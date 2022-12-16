ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelosi backs adding government device ban of TikTok to funding bill

By Rebecca Klar
 6 days ago

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) supports adding legislation to ban TikTok on government devices to a federal funding bill, a spokesperson confirmed Friday.

Support from the speaker brings the effort, which gained unanimous support in a separate vote in the Senate, closer to being adopted in the omnibus bill next week.

Why state governments are banning TikTok

The speaker’s support for the effort to keep the Chinese-owned social media app off government devices was first reported by Punchbowl news.

Before heading to President Joe Biden’s desk for a signature, the provision would have to be adopted in a Senate version of a government funding bill.

The Senate unanimously voted to approve Sen. Josh Hawley’s (R-Mo.) “No TikTok on Government Devices Act” Wednesday, signaling there would be support in the upper chamber. The bill would prohibit certain individuals from downloading or using the video-sharing app TikTok on “any device issued by the United States or a government corporation.”

The growing momentum to pass a federal ban follows similar action from more than half a dozen GOP-led states, instituting TikTok bans on state-government owned devices.

Supporters of such efforts have said that TikTok, owned by Beijing-based ByteDance, poses security risks.

The Hill reached out to TikTok for comment. The company has previously pushed back on accusations that the app poses security risks.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to directly comment on the White House’s view of the legislation to ban TikTok on government-issued devices Thursday.

“We’re going to let Congress move forward with their processes on this,” she said.

WKBN

House to vote on funding bill Friday

The House will vote on a $1.7 trillion government funding package Friday, one day after the Senate approved the measure and just hours before the midnight shutdown deadline. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) announced the vote on the House floor Thursday afternoon, shortly after the Senate approved the omnibus bill. He said a vote […]
The Independent

Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert blow through Capitol security and refuse screenings before Zelensky speech

Two far-right members of the House of Representatives were spotted blowing straight past a security checkpoint outside the House floor on Wednesday evening as they headed in to attend a surprise address to Congress from Ukraine’s president.Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert were seen on the second floor of the Capitol building walking down a hallway outside of the House floor when they veered right towards the chamber. Before they were able to reach the door, two US Capitol Police officers in suits stopped the pair, addressing Mr Gaetz by name, and informed them that they needed to go through...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached

Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
WKBN

These are the last-minute changes the Senate made to the $1.7 trillion omnibus

Senators on Thursday added a list of amendments to a sweeping 4,155-page government funding bill that now heads to the House. During the hours-long voting session, senators voted on a series of 15 amendments, ranging from measures that sought to extend a Trump-era immigration policy to legislation aimed at expanding protections for breastfeeding workers. The $1.7 […]
WASHINGTON STATE
KRCB 104.9

Big spending package in Congress means money earmarked for local projects - District 2 Rep. discusses details

photo credit: Courtesy of Pi. 141.../Flickr Earmarks are always a part of any major federal spending bill, many confuse them with pork barrel spending, but earmarks are important ways to pay for expensive local projects.   North Coast Representative Jared Huffman says the federal dollars that may soon make their way back to Northern California are crucial.   "They're awards that wouldn't have happened in any other program and allowing, you know what, I guess disparagingly is called earmarks, but we call them community projects, to be in a government funding bill gives me the chance to meet those needs," Huffman said.   Huffman said not every award...
SANTA ROSA, CA
WKBN

Senate passes $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package

The Senate on Thursday voted to pass a $1.7 trillion omnibus package that funds the federal government through September, provides Ukraine with $45 billion in military and economic aid and sets aside $38 billion for emergency disaster assistance. It also includes reforms to the Electoral Count Act in response to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack […]
OHIO STATE
WKBN

Raskin wins top Democratic seat on powerful Oversight Committee

House Democrats voted Thursday to make Rep. Jamie Raskin (Md.) the top Democrat on the powerful Oversight and Reform Committee in the next Congress, a pivotal role in the defense of President Biden as Republicans prepare to take control of the lower chamber next year.  Raskin, a six-year House veteran, defeated Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) […]
WKBN

What the Jan. 6 panel cited for each criminal referral against Trump

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol referred former President Trump to the Justice Department on four separate charges Monday, marking a momentous step in the panel’s year-plus probe of the Capitol riot. The panel recommended that the Justice Department investigate Trump for inciting, assisting, or aiding and comforting an insurrection; […]
GEORGIA STATE
WKBN

Senate strikes deal on how to advance spending agreement

Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to reflect that Sen. Mike Lee’s (R-Utah) proposed amendment would keep Title 42 in place. We regret the error. The Senate on Thursday struck a deal to advance to final passage the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package that will fund the government through the end of fiscal 2023. […]
WASHINGTON STATE
WKBN

WKBN

