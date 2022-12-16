Read full article on original website
Related
Ken Knight Named 2022 Oxford’s City Employee of the Year
Oxford Street Department Superintendent Ken Knight was named the 2022 Virginia H. Chrestman City Employee of the Year during the Oxford Board of Aldermen’s regular meeting Tuesday. Knight has worked for the city of Oxford for 28 years. He was named superintendent in 2013. According to Mayor Robyn Tannehill,...
Ole Miss Names Allen Greene Senior Deputy Athletics Director
Ole Miss has strengthened its athletics administration by naming former Auburn and Buffalo athletics director, Allen Greene, as its new Senior Deputy Athletics Director/External Relations and Business Development, it was announced Wednesday by Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter. Greene returns to Oxford, having worked alongside Carter in the...
Local Government Closed Friday and Monday; Trash Collection Unchanged
Due to the Christmas holiday, Oxford and Lafayette County government offices will be closed Friday and Monday. Federal offices will be closed Monday. According to the United States Postal Service, there are no residential or business deliveries on Dec. 26 except for Priority Mail Express. Local post offices will be closed.
UM Professor Awarded CAREER Grant to Study Pure Mathematics
The mathematics behind prime numbers, which have been studied since the time of the ancient Greeks and which form the foundation of secure data transfer in computer science, is dictated by a highly complex set of objects called L-functions. Yet the academic world’s understanding of these functions and their utility...
Ole Miss Men’s Tennis Releases 2023 Spring Slate
Ole Miss men’s tennis program has officially set the team’s 2023 spring season schedule in stone, head coach Toby Hansson announced on Friday, with the Rebels slated to play a total of 23 total regular season matches. Amongst the 23 matches awaiting the Rebels in 2023 are a...
Ole Miss Welcomes North Alabama into the SJB Pavilion
Ole Miss men’s basketball welcomes the North Alabama Lions into the SJB Pavilion on Tuesday. The tip-off is set for 2 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network+. Ole Miss (8-3) is coming off a 63-55 victory over Temple on Saturday. The Rebels were led on the floor by Matthew Murrell with 21 points over the Owls.
Ole Miss Falls to North Alabama 66-65
A back-and-forth game that saw eight lead changes over the final five minutes of action didn’t fall the Rebels’ way, as the Ole Miss men’s basketball team dropped a 66-65 game to North Alabama on Tuesday in the SJB Pavilion. Ole Miss (8-4) scored the first seven...
Charged Up, Early Signing Division I Football
Today, top Oxford Charger recruits announced their intent to play football at Division I universities as a part of NCAA’s Early Signing Day- the first chance for recruits to sign their National Letter of Intent (NLI). Signing National Letters of Intent from the Oxford Charger Class of 2023 were Mack Howard, Malaki Pegues, and Alex Sanford.
Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Finishes Non-Conference Season with Win at Temple, 75-55
The Ole Miss women’s basketball team wrapped up its non-conference season in style, gaining a 75-55 win on the road in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania against Temple on Wednesday morning. With the Rebels win on the road, they closed out their non-conference season 11-2. The Rebel offense was wide awake even on the morning road slate with four players in the double-figure category.Tyia Singleton (16), Madison Scott (16), Angel Baker (14), and Marquesha Davis (10) all gained 10-plus points for Ole Miss.
Soccer Elevates Richard Beebe to Assistant Coach
After serving as a volunteer assistant coach for Ole Miss soccer in eight of the last nine seasons, Richard Beebe has been promoted to assistant coach as announced Tuesday by head coach Matt Mott. “I am very excited to hire Richard on as our assistant coach. His commitment to our...
Oxford Man Charged With Child Endangerment
An Oxford man was arrested and charged with endangering the safety of a child recently. On Dec. 7, the Oxford Police Department assisted Child Protective Services on a call at a residence. After investigation, Robert Harp, 24, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with two counts of Child Endangerment. Harp...
Snow Possible Tonight in Oxford; Frigid Temps Could be Dangerous
While the National Weather Service was confident that the incoming arctic blast would drastically drop temperatures, the prediction of whether it would snow was iffy up until Wednesday afternoon when it issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Lafayette County. A Winter Weather Advisory means snow is expected in Oxford; however,...
Supervisors Approve Conditional Use Permits
The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors approved conditional use permits for a large storage building and a manufactured home in two separate cases heard during its regular meeting Monday. The manufactured home, located on Private Road 2067, needed to seek a conditional use permit due to the land being in...
Speeding Leads to Felony DUI Arrest
A Lafayette County man faces a felony DUI charge. On Monday, the Oxford Police Department stopped a vehicle on Pat Patterson Parkway for speeding. After investigation, Bruce Cannon Jr., 40, of Lafayette County was arrested for DUI 4th, which is a felony, after discovering that Cannon has three prior DUI convictions.
Harmontown Man Charged With Molesting Minor
A Harmontown man was arrested recently for allegedly touching a child for lustful purposes. On Dec. 16, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched at about 8:30 p.m. to Harmontown for a report of a juvenile being molested. Deputies spoke with the victim’s mother along with Investigations. It was...
Early Morning Fire Closes Boure’ ‘Until Further Notice’
A fire has temporarily closed the doors to one of downtown Oxford’s most popular restaurants. According to Oxford Fire Chief Joey Gardner, the OFD was dispatched to Boure’ at approximately 5:33 a.m. Thursday for a structure fire. Units arrived on the scene to find the rear porch of...
