Colorado State

One Third Of New York State Men Wait Until Christmas Eve To Shop

Holiday shopping. You either love it or hate it. It's not that I hate it, but I sometimes feel pressure to find those perfect gifts. Maybe I'm just trying too hard. I suppose waiting until the last minute to show for Christmas gifts doesn't help either. My wife had her Christmas shopping done a couple of months ago.
‘In and Out of Consciousness': Rescued NY Hiker Speaks Out

Winter in New York state can be as beautiful as it is deadly. 19-year-old hiker Joe “Dmytri” Gutch learned the threats of the season the hard way after a casual hike turned near-catastrophic. Stranded on a mountaintop, he found himself in waist-deep snow, hypothermic and falling in and out of consciousness. Dmytri recently spoke out about his miraculous rescue.
Flash Freeze May Ruin Christmas For Hudson Valley, New York State

The Hudson Valley may have avoided a major pre-Christmas snowstorm but a "multi-hazard weather event" is expected to cause "treacherous travel conditions." Just in time for the Christmas travel rush, a rain and wind storm will be moving through the Hudson Valley and Tri-State area. Wild Weather Predicted For Hudson...
Eagles Singer Don Henley Buys Luxurious $4.3 Million ‘Green’ Home in California — See Inside! [Pictures]

Eagles leader Don Henley recently purchased a luxurious home in California, and the residence is compatible with his environmental activism. According to celebrity real estate site Dirt.com, Henley bought the 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 3,554-square-foot home for his 24-year-old son, Will Henley, and it's a perfect mix of luxury and green living.
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Man Dies Hiking In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man lost his life hiking in the region this past weekend. On Wednesday the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. Unforuntalty this week's review featured a Dutchess County man who died hiking in Ulster County. Dutchess...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Should Schools Have Students Put Masks Back On In New York?

The emergence of COVID-19 in the country caused a lot of changes to the way we live, work, learn, and go out about daily lives since the pandemic hit in early 2020. Since the government has declared that the pandemic has ended, we've seen a lot of the restrictions go away. But it seems that some officials in New York are looking for local schools to bring one of those restrictions back.
NEW YORK STATE
4 New York State Parks Where You Can Go Snowmobiling

The first flakes of snow have fallen across most of New York State, so what does that mean? It means grab your snowsuits, your gloves, and your helmet, we are going riding! Have you ever been on a snowmobile? If operated correctly, they can be safe and a great deal of fun.
