Town Raises Pay for Snow-Plow Contractors
The Huntington Highway Department is hiring drivers with equipment to help plow the roads this winter.
The Huntington Town Board approved a 22 percent increase in pay at its meeting this week.
Qualifications:
- SUV or Pick-Up with Plow or with Sander & Plow ($122 per hour & up)
- Trucks up to and over 26,000 lbs with Plow or with Sander & Plow ($134 per hour & up)
- Truck 10 Wheel Tandem Axel with Plow or with Sander & Plow ($152 per hour & up)
- Tractor Trailer/Dump Truck 30-40 yds with Tractor ($150 per hour)
- Self-Propelled Graders (Bobcats / Skid Steer) ($110 per hour)
- Tractors, Loaders, Backhoes, Payloaders ($150 per hour & up)
- Commercial Contractors & Non-Commercial Snow Vendors
- Vehicle with Plow Attached must be inspected by a Town of Huntington Mechanic (generally takes approximately 10-15 minutes) at 30 Rofay Drive, Huntington
- Auto Liability limit must be at least $300,000 Bodily Injury Per Person, $300,000 Bodily Injury per Occurrence and $300,000 Property Damage per Person (OR at least $500,000 for Combined Bodily Injury/Property Damage
- Commercial Contractors must provide a Certificate of Liability Insurance which names the Town of Huntington, 30 Rofay Drive, Huntington, NY 11743 as additional ensured (by Endorsement) and certificate holder.
- Non-Commercial Snow Vendors or Contractors WITHOUT Commercial Insurance must provide a Certificate of Liability Insurance and have the Town of Huntington, 30 Rofay Drive, Huntington, NY 11743 named as Additional Interested Party OR Certificate Holder on their Auto Insurance Policy.
- MUST PROVIDE a copy of driver’s license (for all drivers), vehicle registration(s), a signed affidavit (Hold Harmless) which the town provides and a W-9.
Call 631-446-3601 for further information.rates
Comments / 0