WMBF
Little River man sentenced in 2020 pedestrian fatality
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Little River man is sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty to reckless homicide in the 2020 death of a pedestrian. The charge stems from a crash on July 18, 2020, in which 40-year-old James Hampton Vereen’s vehicle hit then-37-year-old Pamela Harding, of Little River, who was walking on Baker Street.
WMBF
Conway man accused of shooting into woman’s apartment after argument via text
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Conway man is behind bars after allegedly shooting at a woman following an argument. Records show 27-year-old Hakeem Hilliard was arrested Wednesday by the Horry County Police Department and faces several charges, including attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.
WMBF
Deputies: Shooting near Florence Motel; Investigation underway
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating a shooting in Florence Wednesday evening. The shooting took place on W Lucas Street near the Suburban Studios. Florence County Sheriff’s Office Major Mike Nunn confirmed one person was injured and taken to the hospital. Details are limited at this time. Stay...
WMBF
Man killed in shooting at Florence County motel, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting late Wednesday in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at the Suburban Motel on West Lucas Street. Deputies were called to the scene at around 8 p.m., according to a release from the department.
WMBF
Suspect charged with murder after months-long investigation, Florence police say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A suspect is charged with murder after a months-long investigation by the Florence Police Department and the Florence County Coroner’s Office. Florence police arrested Chancey Ja’Mario Williams, 25, on Monday on outstanding warrants of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, burglary- first-degree, and two counts of assault and battery- third-degree.
WMBF
Surveillance video helps identify suspect of Georgetown stabbing
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Georgetown County man has been arrested for an aggravated assault that took place on Dec. 4. Roderick Greene, 44, faces charges of assault and battery second degree, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Georgetown Police officers were called to a report of a stabbing near...
WMBF
FCSO: Traffic stop for speeding leads to discovery of $9M in cocaine along I-95
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A traffic stop along I-95 in Florence County led to a major cocaine bust, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies stopped the car on Monday after seeing the car speeding near the 157 mile marker. The sheriff’s office said deputies had...
WMBF
MBPD warns residents to keep track of packages to avoid falling victim to porch pirates
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Many people may be watching out for last-minute gifts to hit their doorsteps, but so are porch pirates. Myrtle Beach police said now is the time when thieves are going to be on the lookout for Christmas deliveries. Sgt. Tom Vest said the best...
WMBF
SCHP: 1 dead, 2 injured in 2-car crash on SC-917 in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has died, and two others were injured in a two-car crash in Nichols on Wednesday evening. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the crash at Highway 19 and SC-917 at 5:41 p.m. Two cars, a 2015 Chevrolet SUV and a 2007...
WMBF
Coroner’s office identifies homeless man hit, killed by car in Conway area
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The coroner’s office has released the name of a man who was hit and killed last week in the Conway area. Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the victim as 61-year-old Michael Zavatsky. She said that Zavatsky was homeless. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the...
WMBF
Bicyclist killed in crash in Dillon County, troopers say
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Troopers said a bicyclist was hit and killed Tuesday night in Dillon County. Master Trooper James Miller said the wreck happened around 6 p.m. on Highway 301 North near West Country Club Road about three miles away from the city of Dillon. Miller said...
WMBF
Coroner: 71-year-old woman victim of fatal 3-vehicle crash in Loris
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - A 71-year-old Galivants Ferry woman was the victim of a fatal three-vehicle crash in Loris last week. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the scene of a three-vehicle crash on W. Highway 19 near Mincey Drive just after 6 p.m. on Dec. 13. According...
WMBF
Purple streetlights across Horry County are part of manufacturer’s defective batch
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Residents may have noticed some street lights shining purple instead of white. Duke Energy South Carolina said they are upgrading many older, less efficient lights with LED lighting over the last few years, and plan to continue this transition in the years ahead. The energy...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach emergency housing shelters welcome those in need ahead of arctic blast
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Ahead of the nationwide arctic blast, Myrtle Beach homeless and transitional housing non-profit New Directions announces a “Code Blue” weekend in the Grand Strand and surrounding areas. New Directions welcomes anyone who is homeless to come indoors for a warm place to sleep...
WMBF
HCFR: 6 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 501
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Six people were hurt after a multi-car crash on Highway 501, according to officials. Horry County Fire Rescue said the wreck involved three vehicles in the area of Middle Ridge Avenue at around 2:15 p.m. The six people hurt were taken to the hospital....
WMBF
Vehicle collides with building in Carolina Forest area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - No one was hurt after a vehicle collided with a building in the Carolina Forest area on Wednesday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the wreck happened on the 1000 block of Glenforest Road. Officials also shared a photo from the scene, showing damage from inside...
WMBF
‘I love Christmas’: Surfside Beach artist spreads holiday cheer through handmade Christmas decorations
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - You might start getting into the holiday spirit after Thanksgiving, but one local artist nicknamed Tommy Christmas stays in the zone year-round making handmade holiday decorations. Tommy Christmas said he actually got into making wooden creations by accident three years ago. “I did a job...
WMBF
Dozens show up for first ‘Take The City’ Christmas edition in Conway
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A few dozen people showed up to the first ever “Take The City” Christmas edition event, presented by Divine Deliverance Worship Center in Conway. “It’s good to be a part of this event, this evening where they’re giving back to the community,” said Kissie Melvin, Conway resident.
WMBF
Brookgreen Gardens reveals names of new baby Spanish goats
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Brookgreen Gardens has revealed the names of its newest additions. The Murrells Inlet attraction asked for help in naming its two new Spanish goats and said there were hundreds of submissions. The zookeepers decided on the names Buddy and Jovie, the names of the...
WMBF
Floats, golf carts, walkers welcome: Registration opens for 17th annual MLK parade, Grand Strand Freedom Week
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Grand Strand Freedom Week kicks off next month with the 17th annual MLK parade, and organizers are looking for businesses and organizations to claim a spot in line. You can now sign up to join the celebration and be a part of this year’s MLK...
