Kenny Pickett doubtful, Mike Tomlin unwilling to name Steelers' starting QB vs. Panthers

As a six-year NFL veteran who’s filled in a variety of roles and been in myriad depth-chart situations, Mitch Trubisky has seen plenty of timeshares at quarterback during a practice week.

But he’d never before been a part of — as Mike Tomlin would say — a division of labor like he has over the past three days for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“No,” Trubisky said after practice Friday, “nothing like this.”

Trubisky and Mason Rudolph, by all accounts from players and coaches, split first-team reps evenly during the Wednesday, Thursday and Friday practices in preparation for Sunday’s game at the Carolina Panthers.

That part, it seems, is indisputable. What is still up for debate is if Tomlin has chosen a starter — and even if he did, if he’s let anyone know with any level of certainty.

Does even Trubisky have a feeling what Tomlin has or will decide?

“I don’t. I do not.”

When would Trubisky need to know in order to be properly prepared to face the Panthers?

• Mark Madden: Mismanagement of Steelers' quarterback situation spans years

• WR Diontae Johnson rooting for Mason Rudolph to get snaps at QB for Steelers

• Mike Tomlin, Gene Steratore weigh in on legality of play that injured Steelers QB Kenny Pickett

“Before the game starts.”

As in, 10 minutes before?

“Yeah, 10 minutes would be good,” Trubisky said. “So we will see how secretive (Tomlin) wants to keep it.

“We are ready. I am ready. I am looking forward to the opportunity. I will be ready to go. I feel like I had good week of practice. I am ready to bounce back, mindset is ready to go. We will take care of the ball. We will move it, be smart making decisions. And if all the guys do their jobs playing together, I feel good about this week.”

Pickett again was a limited participant at practice, five days after entering NFL concussion protocol following playing two series during a loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Pickett was limited at practice all week, relegated to running the scout team.

On the league-mandated status report, Pickett is listed as doubtful to play Sunday.

“I think that’s appropriate as we sit here today,” Tomlin said after practice. “We got some clarity about where we are going. There’s just no need to land the plane until it’s required to land the plane.

“I like the work we’ve gotten from Mitch and Mason this week. Both guys have split reps and seen enough situations, and not only what they have done this week but the totality with what they’ve done makes us extremely comfortable in terms of considering both guys.”

It has been extremely rare a player given a “doubtful” tag at the end of a Steelers’ practice week has played in their game two days later. Even more rare is Tomlin deploying a rookie in a game without the benefit of a full practice Friday, let alone a quarterback.

Pickett has been in the locker room mingling with teammates all week, and he’s been photographed at practice wearing a different brand of helmet that purportedly offers more protection.

“He’s doing good,” Trubisky said of Pickett. “We have grown really close in the quarterback room, so whether we switch roles or whatever it is, we are supporting each other in the quarterback room. And out on the field it’s been a really good dynamic.”

Rudolph did not speak to reporters after Friday’s practice. He entered his fifth NFL offseason atop the Steelers QB depth chart but was the QB3 beginning at the end of the preseason and throughout the first 3½ months of the regular season. Rudolph hasn’t been in uniform for a game, whereas Trubisky was the starter for the first three weeks and Pickett the QB1 since.

“We are confident with whoever is in there,” running back Najee Harris said. “The gameplan is going to be the gameplan. So whoever is in there, I am pretty sure we are confident they can execute. If everyone just worries about what they can do, the outcome will be in our favor.”