Local organization offering free training for those interested in becoming tax preparers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Neighborhood Improvement Association (NIA), a funded agency of the United Way of the Coastal Empire, is in need of volunteers to prepare free federal and state income tax returns through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program serves to provide free tax services to low- and moderate-income families.

“We’re trying to get as many people as possible because we have so many sites and different ones that we want to be able to open up again, so we’re trying to get as many as possible,” said NIA Volunteer Coordinator Nathea Jones.

No experience is needed as volunteers will receive free training to become IRS Certified.

“We offer the tax training service. We require they do three classes if they want to do intake, and six classes if they actually want to prepare taxes. Our next class starts Jan. 3,” said Jones.

Training will be conducted in the classroom or virtually. Volunteers can choose if they’d like to serve in Bryan County, Liberty County, Effingham County or Chatham County as greeters or tax preparers. Volunteer hours are flexible, with the program running from February through March.

For more information or to sign up call Nathea Jones at 912-447-5577 or email her at njones@niacdc.org.