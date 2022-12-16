Shanahan: Charvarius Ward in concussion protocol, other injury updates; 49ers still expect Javon Kinlaw to practice next week

Read full article on original website
49ers’ Kyle Shanahan provides an injury update on Deebo Samuel
The San Francisco 49ers have three games remaining before their first playoff game. They have already clinched the NFC West. While the No. 2 seed could still be in play, head coach Kyle Shanahan wants to be strategic and careful with his banged-up players, ensuring that his team is as healthy as can be come postseason action.
John Lynch provides injury update on 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is likely done for the season. There is a slight chance he could return in some capacity late in the playoffs, assuming the Niners make a deep run. However, that's not something the team is counting on or even optimistic about. The 49ers are pushing forward with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy at the helm of the offense.
Kyle Shanahan provides final updates ahead of 49ers-Commanders Week 16 matchup
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters after Thursday's practice, providing final updates ahead of the team's Week 16 matchup against the Washington Commanders. Here is everything he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. "Alright, [QB Jimmy] Garoppolo is out. [WR]...
Kyle Juszczyk details how Brock Purdy earned the 49ers’ respect
Brock Purdy, the 22-year-old starting rookie quarterback, headed onto the football field in that Week 13 matchup against the Miami Dolphins and looked in complete control of the San Francisco 49ers offense. He took charge after replacing injured quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and that didn't change in the two games that followed.
49ers DT Javon Kinlaw set to return after missing 12 weeks with knee injury
It's official: the San Francisco 49ers are activating defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw from Injured Reserve ahead of their Week 16 matchup against the Washington Commanders, marking his first potential appearance after missing 12 weeks with a knee issue. Kinlaw, who is currently listed as questionable for Saturday's game, returned to...
“The legend of Brock Purdy continues to grow”: Where the 49ers stand in Week 16 power rankings
The San Francisco 49ers received some extra rest thanks to playing on a Thursday night. The team returns to the practice field this afternoon to prepare for its next opponent, the Washington Commanders. The red-hot 49ers are the winners of seven consecutive games, winning the last three with a rookie...
Will the 49ers make it 6 straight covers, laying 7 vs. the Commanders? Week 16, 2022 odds and pick
The San Francisco 49ers continued the hot streak, winning its 7th straight game and wrapping up the NFC West title by stifling the Seahawks in Seattle by a 21-13 score. The Niners return home to face a Washinton Commanders team that is fighting for playoff contention. Here we discuss the odds and analysis from a betting perspective.
49ers DE Nick Bosa has been elite, but the “help” has been equally as impressive
The San Francisco 49ers have compiled the best defense in the NFL during the 2022 campaign, spearheaded by defensive end Nick Bosa, who recently became the frontrunner to win the Defensive Player of the Year Award. A prime reason why they've had such success? They've consistently pressured opposing quarterbacks while...
49ers-Commanders Injury Report: Brock Purdy, Charvarius Ward, several others limited in practice
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 16 contest against the Washington Commanders on Saturday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. There were no big surprises with the list of players who didn't practice on Tuesday. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is likely done for the season. Defensive linemen Kevin Givens, Kerry Hyder, and wide receiver Deebo Samuel are expected to miss time.
Talanoa Hufanga, Nick Bosa, Fred Warner among six 49ers to earn 2023 Pro Bowl selections
The 2023 Pro Bowl Games rosters have been announced, and the San Francisco 49ers will be represented for the sixth consecutive year. The six 49ers players below have been selected for the NFC roster. The consensus votes of fans, players, and coaches determine roster selections. Each group's vote counts one-third...
George Kittle: 49ers QB Brock Purdy is going to continue to improve
The San Francisco 49ers are on their third quarterback this season. They are relying on the league's top-ranked defense and a cast of playmakers on offense to keep their Super Bowl hopes alive. The team is also depending on a rookie quarterback, the last overall pick in this year's draft, to guide the offense down the home stretch.
Kyle Shanahan reveals thoughts on Pro Bowl snubs of 49ers’ Dre Greenlaw, Christian McCaffrey
On Thursday morning, San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch shared his thoughts on the Pro Bowl snubs of some of his players. Two surprising absences from the NFC Pro Bowl roster were running back Christian McCaffrey, who was listed as an alternate, and linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who wasn't even an alternate. Greenlaw, the 49ers' tackle leader, was nowhere to be found on the list.
Kyle Shanahan shares philosophy on playing time for playoff-bound 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers are the NFC West champions. They clinched the division crown with last week's win over the Seattle Seahawks, securing at least one home game to kick off their playoff run. The Niners currently own the No. 3 seed but are within reach of the No. 2 seed, assuming they keep winning and the Minnesota Vikings stumble.
DeMeco Ryans: Charvarius Ward brings confidence to entire 49ers defense
The Seattle Seahawks' star wideout, DK Metcalf, was clearly frustrated last week, going against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward. Ward exited late in the game due to a concussion. However, while Ward was in there, he limited Metcalf to just four receptions for 33 yards while going against the fourth-year receiver.
49ers-Commanders: Brock Purdy feeling ‘a lot better’ compared to last week
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy did not throw a football in practice last week, leading to the team's Thursday night matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. He was dealing with oblique and rib injuries suffered against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 49ers ended up listing him as "questionable" to play.
Transcripts: Brock Purdy, DeMeco Ryans, Chris Foerster preview 49ers-Commanders Week 16 matchup
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, and offensive line/run game coordinator Chris Foerster spoke with reporters after Wednesday's practice. The team is preparing for its Week 16 matchup against the Washington Commanders. Here is everything they had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers...
49ers open practice windows for Javon Kinlaw and Kalia Davis, sign CB to practice squad
The San Francisco 49ers could be close to receiving a boost along the defensive line. The team officially opened the practice window for defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw. The Niners will have up to 21 days to evaluate Kinlaw during practices and decide if he should be activated off the injured reserve list.
How Jordan Mason has carved a role with 49ers as “closer” behind Christian McCaffrey
Running backs have always been the San Francisco 49ers' forte since head coach Kyle Shanahan arrived in Santa Clara, with the team showcasing an ability to develop talent at the position on a consistent basis. The most recent case has been running back Jordan Mason, who was an undrafted free...
Google and NFL partner to offer NFL Sunday Ticket exclusively on YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels
Starting with the 2023 season, all out of market Sunday afternoon NFL games will be available on YouTube TV & YouTube Primetime Channels. The National Football League today announced a multi-year agreement with Google granting YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels the right to exclusively distribute NFL Sunday Ticket to consumers in the United States starting with the 2023 NFL season. This strategic partnership will provide fans greater access to NFL Sunday Ticket while tapping into the best of YouTube's technology and product innovation.
49ers DE Nick Bosa is frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa has compiled a Defensive Player of the Year-caliber season, racking up 15.5 sacks alongside 16 tackles for loss, while spearheading the league's best defense. The betting books seem to believe so as well. Bosa recently eclipsed Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys with...
