Dubuque, IA

superhits106.com

No One Injured In Fire at Dubuque Residence

A fire caused more than $150,000 worth of damage to a Dubuque home early Wednesday, though all of the home’s residents were able to escape the building safely. Firefighters responded to a house on Almond Street just before 2am Wednesday after a fire started on the first floor of the structure. Five adults and two children were sleeping on the home’s second floor at the time and were awakened by their smoke alarms. They safely exited the structure by the time that firefighters arrived, and no one was injured. A dog and three cats were also rescued by firefighters. Fire officials again remind residents of the importance of smoke alarms.
DUBUQUE, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Two Charged in Connection to Shots Fired in Manchester Earlier This Year

Manchester Police have charged two people in connection to an incident that happened earlier this year on the south side of the town. On March 7, 2022 the Manchester Police Department received a report of shots fired on South 3rd Street. Officers responded to the scene and discovered a house on Lincoln Street had been struck by the gun fire.
MANCHESTER, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Fire Destroys Large Machine Shed Near Farley

Fire destroyed a machine shed in rural Farley on Tuesday night. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office says area fire departments and emergency personnel responded to 25348 Old Highway Road east of town for a structure fire around 6:30 pm. The large machine shed was fully engulfed in flames when...
FARLEY, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque police working to identify theft suspect

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Investigators are asking for help identifying a suspect in a theft in Dubuque. Police said the incident happened on Dec. 4, but did not say where. They’re asking that anyone who can identify the person, or has any information regarding the theft, contact Dubuque Police (563) 589-4410, or submit tips at www.cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD.
DUBUQUE, IA
Y105

Dubuque Assault with Pool Cue Results in Two Arrests

A large disturbance Saturday night at a Dubuque Bar involving a pool cue results in two arrests...so far. According to the Dubuque Telegraph Herald, police arrested 28-year-old Ariana J. Cole, of 3235 Getty Terrace, around 11:30 p.m.Saturday at the Backpocket Dubuque Taproom, 330 E. 10th Street. Cole is accused of assaulting people with a pool stick. The charges against Cole include assault with a dangerous weapon, assault, and interference with official acts.
DUBUQUE, IA
biztimes.biz

IN TH FIRST: New gas station, roundabout coming to Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa — City of Dubuque officials plan to add a roundabout to Kerper Boulevard in the next two years to accommodate increased traffic expected to follow the construction of a new gas station. City Council members this week unanimously approved an agreement with Kwik Trip Inc. to split...
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

5th adult charged following incident at Dubuque High School

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another adult has been arrested for their involvement in an incident at Dubuque Hempstead High School that occurred on December 13th. Blake Lee Adams was arrested after willingly joining in part of an unlawful assembly on school grounds. The group illegally entered the school and searched for and made violent threats to a student inside.
DUBUQUE, IA
superhits106.com

Dubuque Man Sentenced To 100 Years in Prison

A Dubuque man was sentenced to 100 years in prison for sexually abusing two girls younger than 10. 46 year old William Stephenson of Dubuque was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after a jury in October convicted him of two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child. In addition to his prison term of 100 years, a 35-year mandatory minimum sentence will be required to serve before being eligible for parole. Stephenson also is prohibited from possessing firearms, must comply with a no-contact order protecting the girls, submit a DNA sample for profiling and register as a sex offender for life. A warrant for Stephenson’s arrest was issued March 5, 2021, and he was arrested three days later.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

One taken to hospital after house fire in Cedar County

Des Moines Police arrest 2nd person for drag race that killed 4-year-old Des Moines police arrested a second person in connection to a drag racing crash that killed a four year old boy last Tuesday. Updated: 6 hours ago. Twitter users say Elon Musk should step down as the head...
CEDAR COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Former school in Dubuque rezoned to become apartments

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A former school in Dubuque is now rezoned to become apartments. The Telegraph Herald reports the city council voted this week on the rezoning for the former Saint Anthony’s school, located at 2175 Rosedale Avenue. GT Development plans to turn it into 23, two and...
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque shooting investigation led to two unrelated arrests

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -Dubuque police responded to a shooting and made two arrests unrelated to it. This happened Thursday night. That’s according to the Telegraph Herald. Police arrested 27-year-old Xavier Deleon on possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, and unlawful possession of prescription drugs. He also had warrants for third degree sexual abuse and a probation violation.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

One dead in head-on crash in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man died after a head-on crash on Highway 13 and Mount Vernon Road on Wednesday morning. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about 7:47 a.m. when a utility truck heading westbound collided head-on with an SUV heading eastbound, turning north.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KWQC

A home for the holiday: Davenport shelter dogs looking for temporary homes over Christmas

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Humane Society of Scott County is looking for people to take a dog home temporarily over Christmas. The shelter is calling the new foster program “Santa’s sleepover”. Dogs at the shelter can be picked up from Monday until Dec. 23 and returned as early as Dec. 26. The foster time frame is up to the person fostering the animal. Those fostering can choose to extend the animal’s stay or decide to adopt.
DAVENPORT, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

There’s a New Store Coming to Dubuque’s Kennedy Mall

A nationwide clothing retailer is expanding across the United States. In addition to opening stores everywhere from Colorado to Texas, Tennessee, and more, one of their locations will move into a large space at Kennedy Mall in Dubuque before year's end. As reported in the Telegraph Herald, Minnesota retailer. will...
DUBUQUE, IA
biztimes.biz

Biz Buzz Monday: Longtime friends open new spa in Dubuque

Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Dubuque, we will share other developments in...
DUBUQUE, IA

