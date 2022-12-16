ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Wreath laying ceremony to take place in Park City Cemetery on Dec. 17

By TownLift // Ashtyn Asay
TownLift
TownLift
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q7EXa_0jlMMY4v00

PARK CITY, Utah — Park City Cemetery has been designated for the third time as an official location for Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, December 17.

The Park City Recreation Department, in partnership with the Sunrise Rotary Club, is hosting a community wreath-laying ceremony at the cemetery at 10 a.m., and all are welcome to participate.

“Volunteers with the Sunrise Rotary Club will conduct a short ceremony, specifically honoring Vietnam Veterans with a certificate and 50th Anniversary Pin to commemorate their service,” said a staff report from the Park City Recreation Department, “They are inviting all local Vietnam Veterans to come and be recognized for their service.”

Before the event, the parks and recreation departments will flag the location of the 161 known veterans within the City Cemetery for wreath laying. It is anticipated that the wreaths will be collected by volunteers by January 10.

Wreath-laying ceremonies are part of the Wreaths Across America mission to Remember, Honor and Teach. They first began in 1992 when the first 5,000 wreaths were placed in Arlington National Cemetery to honor the fallen veterans laid to rest there.

The Park City Cemetery is one of 2,700 other locations that will participate in Wreaths Across America Day this year.


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TownLift

Welcome Home: Lowell Avenue

PARK CITY, Utah — Location location location. Walking distance from Park City Main Street, Town Lift, and Park City Mountain Resort sits this charming remodeled 1970s bungalow. In the heart […]
PARK CITY, UT
TownLift

Bout Time Pub & Grub closes

PARK CITY, Utah — Bout Time Pub & Grub closed its doors on December 4 after serving the Park City area since 2013. The Kimball Junction sports bar’s lease was […]
PARK CITY, UT
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
889K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy