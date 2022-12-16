MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials with the Riley Co. Police Dept. are investigating after an inmate took a piece of broken glass from a damaged kiosk over the weekend. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 8:15 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, officials were called to investigate an incident at the Riley Co. Jail in the 1000 block of S. Seth Child Rd.

RILEY COUNTY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO