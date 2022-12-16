The Ole Miss women’s basketball team wrapped up its non-conference season in style, gaining a 75-55 win on the road in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania against Temple on Wednesday morning. With the Rebels win on the road, they closed out their non-conference season 11-2. The Rebel offense was wide awake even on the morning road slate with four players in the double-figure category.Tyia Singleton (16), Madison Scott (16), Angel Baker (14), and Marquesha Davis (10) all gained 10-plus points for Ole Miss.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO