Too Cold in Montana: Cancel These Christmas Song Lyrics This Year
People from warmer places have told me they envy that I usually have a "white Christmas" because I live in Montana, but this year I think they'd prefer to stay where they are. It's not just cold— it's like, stupid cold. I don't understand weather but apparently we're getting these winds from Siberia? I will never forgive Siberia for this.
Montanans Share Their Holiday Guilty Pleasure Foods
You are not alone. It seems that all of us have at least a few foods that we indulge in during the holiday season. My list is probably longer than most, and I'm OK with that. Delicious, simple pleasures are one of the best parts of the Christmas season. We asked a bunch of our Montana friends about their personal "holiday treats" and the answers were incredibly interesting. Everyone's face seems to light up when we're talking about our favorite foods.
Dog the Bounty Hunter Drops His Colorado Mansion — See Inside! [Pictures]
Dog the Bounty Hunter is no longer hunting in Colorado. The reality television star (real name Duane Chapman) just sold his 6,200-square-foot mansion, a house nestled between scenic mountains of central Colorado. Numerous outlets report that the property sold for a tad under $1.6 million, a figure later confirmed at...
Cold enough for you? Montana becomes Alaska in dangerous cold snap
Temperatures might not have hit the record marks for cold weather everywhere Thursday morning, but we haven't heard anyone complaining, as Montana copes with an epic cold snap. That doesn't mean a few records weren't snapped as well. In Lincoln, where wind chills topped 60-below early Thursday morning, the mercury...
Need a Drink? 13 Fantastic Dive Bars in Montana
Depending on where you are in Montana, you're not far from a great dive bar. If you're looking to wet your whistle, here are a few of the best dive bars across the state. There's just something about a good dive bar that can't be beat, and Montana is full of iconic dive bars. Some of them have been around for decades. In small towns throughout Montana, you find historic watering holes that have slinging drinks for longer than most of us have been alive.
Under Appeal: Montana High School Football Co-Op to be Dissolved
Small-town Montana high school football rivalries can get pretty intense. And not just among players. Then the towns and school enrollments get smaller. And smaller. And eventually neighboring schools, while not always neighborly and not always that neighboring, need to merge and coexist if they want to have a football program at all.
Montanans Wouldn’t be Caught Dead in this New Denim Style
With each new generation comes a new style of… Jeans. Montanans love their jean jackets, denim pants, and I’ve even seen a denim cowboy hat. Although the all-denim look a.k.a. “the Canadian tuxedo” was very popular in the early 2000's it looks like it’s making a comeback. Those jeans with the holes in the knees are my go-to, and I call them "My church pants."
Montana Senator Talks Cold Weather, Energy, and the Border
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana Senator Steve Daines called into the KGVO Newsmakers line on Tuesday morning and commiserated about the record-cold temperatures headed this way, while sharing a story about the energy policies in Great Britain and Europe. Shivering in London's where it's 53 Degrees. “A colleague in...
How To Throw a Holiday Party Montana Style
If there's two things Montana loves, it's the holidays and parties. A "white Christmas" isn't so much a dream around here, more like a near-certainty. The snowy weather is the perfect backdrop for our Yuletide fun, making soirees with friends and family more cozy and festive. Here's how to throw your holiday party Montana style:
Flathead Electric Crews working to restore power in Montana cold snap
It's cold enough in your house with the power on. Imagine what it's like for a few hundred residents on the east side of Montana's Flathead Valley, where crews are responding to widespread outages that developed this morning. Flathead Electric Cooperative reports the problems began around 7:40 this morning when...
Montana Search and Rescue Teams Aid in Snowmobiler Rescue During Blizzard
It had all the ingredients to make for a tragic ending. That was avoided, thanks to the determination of search and rescue teams. No food or water. A history of heart problems. White-out conditions. A rapidly dropping temperature. Where could this rider be, and in what condition?. The Montana Outdoor...
Best Last-Minute Christmas Gifts For Any Montanan (That They’ll Actually Like)
There's no shame in the last minute gift buying game in Montana. However, you'll be narrowing your spectrum of creative Christmas presents. Practicality can take over and that's not a bad thing. I'll get right to the point - You waited too long, the weather ate up more time, you...
SO Funny: Montana Towns as Children’s Toys
In some ways I appreciate Christmas more as an adult than ever before, because as a kid I was mostly focused on the presents. I loved the toys, so much so that I consider myself a toy expert to this very day. You've read about Montana towns as Halloween candy and Montana towns as Thanksgiving foods, now here's Montana towns as children's toys:
Alarming New Data Suggests We Have A Big Problem Here In Montana.
As our population ages and our workforce decreases, we are beginning to see several shifts in our society and some of them are not good. A popular term that is often used by the younger generation these days for those of a certain age is "boomer". Of course, this isn't new, it is short for "baby boomers", which are a huge part of the American population.
Northwestern Energy Braces for Peak Power Demand in Montana Cold
Managers of Montana's largest utility say they're ready for this week's extreme cold, although they expect the near-record temperatures to cause peak demand on the grid. And they're hoping their customers will take precautions as well, such as having their "outage kits" ready to go. Like other power providers and...
Montana Ranks 2nd Worst in USA in Protecting Elders from Abuse
According to the National Council on Aging, around 5 million Americans over the age of 60 are abused in some form every year. Much of the abuse actually also comes from family members, but it can come from medical staff and other caretakers as well. There's lots of laws in place to prevent elder abuse, however, it seems that Montana doesn't do a great job in treating elder abuse seriously. A new study has even ranked Montana as being one of the worst states in the nation in this regard.
How Long Should You Let Your Vehicle Warm Up In Montana Winters?
Did you know that there are several states where letting your car warm up on a cold winter's day is against the law? In fact, the majority of states across the U.S. have such laws in place. The reason, it helps the environment. Luckily for us, Montana isn't part of...
Eagles Singer Don Henley Buys Luxurious $4.3 Million ‘Green’ Home in California — See Inside! [Pictures]
Eagles leader Don Henley recently purchased a luxurious home in California, and the residence is compatible with his environmental activism. According to celebrity real estate site Dirt.com, Henley bought the 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 3,554-square-foot home for his 24-year-old son, Will Henley, and it's a perfect mix of luxury and green living.
Montana Christmas Could be Ruined by Snow & Bitter Cold
There won't be a single person singing "Let It Snow" in Montana this week, as the Treasure State gets pounded by every element of harsh, winter weather. And from the potential for feet of mountain snow to freezing rain and deep, subzero temperatures Christmas travel is going to be especially taxing.
Is This The Deadliest Disaster Montana Has Ever Seen?
This incident is something that should be taught in schools statewide. It's an important part of Montana's history. Montana has a deep history when it comes to disasters. Montana has seen everything from forest fires to earthquakes. These are all disasters that have affected Montanans for years. What if there...
