No One Injured In Fire at Dubuque Residence
A fire caused more than $150,000 worth of damage to a Dubuque home early Wednesday, though all of the home’s residents were able to escape the building safely. Firefighters responded to a house on Almond Street just before 2am Wednesday after a fire started on the first floor of the structure. Five adults and two children were sleeping on the home’s second floor at the time and were awakened by their smoke alarms. They safely exited the structure by the time that firefighters arrived, and no one was injured. A dog and three cats were also rescued by firefighters. Fire officials again remind residents of the importance of smoke alarms.
Two Charged in Connection to Shots Fired in Manchester Earlier This Year
Manchester Police have charged two people in connection to an incident that happened earlier this year on the south side of the town. On March 7, 2022 the Manchester Police Department received a report of shots fired on South 3rd Street. Officers responded to the scene and discovered a house on Lincoln Street had been struck by the gun fire.
Fire Destroys Large Machine Shed Near Farley
Fire destroyed a machine shed in rural Farley on Tuesday night. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office says area fire departments and emergency personnel responded to 25348 Old Highway Road east of town for a structure fire around 6:30 pm. The large machine shed was fully engulfed in flames when...
Dubuque police working to identify theft suspect
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Investigators are asking for help identifying a suspect in a theft in Dubuque. Police said the incident happened on Dec. 4, but did not say where. They’re asking that anyone who can identify the person, or has any information regarding the theft, contact Dubuque Police (563) 589-4410, or submit tips at www.cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD.
Dubuque Assault with Pool Cue Results in Two Arrests
A large disturbance Saturday night at a Dubuque Bar involving a pool cue results in two arrests...so far. According to the Dubuque Telegraph Herald, police arrested 28-year-old Ariana J. Cole, of 3235 Getty Terrace, around 11:30 p.m.Saturday at the Backpocket Dubuque Taproom, 330 E. 10th Street. Cole is accused of assaulting people with a pool stick. The charges against Cole include assault with a dangerous weapon, assault, and interference with official acts.
IN TH FIRST: New gas station, roundabout coming to Dubuque
DUBUQUE, Iowa — City of Dubuque officials plan to add a roundabout to Kerper Boulevard in the next two years to accommodate increased traffic expected to follow the construction of a new gas station. City Council members this week unanimously approved an agreement with Kwik Trip Inc. to split...
5th adult charged following incident at Dubuque High School
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another adult has been arrested for their involvement in an incident at Dubuque Hempstead High School that occurred on December 13th. Blake Lee Adams was arrested after willingly joining in part of an unlawful assembly on school grounds. The group illegally entered the school and searched for and made violent threats to a student inside.
Horse runs off with baby in Amish buggy, Good Samaritan reunites family
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A mother and baby were reunited after the horse-driven Amish buggy carrying the infant got loose from being tied up from its post in Grant County and took off. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office stated that it was notified around 10:30 a.m. Friday that the baby...
Dubuque Man Sentenced To 100 Years in Prison
A Dubuque man was sentenced to 100 years in prison for sexually abusing two girls younger than 10. 46 year old William Stephenson of Dubuque was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after a jury in October convicted him of two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child. In addition to his prison term of 100 years, a 35-year mandatory minimum sentence will be required to serve before being eligible for parole. Stephenson also is prohibited from possessing firearms, must comply with a no-contact order protecting the girls, submit a DNA sample for profiling and register as a sex offender for life. A warrant for Stephenson’s arrest was issued March 5, 2021, and he was arrested three days later.
Dubuque man stabbed and shot another man with a BB gun over boots
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -Dubuque police say a man stabbed another man and shot him with a BB gun in an argument over a pair of boots. That’s according to the Telegraph Herald. This happened Friday night at the 2900 block on Central Avenue. 31 year old Blake Drapeau was...
Working smoke alarms credited with saving Dubuque family from house fire
One taken to hospital after house fire in Cedar County
Des Moines Police arrest 2nd person for drag race that killed 4-year-old Des Moines police arrested a second person in connection to a drag racing crash that killed a four year old boy last Tuesday. Updated: 6 hours ago. Twitter users say Elon Musk should step down as the head...
Former school in Dubuque rezoned to become apartments
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A former school in Dubuque is now rezoned to become apartments. The Telegraph Herald reports the city council voted this week on the rezoning for the former Saint Anthony’s school, located at 2175 Rosedale Avenue. GT Development plans to turn it into 23, two and...
Iowa doctors: Frostbite, arthritis among medical concerns amid frigid weather
Dubuque shooting investigation led to two unrelated arrests
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -Dubuque police responded to a shooting and made two arrests unrelated to it. This happened Thursday night. That’s according to the Telegraph Herald. Police arrested 27-year-old Xavier Deleon on possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, and unlawful possession of prescription drugs. He also had warrants for third degree sexual abuse and a probation violation.
One dead in head-on crash in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man died after a head-on crash on Highway 13 and Mount Vernon Road on Wednesday morning. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about 7:47 a.m. when a utility truck heading westbound collided head-on with an SUV heading eastbound, turning north.
A home for the holiday: Davenport shelter dogs looking for temporary homes over Christmas
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Humane Society of Scott County is looking for people to take a dog home temporarily over Christmas. The shelter is calling the new foster program “Santa’s sleepover”. Dogs at the shelter can be picked up from Monday until Dec. 23 and returned as early as Dec. 26. The foster time frame is up to the person fostering the animal. Those fostering can choose to extend the animal’s stay or decide to adopt.
There’s a New Store Coming to Dubuque’s Kennedy Mall
A nationwide clothing retailer is expanding across the United States. In addition to opening stores everywhere from Colorado to Texas, Tennessee, and more, one of their locations will move into a large space at Kennedy Mall in Dubuque before year's end. As reported in the Telegraph Herald, Minnesota retailer. will...
Locals prepare for blizzard conditions as a powerful winter storm targets the Midwest
Marion — Monday evening, locals began preparing for inclement winter weather as a powerful winter storm targets the region later this week. Monday afternoon, a Winter Storm Watch was issued for the entire state. Iowa's News Now spoke with locals to talk about how they're preparing for the storm.
Biz Buzz Monday: Longtime friends open new spa in Dubuque
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Dubuque, we will share other developments in...
