Sevierville store giving away free Christmas meals
The Dam Store in Sevier County just off highway 3-38 will be giving out free holiday meals on Christmas to anybody who wants some good food.
No raw seafood warning, dirty equipment found at Sevierville Japanese restaurant
A buffet in Sevier County earned a low health score this week. The inspector marked down half a dozen critical health violations in the report.
Harriman dealership gifts teacher a free car
This is the giving season and one Harriman business made sure it gave to the people who needed it most.
$30K gifted to Knoxville animal shelters for Christmas
Two East Tennessee animal shelters are able to help more pets thanks to a Christmas gift from a local car dealership. Furrow Automotive Group’s Mercedes-Benz of Knoxville gave $15,000 to Young-Williams Animal Center and the Humane Society of Tennessee Valley.
Final year for Shadrack’s at Smokies Stadium leaves big impact
Good Morning Tennessee Reporter Lexi Spivak went to visit the Shadrack's Christmas Wonderland at the Smokies Stadium in Kodak for a preview of the holiday light show just ahead of Christmas.
A weight loss journey that you can ‘Bragg’ about
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Weight loss is always talked about during and after the holiday season, but it seems to always fit into the category of “new year, same me” because nothing ever seems to change with the pills, diets, work outs or anything else out there. Not to mention the harm that some of the “solutions” can cause to people’s bodies.
Son pleads for safe return of missing Sevier County mother
It's been almost a month since Tammy Bohanan's family has heard from her and with each passing day, her loved ones are growing more worried.
How to winterize your car for upcoming arctic weather
With literal arctic temperatures heading toward East Tennessee, Rural Metro Fire Department is urging drivers to prepare their vehicles now.
Tennessee man arrested in Texas
A man that police were searching for on charges relating to multiple shootings in Knoxville was arrested in Texas, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
Roads closed in the Smokies as winter storm moves in
Some roads in East Tennessee are closed because of the dangerous cold weather. Here is a list.
Resident loses dog, home in Halls fire days before Christmas
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Halls Thursday morning according to a tweet from Rural Metro Fire.
How to stay warm when the power is out
With cold weather coming, planning how you will keep yourself and your house warm ahead of time if the power does go out is important to take care of before the storm hits.
What you should and should not do during a power outage
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As gusty winds and very low temperatures approach East Tennessee, residents are being urged to prepare, especially for power outages. Currently, Knoxville is expected to experience possible flash freezing, single-digit temperatures, and strong winds, which could mean power outages. Due to that threat, the Knoxville Utilities Board (KUB) is telling its […]
1 dead after shooting in East Knoxville, no suspect
One person is dead after a shooting in East Knoxville Tuesday night, according to Knoxville Police Department.
Maryville Denso facility tests out shortened work-week
A four-day workweek amongst some employee groups is in the experimental phase at DENSO's largest manufacturing facility in the United States. That facility is located in East Tennessee.
Hunt underway for shoplifter who shot, killed Rural King employee
The Knox County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened in Halls Thursday morning according to a release from KCSO.
Commissioners hear from public on drag show coming to Knoxville
Knox County Commissioners held a meeting to discuss the upcoming drag show that's planning to be at the Tennessee theatre.
Man charged with shootings in Knoxville arrested in Texas
A man that police were searching for on charges relating to multiple shootings in Knoxville was arrested in Texas according to the Knoxville Police Department.
New Y-12 facility to ‘modernize’ United States nuclear weapons stockpile
A new facility to help modernizes the United State's nuclear weapons stockpile is being built at Y-12, now that the former Biology Complex is completely gone.
DENSO Maryville facility experimenting with 4-day workweek
A four-day workweek amongst some employee groups is in the experimental phase at DENSO's largest manufacturing facility in the United States. That facility is located in East Tennessee.
