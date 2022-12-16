Town Raises Pay for Snow-Plow Contractors

The Huntington Highway Department is hiring drivers with equipment to help plow the roads this winter.

The Huntington Town Board approved a 22 percent increase in pay at its meeting this week.

Qualifications:

SUV or Pick-Up with Plow or with Sander & Plow ($122 per hour & up)

Trucks up to and over 26,000 lbs with Plow or with Sander & Plow ($134 per hour & up)

Truck 10 Wheel Tandem Axel with Plow or with Sander & Plow ($152 per hour & up)

Tractor Trailer/Dump Truck 30-40 yds with Tractor ($150 per hour)

Self-Propelled Graders (Bobcats / Skid Steer) ($110 per hour)

Tractors, Loaders, Backhoes, Payloaders ($150 per hour & up)

Commercial Contractors & Non-Commercial Snow Vendors

Vehicle with Plow Attached must be inspected by a Town of Huntington Mechanic (generally takes approximately 10-15 minutes) at 30 Rofay Drive, Huntington

Auto Liability limit must be at least $300,000 Bodily Injury Per Person, $300,000 Bodily Injury per Occurrence and $300,000 Property Damage per Person (OR at least $500,000 for Combined Bodily Injury/Property Damage

Commercial Contractors must provide a Certificate of Liability Insurance which names the Town of Huntington, 30 Rofay Drive, Huntington, NY 11743 as additional ensured (by Endorsement) and certificate holder.

Non-Commercial Snow Vendors or Contractors WITHOUT Commercial Insurance must provide a Certificate of Liability Insurance and have the Town of Huntington, 30 Rofay Drive, Huntington, NY 11743 named as Additional Interested Party OR Certificate Holder on their Auto Insurance Policy.

MUST PROVIDE a copy of driver’s license (for all drivers), vehicle registration(s), a signed affidavit (Hold Harmless) which the town provides and a W-9.

Call 631-446-3601 for further information.







