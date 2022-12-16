ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pigeon Forge, TN

WATE

Body found in burning car at Greeneville church

An investigation is underway after an unidentified body was found inside a vehicle that had caught fire in a Greeneville church parking lot Tuesday night, according to the Greeneville Police Department. Body found in burning car at Greeneville church. An investigation is underway after an unidentified body was found inside...
wvlt.tv

Florida woman loses important necklace in Sevier County

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The search is on for a necklace that a Florida woman lost last week. Kathy Jacobs Almeida and her husband were visiting the Gatlinburg/Pigeon Forge area when she noticed the cross on her necklace was gone. Almeida said her father gave her this necklace on her...
wvlt.tv

Sevier Co. preparing for extreme cold blast

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just days before the cold arrives, businesses in Sevier Co. are making sure they’re prepared for the weather. Some attractions will have to close, while others will stay open. The rides at The Island were fully moving on Wednesday ahead of the cold blast...
wvlt.tv

Small business pop-up trailer located; investigation underway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Little Hoot Designs, a local small business, was on the hunt for their pop-up trailer that had been missing since last Wednesday. However, the Knoxville Police Department said it was recovered Tuesday. “You would think it would be easy to spot since it’s a thirteen-foot-long trailer...
WJHL

Greene Co. church reveals new details in car explosion

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After crews extinguished a fatal vehicle fire at Eastside Baptist Church last night, church members say their hearts are with the family of the victim. “Anytime of the year is not a good time, but certainly at Christmas and around the holidays,” said David Fox, Eastside’s pastor. “No doubt there’s […]
WATE

Personalized salad in a jar? Try it now

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Eat local and good food. Daddy Mac’s Down Home is the spot for some of the best barbeque, wings, burgers, and more. One item on their menu has received much popularity for its good tastes and uniqueness. The Salad Jar is for all salad lovers and is completely customizable to your liking.
