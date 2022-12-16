Wreath laying ceremony to take place in Park City Cemetery on Dec. 17

PARK CITY, Utah — Park City Cemetery has been designated for the third time as an official location for Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, December 17.

The Park City Recreation Department, in partnership with the Sunrise Rotary Club, is hosting a community wreath-laying ceremony at the cemetery at 10 a.m., and all are welcome to participate.

“Volunteers with the Sunrise Rotary Club will conduct a short ceremony, specifically honoring Vietnam Veterans with a certificate and 50th Anniversary Pin to commemorate their service,” said a staff report from the Park City Recreation Department, “They are inviting all local Vietnam Veterans to come and be recognized for their service.”

Before the event, the parks and recreation departments will flag the location of the 161 known veterans within the City Cemetery for wreath laying. It is anticipated that the wreaths will be collected by volunteers by January 10.

Wreath-laying ceremonies are part of the Wreaths Across America mission to Remember, Honor and Teach. They first began in 1992 when the first 5,000 wreaths were placed in Arlington National Cemetery to honor the fallen veterans laid to rest there.

The Park City Cemetery is one of 2,700 other locations that will participate in Wreaths Across America Day this year.

Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter