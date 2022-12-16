ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

wamc.org

Springfield raises pay for mayor, councilors, School Committee

The City Council in Springfield, Massachusetts closed out the 2022 legislative year by voting unanimously for a raise in pay. Councilors voted 13-0 Monday night to approve an order raising the mayor’s salary by $40,000 to $175,000, as well as hiking the pay for the 13 Councilors and six School Committee members by 44 percent starting in January 2024.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Seacoast Current

Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Two Berkshire County Restaurants Make Open Table’s Top 10 List Of Best Places To Eat (PHOTOS)

Ahhh, local restaurants, there's a fair amount of them. And, depending on the food served, everyone has their favorite, or "go-to". Favorite Italian restaurant...favorite seafood establishment...fave Mexican food...fave chain restaurant...fave watering hole...favorite breakfast eaterie, you get the idea. It's a truly special thing though when some of our local restaurants...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield Catholic diocese appoints retired police lieutenant as interim director of victim assistance

SPRINGFIELD — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield has appointed a retired police officer as interim director of victim assistance to succeed outgoing director Jeffrey Trant. Retired Springfield Police Lt. Norman Charest, previously a special investigator for the diocese’s Office of Safe Environment and Victim Assistance, was named to...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

BUSINESS MONDAY: Guido’s Fresh Marketplace—The Next Generation

Like the long-running Star Trek series, the Guido’s enterprise is introducing a new crew—its next generation—along with a new frontier of expanded space, design, and features in its Great Barrington location. The homegrown grocery celebrated 40 years in business in 2019 and has been growing ever since...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

8 New England cities ranked among best places to live in America

BOSTON — Eight New England cities have been ranked among the best places to live in America for the upcoming the year, according to a new report. U.S. News and World Report has published “Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022-2023″ list and cities in five of the six states that make up New England were highlighted for reasons including good value, being a desirable place to live, having a strong job market, and a high quality of life, the report stated.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells for $220,000 in Holyoke

Thomas Feeley acquired the property at 27 Temple Street, Holyoke, from Jessica Ryder Toomey on Nov. 28, 2022, for $220,000 which works out to $207 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a garage. The unit sits on a 5,620-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also...
HOLYOKE, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Sunnyside Cannabis Dispensary Launches Customer Loyalty Program

FRAMINGHAM – Sunnyside, a national cannabis dispensary brand operated by multi-state cannabis operator Cresco Labs, announced the launch of Sunnyside Rewards, a new digital loyalty program now available on Sunnyside.shop. “We’re excited about the launch of Sunnyside Rewards to demonstrate our commitment to continuing to create a seamless, convenient...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family residence sells for $250,000 in Wilbraham

Jeffrey Tweedell acquired the property at 19 Bridge Street, Wilbraham, from Ronald N Rauscher and Susan M Rauscher on Dec. 2, 2022. The $250,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $286. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot. Additional houses...
WILBRAHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Princeton’s Mountain Barn Restaurant to reopen as The Barn in early 2023

A popular family-owned restaurant in Princeton which closed last summer will soon be back with a new look and a new name. The Mountain Barn on Worcester Road will be reopening as The Barn in early 2023, giving a nod to the nickname many of its old regulars used. Gabi Bennet, who co-owns the restaurant with her mother Carla Zottoli, told MassLive in an email that the goal is to have the doors open in late January or early February.
PRINCETON, MA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Massachusetts

New England is well-known for its cold and blustery winters, and Massachusetts is no exception! Today, we are going to be taking a look at the coldest place in Massachusetts, as well as learning what this chilly state has to offer. Let’s get started!. The Coldest Place in Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Three-bedroom home in Ludlow sells for $198,000

Wilmington Svgs Fund Soc acquired the property at 391 West Avenue, Ludlow, from Evelyn M Narreau and New York Mellon Tr Bank on Nov. 28, 2022, for $198,000 which represents a price per square foot of $164. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom. It sits on a 5,933-square-foot lot.
LUDLOW, MA
MassLive.com

Aldi opening new Massachusetts location in January

German-owned discount grocery chain Aldi is set to open a new Pioneer Valley location in Westfield just after the New Year. Slated for opening at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, the 235 East Main Street store will offer area residents expanded food shopping options and more “all at great prices,” according to Aldi in a news release.
WESTFIELD, MA

