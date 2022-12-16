ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Between Riverside and Crazy

If you think King Lear had problems with aging, wait till you meet Walter (“Pops”) Washington. He’s the larger-than-life protagonist in the rousing revival of Between Riverside and Crazy, Stephen Adly Guirgis’s heartfelt Pulitzer Prize winning 2015 contemporary comedy-drama now playing on Broadway. Given Stephen McKinley Henderson’s mighty performance in the role, Washington is the embodiment of the poet Dylan Thomas’s exhortation: “Do not go gentle into that good night.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theaterpizzazz.com

Joy the Musical

I’m going to refrain from using the title of the show “Joy” as an adjective to describe the production’s many amazing attributes. The show boasts a dynamic score, captivating lead performance, and top-notch design elements. The world premiere production at George Street Playhouse in New Brunswick, NJ musicalizes the life of QVC mega-seller and entrepreneur/inventor of the Miracle Mop Joy Mangano.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ

