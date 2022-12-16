Syracuse begins the ACC part of its schedule when it hosts Pittsburgh on Tuesday at 9 p.m. at the JMA Wireless Dome. TV: ESPNU. Here are three things to watch for in the game. Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim has said it many times this season: He needs his starting freshman wing Chris Bell to rebound. Despite averaging 20.3 minutes per game, he’s averaging just 1.4 rebounds per game. Bell may have finally gotten the message. Bell collected a career-high five rebounds against Cornell on Saturday, and Boeheim called Bell’s performance the difference as the Orange rallied from an early deficit. “I would say so,” when Bell was asked if this was his most well-rounded performance of the season. Consistency is key, though, and Bell will need to keep that aggression as SU enters the beginning of its conference schedule.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO