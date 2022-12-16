ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

A weight loss journey that you can ‘Bragg’ about

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Weight loss is always talked about during and after the holiday season, but it seems to always fit into the category of “new year, same me” because nothing ever seems to change with the pills, diets, work outs or anything else out there. Not to mention the harm that some of the “solutions” can cause to people’s bodies.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Tennessee man arrested in Texas

A man that police were searching for on charges relating to multiple shootings in Knoxville was arrested in Texas, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

What you should and should not do during a power outage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As gusty winds and very low temperatures approach East Tennessee, residents are being urged to prepare, especially for power outages. Currently, Knoxville is expected to experience possible flash freezing, single-digit temperatures, and strong winds, which could mean power outages. Due to that threat, the Knoxville Utilities Board (KUB) is telling its […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

1 dead after shooting in East Knoxville, no suspect

One person is dead after a shooting in East Knoxville Tuesday night, according to Knoxville Police Department.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Maryville Denso facility tests out shortened work-week

A four-day workweek amongst some employee groups is in the experimental phase at DENSO's largest manufacturing facility in the United States. That facility is located in East Tennessee.
MARYVILLE, TN
WATE

Commissioners hear from public on drag show coming to Knoxville

Knox County Commissioners held a meeting to discuss the upcoming drag show that's planning to be at the Tennessee theatre.
KNOX COUNTY, TN

