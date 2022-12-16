ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willoughby, OH

Mentor completes Headlands Area Road Reconstruction Project

Mentor recently completed the ambitious Headlands Area Road Reconstruction Project, which replaced over 7 miles of roadway on 11 city streets. The effort was finalized with the paving of Brooksdale Road, which was marked with a ribbon cutting by members of Mentor City Council and other city officials, according to a news release.
MENTOR, OH
High school girls basketball: Perry keeps its focus, tops Madison, 54-47, with Christmas and Florida trip coming up

The Perry girls basketball team had every reason to have a issue with its focus in a non-conference game at Madison on Dec. 22. With Christmas just a few short days away and a holiday tournament in Daytona Beach, Fla., next week — well — let’s just say visions of sugar plums and visions of temperatures above freezing were justified.
PERRY, OH
Mentor vs. Rocky River hockey: Cardinals pull away for 4-1 road win

Mentor didn’t traverse crosstown with a full roster complement Dec. 21 at Rocky River. So the performance by the Cardinals anyway was a compliment — a testament, even — to the standard of the program in recent years regardless of circumstance. A.J. Trobenter scored a pair of...
MENTOR, OH
John Carroll men’s basketball rises to No. 8 nationally

JCU — a last-place place team in the OAC a season ago — might have snuck up on some in 2022, but when 2023 arrives that seems unlikely. The Blue Steaks started the season unranked but as they’ve kept winning — they’re currently 8-1 — they’ve kept rising in the national poll.
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH

