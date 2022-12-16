Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: T.J. Maxx Permanently and Unexpectedly Closes Longstanding Location Days Earlier Than AnnouncedJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's MarketTravel MavenLaurel, MD
Get in touch to get money for children and adults: Food program for Washington familiesMark StarWashington, DC
The United States Deploying Patriots Systems to Ukraine as Part of The $1.85 Billion Aid PackageElisabeth AburuWashington, DC
Related
mocoshow.com
Rockville Water Main Break Update
According to WSSC, “Equipment & materials for the repair will be at the site shortly. The pipe is 71 yrs old. All lanes open now but right SB lane just north of Strathmore Ave will be closed soon. Dropping river temps = increase in water main breaks. Thx 4 ur patience.” and “TRAFFIC ALERT: Rockville Pike right SB lane is closed b/w Golf Lane & Strathmore Rd. Pls take is slow in the work zone!”
mocoshow.com
Water Main Break on Rockville Pike Thursday Morning (Video)
At approximately 6:15am on Thursday morning, The MoCoShow received a tweet from Alexis Reed reporting a water main break on Rockville Pike near Georgetown Prep. WSSC Water responded at 7:18am via Twitter stating that they “have crews working to shut off the water and will make repairs ASAP.”. At...
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Vehicle Fire
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to a vehicle fire involving a van that was making deliveries in Gaithersburg on Wednesday afternoon. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the vehicle fire occurred in the residential driveway of a home in the 8800blk Cochran Ct, near Snouffer School Rd. There were no reported injuries and no extension to the house.
mocoshow.com
Transportation Schedule for the Winter Holidays
MCDOT offices – Will be closed Dec. 26. Ride On bus service – Will operate on a Saturday schedule until 10 p.m. on Dec. 24. Will operate on a Sunday schedule on Dec. 25 and 26. View schedules here. Flash rapid bus service – Will operate on a...
mocoshow.com
Winter Weather Advisory Expanded; Now Includes MoCo
A Winter Weather Advisory has been expanded to include all of Montgomery County. The advisory remains in effect until 10am this morning in NW MoCo (Germantown, Clarksburg, Poolesville, Damascus, etc) and remains in effect in the rest of MoCo until 8am. More below, courtesy of the National Weather Service:. *...
mocoshow.com
MCPD Respond to Incident at Silver Spring Parking Garage, One Person Dead
Montgomery County Police responded to the Wayne Avenue Parking Garage (Garage 60) near Ellsworth Dr. in Downtown Silver Spring on Wednesday evening around 8:50pm. According to public safety reporter Cordell Pugh, the initial 911 call was reportedly for a stabbing but inspection of scene indicates the victim may have been shot. Montgomery County Police 3D Officers aided the victim prior to EMS arrival.
mocoshow.com
West Gude Drive Closed Tuesday Morning Due to Collision With Rollover and Entrapment
West Gude Dr at Piccard Dr in Rockville is currently shut down due to a traffic collision, according to Montgomery County Police. Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Pete Piringer reports that the two vehicle collision involves a rollover and entrapment. Three people have been transported to the hospital. Drivers should expect delays and seek alternate routes. We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
mocoshow.com
Rally to Urge Reopening of White’s Ferry To Take Place on Second Anniversary of Its Closure
As calls intensify for the reopening of White’s Ferry, members of Fair Access for Western Montgomery County and residents of Poolesville will unite at the ferry site on December 29th to mark the two-year anniversary of the shuttering of this vital service that served 800 cars daily. The 240-year-old...
mocoshow.com
Two Pedestrians Struck by Vehicle in Gaithersburg on Wednesday Afternoon
Montgomery County Police are currently investigating a vehicle collision involving two pedestrians that occurred in the area of Muddy Branch Road and King James Way in Gaithersburg around 2pm on Wednesday. Muddy Branch Road is currently closed between West Diamond Avenue and West Deer Park Road as the result of the incident. According to public safety reporter Cordell Pugh, at least one person was critically injured. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and to expect delays. We will post an update when more information becomes available. MCPD is expected to release additional details shortly.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Will Have Holiday Schedule Changes for County-Operated COVID-19 Testing and Vaccination Clinics
Per MCPD: The COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics operated by Montgomery County will have several schedule changes during the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s holidays. All County testing and vaccination sites will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 24, Sunday, Dec. 25, Saturday, Dec. 31, and Sunday, Jan. 1. The Montgomery College campus sites in Rockville and Germantown also will be closed Saturday, Dec. 24 through Tuesday, Jan. 2.
mocoshow.com
Wind Chill Advisory in Effect Starting 6pm Friday; Cold Emergency Alert Starting 12pm Friday
A wind chill advisory is in effect for all of Montgomery County from 6pm Friday until 10am Saturday. According to the National Weather Service, “very cold wind chills, as low as 10 below zero, are expected. The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. A strong cold front will move through Friday bringing a very sharp drop in temperatures with strong southerly winds shifting to strong westerly. By Friday evening, this combination of wind and cold will result in wind chills dropping below zero with wind chills as low as 10 below expected overnight Friday night into early Saturday. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.”
mocoshow.com
Driver Struck By Passing Car After Exiting Vehicle Following Collision
A driver of a vehicle involved in a collision got out of their vehicle and was struck by a passing vehicle on the 11500 block of Veirs Mill Rd on Thursday evening, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. The collision occurred at approximately...
mocoshow.com
MCPD: 62-Year-Old Man Killed in Silver Spring Parking Garage After Eating Dinner With His Family; Police Urging the Public for Assistance
Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones, along with County Executive Marc Elrich and 3rd District Commander David McBain held a press conference regarding the Wednesday night homicide that occurred in the Wayne Avenue Parking Garage (Garage 60) near Ellsworth Dr. in Downtown Silver Spring. The victim has been identified as Charles Reynolds, 62, of Silver Spring. Reynolds was bringing leftovers to his vehicle after eating dinner with his family at a nearby restaurant when he was shot and killed in the stairwell of the garage. It does not appear to be a robbery as none of the victim’s personal items were taken. There are no suspects at this time. You can view the full press conference here.
mocoshow.com
Clarksburg Town Center Hopes To Start Construction in 2024; Weis Signs LOI To Become Grocery Anchor
A Clarksburg community meeting on the future of the Clarksburg Town Center (CTC) revealed updated plans that hope for construction to begin in 2024 and be completed in “one fell swoop” and a grocery anchor, Weis, having signed a letter of intent to open up a new store at the CTC. Additional information and a few slides from tonight’s meeting available below:
mocoshow.com
Update: One Dead, One Seriously Injured After Vehicle Strikes Pedestrians in Gaithersburg
Montgomery County Police have provided the following update on this afternoon’s fatal collision on Muddy Branch Rd in Gaithersburg:. On Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at approximately 2:03 p.m., officers responded to the area of Muddy Branch Rd. and King James Way for the report of a collision between a vehicle and two pedestrians. The preliminary investigation has revealed that the two pedestrians were struck by a gray 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe that was traveling southbound on Muddy Branch Rd.
mocoshow.com
Update: Man Found Dead in Silver Spring Parking Garage, Police Investigating
Update: Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones will hold a press conference at 2pm regarding the Wayne Avenue homicide investigation. Commander David McBain will discuss steps the 3rd District is taking to ensure public safety in downtown Silver Spring. Montgomery County Police are investigating the cause of death of a...
mocoshow.com
Victim’s Identity Released as Detectives Investigate Fatal Pedestrian Collision on Muddy Branch
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a pedestrian fatality that occurred on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, in the area of Muddy Branch Road and King James Way. At approximately 2:03 p.m., officers from the Gaithersburg City Police Department, 6th District and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the location for the report of a collision between a vehicle and two pedestrians.
mocoshow.com
Three Elementary Schools Named the Healthiest in MCPS
A trifecta of elementary schools has been selected for award prizes for being recognized as the healthiest schools in MCPS—Burtonsville, Glen Haven and S. Christa McAuliffe elementary schools. The MCPS Districtwide Wellness Committee recently announced the winners of this year’s “MCPS Healthy Schools Award,” an opportunity created with Kaiser...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Coalition for the Homeless Receives $500,000 Donation
Per MCHH: Montgomery County Coalition for the Homeless, Inc. (MCCH) announces the largest ever donation supporting Montgomery County, MD’s success in ending homelessness for Veterans. TISTA Science & Technology Corporation donated $500,000 to MCCH to purchase the home for MCCH’s Safe Haven Program that helps Veterans transition from unsafe and unstable street life to permanent housing and re-engage with treatment services.
mocoshow.com
Chanukah Fire Celebration Tonight in North Bethesda
There will be a community Chanukah Celebration tonight at the Pike District’s Banneker Street Pop-up Park on Grand Park Ave in North Bethesda (green space behind the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel) beginning at 6pm. The event will feature fire dancing, Menorah lighting, and a gelt hunt. “Six Jewish organizations...
Comments / 0