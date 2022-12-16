Read full article on original website
Interstate 90 closure expands to Sioux Falls
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It will get worse before it gets better on South Dakota’s stretch of Interstate 90. The interstate is currently closed from Box Elder exit 67 to Chamberlain. That closure will extend to Sioux Falls starting at 4 p.m. (MT). The South Dakota Department of Transportation expects the closure to stay in effect into Friday.
People stranded in storm on I-90 Wednesday night
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More than 100 vehicles are stranded on Interstate 90 Wednesday night, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. An unknown number of people are in the vehicles stuck between Rapid City and Wall, with most of them reportedly in the area from New Underwood to Wall.
Truck slides off I-90 at Sturgis
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - KBHB Radio reported a semi-truck and trailer loaded with commercial livestock feed rolled over an Interstate 90 overpass early Wednesday morning. According to South Dakota Highway Patrol spokesman Tony Mangan, the 2014 Kenworth truck was traveling westbound when the driver lost control and...
Two weeks in a row the area has come to a standstill, and first responders are still helping
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced that the interstate is closed from exit 67 at Box Elder to Chamberlain. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says the storm came fast and furious, leaving people stranded on the road between Wall and Rapid City. One...
Interstate 90 stretch closes Wednesday night
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Interstate 90 from Box Elder exit 67 to Chamberlain closes at 6 p.m. Wednesday due to snow and high winds causing blizzard-like conditions. The South Dakota Department of Transportation also says there are several No Travel Advisories and Road Impassable conditions on state highways across the central and western part of the state.
kota kevn forecast
SD Board of Regents to develop a ‘minors on campus’ policy. Currently, there is not a policy in place that regulates events that minors attend on public campuses in South Dakota. Updated: 17 hours ago. Rush hockey team scores a hat trick with the annual teddy bear toss.
Following winter storm, Feeding South Dakota in dire need of volunteers
PIERRE, S.D. - Tens of thousands of people across the state rely on Feeding South Dakota. And now, they need your help. The winter storms that paralyzed much of South Dakota last week have set Feeding South Dakota back greatly. Stacey Andernacht, Marketing and Communications Director for the organization, estimates that 3,300 families were effected by the storm, and unable to get their deliveries.
Safety tips are key while enjoying Black Hills snowmobiling
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With more than 400 miles of groomed snowmobile trails in the Black Hills National Forest, 350 of those are part of the South Dakota and Wyoming snowmobile system. According to the New Hampshire Snowmobile Association, the three highest contributing factors to accidents were inexperience, unsafe...
Crews work through the night rescuing stranded people on Interstate 90
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Overnight, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office made a sweep of the closed section of Interstate 90 between Box Elder and Wall to try to account for all stranded or abandoned vehicles. According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, they believe everyone...
Cattle health plays a big role in being able to survive bitter cold
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Winter can be a dangerous, deadly season for livestock; especially when ranchers are hit with a stretch of sub-zero temperatures and extreme wind-chill. “Cattle are no different than humans; they don’t necessarily enjoy ten below zero and then 30 miles per hour wind, but it’s...
Semi-truck goes off road on I-90
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating an accident involving a semi-truck that occurred Wednesday morning in Sturgis. The patrol says a semi driver going westbound on I-90 lost control of his vehicle, leaving the roadway and entering the median. They say before the driver...
City government, reclamation bureau to continue Rapid Creek discussion
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - At the Rapid City Common Council’s meeting two weeks ago, several members of the public expressed concerns over falling water levels in Rapid Creek. Federal and city officials said a gate repair at Pactola Reservoir was to blame for this massive drop in water...
Custer man rescues blind, pregnant mare after storm
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Noah Tietsort of Custer went more than the extra mile to help a rancher in need. When last week’s storm ended, Tietsort got on his snowmobile and rode to Lead to help get a blind and pregnant mare back to her barn, according to Barbara Jean Atchison (who shot the photos).
Avoid putting food outside during a power outages
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With below-freezing temperatures predicted in the Black Hills, there is concern about food being lost if the power goes out and refrigerators and freezers aren’t able to function. But according to South Dakota State University’s Extension Farm to School Nutrition Field Specialist Anna Tvedt,...
Airport rates to increase in 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Regional Airport is raising some fees and rates in 2023. Airport Director Patrick Dame recommended that the Rapid City Common Council approve a rate change. Last year the airport benefited from a COVID relief grant, giving the facility a surplus. Those funds won’t...
Extremely cold air on the way
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - No change in the forecast - still looking at extremely cold arctic air to pour into the area Wednesday and Thursday. The arrival of the coldest air will be accompanied by a band of blowing snow Wednesday. Strong, gusty winds of 25 to 45 miles per hour will be likely Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. These winds, combined with the brutally cold airmass will produce wind chills of -40 to -60 Wednesday night and Thursday.
RCAS Snowday Update
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last week Rapid City students were out of class because of the winter weather. Now parents are questioning why the district called for snow days versus e-learning days. Last week Bobbi Schaefbauer, community relations manager for the district, said they simply weren’t prepared for the...
Spreading holiday cheer one bear at a time
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On December 10, the Wichita Thunder defeated the Rapid City Rush hockey team 4 to 1. But that didn’t stop the crowd from celebrating that one goal. During the annual teddy bear toss the crowd threw hundreds of stuffed animals onto the ice in celebration.
Importance of bird counts in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We all know that each ecosystem member relies on the others. Ornithologists at Wind Cave National Park completed their annual bird count on Dec 11. The winter bird species have been counted at the Wind Cave National Park to see if any species of birds were lower than usual.
Snowstorm depletes Cornerstone Rescue Mission supplies
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snow and below freezing temperatures can be dangerous for anyone who is outside for long periods of time. But the Cornerstone Rescue Mission in Rapid City is offering help to some of the people who need it. Last week due to the snow more people...
