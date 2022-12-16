RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - No change in the forecast - still looking at extremely cold arctic air to pour into the area Wednesday and Thursday. The arrival of the coldest air will be accompanied by a band of blowing snow Wednesday. Strong, gusty winds of 25 to 45 miles per hour will be likely Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. These winds, combined with the brutally cold airmass will produce wind chills of -40 to -60 Wednesday night and Thursday.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO