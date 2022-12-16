ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surfside Beach, SC

WMBF

Little River man sentenced in 2020 pedestrian fatality

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Little River man is sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty to reckless homicide in the 2020 death of a pedestrian. The charge stems from a crash on July 18, 2020, in which 40-year-old James Hampton Vereen’s vehicle hit then-37-year-old Pamela Harding, of Little River, who was walking on Baker Street.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WMBF

Conway man accused of shooting into woman’s apartment after argument via text

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Conway man is behind bars after allegedly shooting at a woman following an argument. Records show 27-year-old Hakeem Hilliard was arrested Wednesday by the Horry County Police Department and faces several charges, including attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Deputies: Shooting near Florence Motel; Investigation underway

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating a shooting in Florence Wednesday evening. The shooting took place on W Lucas Street near the Suburban Studios. Florence County Sheriff’s Office Major Mike Nunn confirmed one person was injured and taken to the hospital. Details are limited at this time. Stay...
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Man killed in shooting at Florence County motel, deputies say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting late Wednesday in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at the Suburban Motel on West Lucas Street. Deputies were called to the scene at around 8 p.m., according to a release from the department.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Suspect charged with murder after months-long investigation, Florence police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A suspect is charged with murder after a months-long investigation by the Florence Police Department and the Florence County Coroner’s Office. Florence police arrested Chancey Ja’Mario Williams, 25, on Monday on outstanding warrants of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, burglary- first-degree, and two counts of assault and battery- third-degree.
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Surveillance video helps identify suspect of Georgetown stabbing

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Georgetown County man has been arrested for an aggravated assault that took place on Dec. 4. Roderick Greene, 44, faces charges of assault and battery second degree, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Georgetown Police officers were called to a report of a stabbing near...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Bicyclist killed in crash in Dillon County, troopers say

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Troopers said a bicyclist was hit and killed Tuesday night in Dillon County. Master Trooper James Miller said the wreck happened around 6 p.m. on Highway 301 North near West Country Club Road about three miles away from the city of Dillon. Miller said...
DILLON COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Coroner: 71-year-old woman victim of fatal 3-vehicle crash in Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - A 71-year-old Galivants Ferry woman was the victim of a fatal three-vehicle crash in Loris last week. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the scene of a three-vehicle crash on W. Highway 19 near Mincey Drive just after 6 p.m. on Dec. 13. According...
LORIS, SC
WMBF

HCFR: 6 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 501

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Six people were hurt after a multi-car crash on Highway 501, according to officials. Horry County Fire Rescue said the wreck involved three vehicles in the area of Middle Ridge Avenue at around 2:15 p.m. The six people hurt were taken to the hospital....
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Vehicle collides with building in Carolina Forest area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - No one was hurt after a vehicle collided with a building in the Carolina Forest area on Wednesday. Horry County Fire Rescue said the wreck happened on the 1000 block of Glenforest Road. Officials also shared a photo from the scene, showing damage from inside...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Dozens show up for first ‘Take The City’ Christmas edition in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A few dozen people showed up to the first ever “Take The City” Christmas edition event, presented by Divine Deliverance Worship Center in Conway. “It’s good to be a part of this event, this evening where they’re giving back to the community,” said Kissie Melvin, Conway resident.
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Brookgreen Gardens reveals names of new baby Spanish goats

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Brookgreen Gardens has revealed the names of its newest additions. The Murrells Inlet attraction asked for help in naming its two new Spanish goats and said there were hundreds of submissions. The zookeepers decided on the names Buddy and Jovie, the names of the...
MURRELLS INLET, SC

