of snow prior to the official start of winter, Pittsburgh buried them in an avalanche of three-pointers that was too much to overcome in an 84-82 loss at the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday night. The Panthers (9-4, 2-0) built a 20-point second half lead and the Orange (8-5, 1-1 ACC) fought back to get within one, but could not get over the hump.
sujuiceonline.com
Quick Hits: Copeland makes case for more playing time for Syracuse
Syracuse rallied from down 20 points, but couldn’t push past Pitt, losing 84-82 at the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday night. Here are some quick hits from the game:. Jesse Edwards’ last field goal attempt of the first half came with 9:33 on the clock. Edwards got his next shot just over four minutes into the second half, then committed his fourth foul on the Panthers’ next offensive possession. While Pitt was focused on double-teaming Edwards (Syracuse’s lack of consistent outside shooting enabled them to have as many as three players ready to help against the center on some possessions), his teammates still have to keep trying to get the big man involved at the forefront of their minds.
sujuiceonline.com
3 things to watch for in Syracuse’s matchup against Pittsburgh
Syracuse begins the ACC part of its schedule when it hosts Pittsburgh on Tuesday at 9 p.m. at the JMA Wireless Dome. TV: ESPNU. Here are three things to watch for in the game. Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim has said it many times this season: He needs his starting freshman wing Chris Bell to rebound. Despite averaging 20.3 minutes per game, he’s averaging just 1.4 rebounds per game. Bell may have finally gotten the message. Bell collected a career-high five rebounds against Cornell on Saturday, and Boeheim called Bell’s performance the difference as the Orange rallied from an early deficit. “I would say so,” when Bell was asked if this was his most well-rounded performance of the season. Consistency is key, though, and Bell will need to keep that aggression as SU enters the beginning of its conference schedule.
Syracuse, West Genny schools now closing on Friday. Who else will follow?
Update Thursday: Syracuse and West Genesee announced now they will close Friday. They are not alone. For latest on all the districts, check out our closings list. We are updating as district announce their plans for Friday. Update 12:00 a.m.: Solvay Union Free School District also announced they will be...
‘One of the most intense storm systems in decades’ to lash Upstate NY on Christmas weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. -- It would be hard to conjure up a worst-case weather scenario as bad as the one we’re facing this weekend: On the three-day Christmas weekend, Upstate New York could be slammed with a storm so powerful and so disruptive it happens only once every few decades.
More and more Central NY school districts closing Friday (see list)
The Syracuse City School District announced it will close for the day on Friday due to the expected storm. The district of 20,000 students - the largest in Central New York - had previously announced plans for early dismissal on Friday morning. Many other school districts across the region are...
Here’s how winter storm will likely unfold in Central NY as Christmas holiday begins
Syracuse, N.Y. -- As a winter storm slams the middle of the country and makes its way east, the picture for Central New York is getting clearer. Entering the Christmas weekend, the region is likely to get hit by heavy rain, flash freezing of roads, high winds and dangerously low wind chills, the National Weather Service said. The brunt of the storm comes on Friday, just as many people will hit the road to visit friends and family.
Man accused of rape in LeMoyne College dorm flips out over Syracuse.com coverage: ‘I’m going to beat this’
Syracuse, NY -- A prisoner flipped out in court Wednesday over Syracuse.com’s coverage of his ongoing rape case involving an attack on a LeMoyne College student inside her dorm room. Jerel Walker, 35, was brought to an Onondaga Courtroom from Attica to be arraigned on rape and related charges...
Car stuck underneath tractor trailer along I-690
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A car somehow ended up stuck underneath a tractor trailer on Tuesday evening, December 20. The accident took place along I-690 WB just before Exit 13 to Townsend Street. 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 that the people inside the car were able to get out and were not hurt. The accident […]
Syracuse company to close, lay off 62 workers
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A welding and fabrication company in Syracuse plans to close in March in a move that will eliminate 62 local jobs. Specialty Welding & Fabricating of New York Inc. filed a notice with the state under New York’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining (WARN) Act citing “economic” reasons for the closing but providing no specifics.
Local mom of five goes to Salvation Army Christmas Bureau Distribution for 18th year in a row
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Salvation Army held its annual Christmas Bureau Distribution Day on Wednesday, December 21. The annual event was held from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Oncenter in Syracuse. The holiday season can be tough for many people, including parents, like Melissa Deitz. “I am going through a little bit […]
Woman stabbed in hand in Syracuse this morning
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department responded to a stabbing incident in the early morning of December 15. At around 6:19 a.m. on Thursday, December 15, Officers responded to a stabbing call at the Eastwood Homes Apartments in Syracuse. When Officers arrived at the apartment located at 381 Fobes Avenue in Syracuse, they […]
