Woodstock Film Festival Awarded Major Grant Funding Across Three Year Span
The Hudson Valley is home to some pretty significant yearly events, one of the most popular, especially lately, is the Woodstock Film Festival. For more than 20 years, the Woodstock Film Festival has provided opportunities for both emerging an established filmmakers, and promoted culture, diversity, community, educational opportunities and economic growth.
Is it Legal in New York to Shoot Rubber Bands at Your Co-Workers?
You happen to find yourself in-between activities in the workplace and you are looking for something to keep yourself occupied in those 'downtime' moments, do you find yourself reaching for a rubber band? Your unknowing co-worker suddenly in the path of a projectile known commonly as a rubber band?. Ok,...
One Third Of New York State Men Wait Until Christmas Eve To Shop
Holiday shopping. You either love it or hate it. It's not that I hate it, but I sometimes feel pressure to find those perfect gifts. Maybe I'm just trying too hard. I suppose waiting until the last minute to show for Christmas gifts doesn't help either. My wife had her Christmas shopping done a couple of months ago.
‘In and Out of Consciousness': Rescued NY Hiker Speaks Out
Winter in New York state can be as beautiful as it is deadly. 19-year-old hiker Joe “Dmytri” Gutch learned the threats of the season the hard way after a casual hike turned near-catastrophic. Stranded on a mountaintop, he found himself in waist-deep snow, hypothermic and falling in and out of consciousness. Dmytri recently spoke out about his miraculous rescue.
Flash Freeze May Ruin Christmas For Hudson Valley, New York State
The Hudson Valley may have avoided a major pre-Christmas snowstorm but a "multi-hazard weather event" is expected to cause "treacherous travel conditions." Just in time for the Christmas travel rush, a rain and wind storm will be moving through the Hudson Valley and Tri-State area. Wild Weather Predicted For Hudson...
New York Cheerleading Captain ‘Murdered’ During Hudson Valley Parade
Update: An honor-roll student and cheerleading captain was "murdered heinously" during a celebration for her high school in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 15-year-old pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree. Teen Fatally Stabbed In Westchester County, New York.
Eagles Singer Don Henley Buys Luxurious $4.3 Million ‘Green’ Home in California — See Inside! [Pictures]
Eagles leader Don Henley recently purchased a luxurious home in California, and the residence is compatible with his environmental activism. According to celebrity real estate site Dirt.com, Henley bought the 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 3,554-square-foot home for his 24-year-old son, Will Henley, and it's a perfect mix of luxury and green living.
New York State Residents Will Get To End 2022 On A High Note
This holiday season while some New Yorkers may feel low others can go high. The wait is over for many New York State residents. On Wednesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced legal sales of regulated adult-use cannabis will start before the end of 2022. Legal Weed Sales Starting Soon...
Animal Shelter Closing in Westchester County
Located in Westchester County is the city of Mount. Vernon. Last week a surprise announcement came that took residents by complete surprise. It was announced that the Mount Vernon Center For Animal Care will be closing its doors. The shocking news has stirred up quite the reaction in a short amount of time.
New York Man Dies Hiking In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man lost his life hiking in the region this past weekend. On Wednesday the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. Unforuntalty this week's review featured a Dutchess County man who died hiking in Ulster County. Dutchess...
How Close is New York State to Legal Human Composting?
Wait, human composting? Does this mean that a person, after they pass, will go in the same place that you put the food scraps and the lawn clippings in the back yard? Um, not sure I want to be seeing that happen in the backyard. Human composting or the more...
New York to Ban This Harmful Cosmetic Production Practice Come January
Coming off the heels of last week's announcement that Governor Hochul had signed into law a ban on the sales of dogs, cats and rabbits from pet stores effective 2024, another act protecting the welfare of animals across New York State has been signed. New York has officially become the...
Hochul Passes Law Prohibiting Sales of Dogs and Cats From Stores
When you buy a dog or cat from a local store how do you know where it came from? Are they coming from legitimate breeders who care about the safety and well-being of the animal or are they from puppy mills? Hochul hopes that this new legislation will help break up New York's heavy puppy mill operations.
Upstate New York Train and Fire Stations That Are Now Restaurants
What to do with a historic old train station or an old fire station that has answered its last call? Many towns across Upstate New York have found new life for these important old buildings in creative ways. You've probably seen it happen in your town or city. A bar...
Man Who Disappeared in 2013 Found Dead With New Name in Sullivan County
In one of the stranger local stories in years, a man who disappeared nearly 10 years ago was found dead on December 5. What makes it really odd is that police said he had taken on an entirely different name by the time he was discovered. His disappearance made national...
Popular New York Supermarket Announced Holiday Changes, Closings
A popular supermarket with many locations in the Hudson Valley and across New York State confirmed changes in hours of operations. A Stop & Shop spokesperson reached out to Hudson Valley Post in hopes we would share with our readers the updated holiday hours for Stop & Shop stores across New York State.
Bill Veto Is Great News For Many In Upstate New York, Bad News For Others
Many are thrilled a bill was vetoed by Gov. Kathy Hochul, while others are very disappointed. Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill that would allow upstate New York counties to ban a new holiday hunt. Hochul Vetos Bill For Central New York, Mohawk Valley, Southern Tier, Finger Lakes, and...
Arrest of Cortlandt Man Closes Case on Multiple Putnam County Burglaries
A string of burglaries in the Putnam County area of the Hudson Valley doing back to October have finally been solved, with a recent arrest made. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Should Schools Have Students Put Masks Back On In New York?
The emergence of COVID-19 in the country caused a lot of changes to the way we live, work, learn, and go out about daily lives since the pandemic hit in early 2020. Since the government has declared that the pandemic has ended, we've seen a lot of the restrictions go away. But it seems that some officials in New York are looking for local schools to bring one of those restrictions back.
4 New York State Parks Where You Can Go Snowmobiling
The first flakes of snow have fallen across most of New York State, so what does that mean? It means grab your snowsuits, your gloves, and your helmet, we are going riding! Have you ever been on a snowmobile? If operated correctly, they can be safe and a great deal of fun.
