If you think King Lear had problems with aging, wait till you meet Walter (“Pops”) Washington. He’s the larger-than-life protagonist in the rousing revival of Between Riverside and Crazy, Stephen Adly Guirgis’s heartfelt Pulitzer Prize winning 2015 contemporary comedy-drama now playing on Broadway. Given Stephen McKinley Henderson’s mighty performance in the role, Washington is the embodiment of the poet Dylan Thomas’s exhortation: “Do not go gentle into that good night.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO