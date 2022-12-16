Read full article on original website
The Gigantic General Store In Tennessee You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over AgainLIFE_HACKSSevierville, TN
A Vietnam Veteran Missed His 1968 Graduation at the University of Tennessee Because of Draft & Walks 54 Years LaterZack LoveKnoxville, TN
Popular supermarket chain opens new "state-of-the-art" grocery store in TennesseeKristen WaltersAlcoa, TN
No raw seafood warning, dirty equipment found at Sevierville Japanese restaurant
A buffet in Sevier County earned a low health score this week. The inspector marked down half a dozen critical health violations in the report.
The Ogle Brothers General Store in Sevierville, Tennessee is a beloved landmark that has been serving the community for over a century. The store was founded in 1875 by brothers James and Joseph Ogle, and it has remained a family-run business for four generations.
'Remember Kingston' billboards bring attention to the Kingston Coal Ash Spill 14 years later
KINGSTON, Tenn. — Thursday marks 14 years since a billion gallons of coal ash erupted from a Tennessee Valley Authority holding cell at the Kingston Fossil Plant, dumping toxic sludge into the Clinch and Emory Rivers. The health of workers who cleaned up the spill later declined, and some...
Harriman dealership gifts teacher a free car
This is the giving season and one Harriman business made sure it gave to the people who needed it most.
Knoxville woman out $1,000 after safe store closes abruptly
An East Tennessee woman is out $1,000 the store where she bought a safe closed abruptly without ever delivering her purchase.
Aramark responds to Knoxville's allegations over beer sales to minors at Neyland Stadium
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Representatives from Knoxville and Aramark Sports and Entertainment Services appeared before a hearing officer on Monday to discuss the future of beer sales inside Neyland Stadium. The hearing comes after the company received several citations saying they sold alcohol to minors. The company is now asking...
Found wedding ring at Dairy Queen returned to rightful owner
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE: The ring has been returned to its rightful owner!. Carl Foust, the owner of the ring, watched the 11 o'clock news on WBIR Saturday night and saw the announcement of his missing ring. He contacted James Nixon and was elated!. Nixon and his wife delivered...
Body found in burning car at Greeneville church
An investigation is underway after an unidentified body was found inside a vehicle that had caught fire in a Greeneville church parking lot Tuesday night, according to the Greeneville Police Department. Body found in burning car at Greeneville church. An investigation is underway after an unidentified body was found inside...
'She was basically like a child': Knoxville business owner searching for stolen camper
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A camper thief left a big lump of coal in a Knoxville business owner's stocking after they stole her "Mint Julep." Colleen Martin, who runs a t-shirt design company called Little Hoot Designs, said a thief took off with her mint green camper recently as it was sitting in a parking lot on Sutherland Avenue in West Knoxville.
Florida woman loses important necklace in Sevier County
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The search is on for a necklace that a Florida woman lost last week. Kathy Jacobs Almeida and her husband were visiting the Gatlinburg/Pigeon Forge area when she noticed the cross on her necklace was gone. Almeida said her father gave her this necklace on her...
Son pleads for safe return of missing Sevier County mother
It's been almost a month since Tammy Bohanan's family has heard from her and with each passing day, her loved ones are growing more worried.
Sevier Co. preparing for extreme cold blast
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just days before the cold arrives, businesses in Sevier Co. are making sure they’re prepared for the weather. Some attractions will have to close, while others will stay open. The rides at The Island were fully moving on Wednesday ahead of the cold blast...
Small business pop-up trailer located; investigation underway
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Little Hoot Designs, a local small business, was on the hunt for their pop-up trailer that had been missing since last Wednesday. However, the Knoxville Police Department said it was recovered Tuesday. “You would think it would be easy to spot since it’s a thirteen-foot-long trailer...
Greene Co. church reveals new details in car explosion
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After crews extinguished a fatal vehicle fire at Eastside Baptist Church last night, church members say their hearts are with the family of the victim. “Anytime of the year is not a good time, but certainly at Christmas and around the holidays,” said David Fox, Eastside’s pastor. “No doubt there’s […]
Need a place to stay during the cold weather? Here are some warming shelters in the area
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People across Tennessee are finding ways to prepare for the cold weather—from making sure their tires are ready to bringing their pets inside. There are warming shelters throughout East Tennessee that welcome anyone that needs a place to stay during the freezing weather. Here are...
Warrant: Annoyed woman sets fire to couch, spurring blaze that damages 6 apartment units
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville woman faces an aggravated arson charge, accused of deliberately starting a fire in her South Knoxville apartment that forced a woman inside to jump from a second-floor window and caused damage to several surrounding units, a warrant states. Kelli D. Hoffman, 42, set the...
Personalized salad in a jar? Try it now
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Eat local and good food. Daddy Mac’s Down Home is the spot for some of the best barbeque, wings, burgers, and more. One item on their menu has received much popularity for its good tastes and uniqueness. The Salad Jar is for all salad lovers and is completely customizable to your liking.
This Is The Biggest House In Tennessee
Family Handyman compiled a list of the largest houses across America, including this massive home in Tennessee.
City of Knoxville offices to close for the holidays, KAT buses and 311/211 services affected
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Offices for the City of Knoxville will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26 to observe the Christmas holiday. They will also be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, to observe the New Year's Day holiday. Both holidays fall on a weekend this year.
Hunt underway for shoplifter who shot, killed Rural King employee
The Knox County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened in Halls Thursday morning according to a release from KCSO.
