ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
97.5 WOKQ

Small New England Town Earns Big Holiday Honor

New Hampshire may have taken home the distinction of state with the “most Christmas cheer,” but our neighbors to the north can boast about making another prestigious list. The travel website Thrillist published a list of ten small towns that “go big” when it comes to Christmas. The sole New England representative: a tiny city in Vermont.
WOODSTOCK, VT
97.5 WOKQ

Cute Abandoned 3-Week-Old Puppies Will Head to Maine to Find Forever Homes

Christmas is a time for giving. That means it's time to head to your local pet adoption center and give the gift of a new home to a sweet animal who needs it. There's not a better time of year to provide an animal those new digs. Plus, your family will love you for it. And, as someone who has rescued pets his whole life, these sweet angels will love you unconditionally, forever.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Here Are The Best Places to Have a Good Cry in Maine

Mental health, am I right? Crying is something us humans do from time to time to release pain. Personally, I hate it and find that I am very unhealthy with my tears. I normally compartmentalize my feelings, file them away and then boom, I'll cry for a full day. But...
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

This Maine Food Pantry for Deer’s Live Cams Are Back for the Winter

Richard McMahon has been feeding deer for over 20 years during the winter season starting out in Medford, Maine. When he moved to Brownville, he continued his efforts to help sustain the deer herd through the winter when it becomes more difficult for them to find food. That's when he created a non-profit organization called Brownville's Food Pantry For Deer.
BROWNVILLE, ME
97.5 WOKQ

12-Year-Old Maine Cat in a Shelter for Over 4 Months Needs a Forever Home

Christmas is a time for giving. That means it's time to head to your local pet adoption center and give the gift of a new home to a sweet animal who needs it. There's not a better time of year to provide an animal those new digs. Plus, your family will love you for it. And, as someone who has rescued pets his whole life, these sweet angels will love you unconditionally, forever.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

These Seacoast New Hampshire Restaurants are Open on Christmas Day

There is nothing wrong with a restaurant being open on Christmas. I’ll repeat that: there is nothing wrong with a restaurant being open on Christmas. Nor is there any reason to be sad, depressed or ashamed about going to a restaurant on Christmas. (Who knows? If you live on the North Shore of Massachusetts, you might even bump into Newbury native John Cena at a favorite Route 1 haunt.)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Here Are Restaurants Open on Christmas Day in Maine

If you don't feel like cooking Christmas dinner this year because you are all "shopped out", I have got you covered. Each year, select restaurants stay open and offer yummy dishes on Holidays. This is so helpful because sometimes you just don't want to fire up the oven and bask a ham or turkey.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Toy Gun Sends NH’s Gov. Wentworth District Schools Into Lockdown

The Kingswood campus of the Governor Wentworth Regional School District was put into lockdown Wednesday morning after students reported seeing another student with a weapon in his backpack. All schools, including Kingswood Regional High School, Kingswood Regional Middle School, the Lakes Region Technology Center, the Arts Center, and Crescent Lake...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Forget Winter Igloos, These 2 Maine Restaurants Let You Dine in Heated Gondolas

If one lesson was learned from the pandemic, it's that people are still willing to eat "outside" in the winter if you surround them with the right setting. Because of that, heated igloos took off in popularity, with many places throughout New England up the trendy option. Now, a pair of Maine restaurants are going next level, ditching the igloos for heated, custom-built gondolas with an upscale menu.
KENNEBUNKPORT, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Maine’s 20 Most Populated Towns in 1920 May Surprise You

Who doesn't love some good old-fashioned Maine history? Well, thanks to this new invention called the "Internet," I managed to luck into a fun document to peruse. I stumbled upon some old Census data, which ended up being rather significant. The form is the official 1920 Census Bulletin for every county and town in Maine. It's a fascinating look at where Mainers called home and how different those pockets look today.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Wrong Answers Only: Best Places to Meet Singles in New Hampshire

This didn't go down the road we expected, but we wouldn't have it any other way. With the holidays in full swing, it's officially cuffing season. For those of you who haven't heard of the term, "cuffing season" is basically a popular time of year for folks to couple up. These pairings are often temporary holiday flings, but can be more permanent situations, too.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

Dover, NH
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy