Blue Rapids, KS

KSNT News

Goose hunter trapped on frozen lake rescued by Kansas deputies

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – Deputies rescued a man who had become stranded on Milford Lake on Thursday. The Geary County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to Milford Lake after receiving a call about a person stranded on the water in a boat that had stopped functioning. The sheriff’s office received the call at 9:42 a.m. […]
GEARY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

3 hospitalized after icy roads cause head-on collision with semi

SABETHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were sent to the hospital - including two teens - after icy roads caused a head-on collision between a passenger car and semi-truck near the Nebraska border. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:38 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, emergency crews...
SABETHA, KS
WIBW

RCPD enters Emergency Accident Reporting Phase

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Dept. has entered its Emergency Accident Reporting Phase. RCPD says the inclement weather has prompted a spike in traffic accidents. They ask motorists to delay reporting any crashes or accidents they are in if there is no need for immediate response, like injuries or illicit activity.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Two hospitalized after driver makes unsafe turn in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were hospitalized after a driver made an unsafe turn in Manhattan. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Tuttle Creek Blvd. and Madison Rd. with reports of an injury crash.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Junction City Police attempt to identify 2 who robbed Money Zone

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City Police have provided pictures and are asking for help identifying two suspects who stole a “large amount” from a local business. The Junction City Police Department says that around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, two unknown suspects broke into the Money Zone at 314 E. Chestnut St.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

RCPD details icy crashes along Marlatt Ave.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police have detailed two crashes that closed an icy stretch of Marlatt Ave. for about two hours. The Riley Co. Police Department says that around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, emergency crews were called to the 2900 block of Marlatt Ave. with reports of a collision.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Burglary: Kansas man accused of entering home, taking cash

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man in connection with a burglary. On December 16, police arrested 32-year-old Zachary C. Elder of Seneca on a District Court warrant for burglary and theft, according to Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson. Elder is accused of unlawful entry into...
ATCHISON, KS
WIBW

Manhattan man hospitalized after pedestrian-vehicle accident

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was hospitalized after he was hit by a vehicle in an intersection with a “do not cross” signal. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Leavenworth and N. 3rd St. in Manhattan with reports of an injury crash.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Manhattan roads remain slick, however, pretreatment had positive effect

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - While roads in Manhattan remain slick, treatment from the previous night seems to have had a positive effect. The City of Manhattan says that on Thursday morning, Dec. 22, Public Works crews switched from the overnight shift to the daytime shift to plow snow from and treat major roadways. It said overnight crews battled heavy freezing rain and drizzle which transitioned to blowing snow.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

RCPD investigates after inmate takes glass from damaged kiosk

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials with the Riley Co. Police Dept. are investigating after an inmate took a piece of broken glass from a damaged kiosk over the weekend. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 8:15 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, officials were called to investigate an incident at the Riley Co. Jail in the 1000 block of S. Seth Child Rd.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Freezing drizzle brings ‘black ice,’ hazardous road conditions to parts of Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Road conditions are worsening as a winter storm begins to move into Kansas on Wednesday. Several Kansas law enforcement agencies and emergency management departments are reporting slick roadways due to freezing drizzle. Nemaha County Emergency Management reports that freezing drizzle is falling across the Flint Hills and warns that this could create […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Pottawatomie Co. office to close due to winter storm

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Offices in Pottawatomie Co. will close for a winter storm. Officials from Pottawatomie Co. say offices and the landfill will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 22. The closure comes as a winter storm warning and dangerous cold are forecast for the area. Officials noted that...
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
littleapplepost.com

CLOSINGS & DELAYS - December 22, 2022

Below is a list of closings and delayed openings in the Riley County/Manhattan; Geary County/Junction City and Pottawatomie County/Wamego areas for December 22nd:. AJ's NY Pizzeria: delayed opening at 3:00 p.m. Alternative Health Care Center: office closed. American Legion Post 45 - Junction City: 12/21 Bingo canceled; post closed 12/22.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Postponements and cancellations

--American Legion Post 45 bingo is canceled and the Post home is closed. --Geary County Courthouse is closed Thursday. --Konza Prairie Community Health Center – Junction City will operate on a 2-Hour Delay Thursday, December 22, due to inclement weather. The clinic will open at 10 am. Appointments before 10 am will be rescheduled. Please give yourself extra time to arrive safely. If you cannot make it to your appointment, please call 785-238-4711 to reschedule.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Car crash shuts down major roadway near Manhattan

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A car crash northeast of Manhattan has been reported by law enforcement. As of 7:15 p.m., the crash area has been cleared by emergency workers. The Riley County Police Department said that emergency crews are responding to a car crash near the intersection of Tuttle Creek Boulevard and Madison Road in Riley […]
MANHATTAN, KS

