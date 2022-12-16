Honors event for men and women who help children in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday’s stormy weather couldn’t interrupt an honors event for men and women who volunteer their time in the service of children in need.

At Springfield’s Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center, the Urban League saluted the volunteers who’ve personally assisted children to overcome personal hardships through understanding and the wisdom that comes from senior citizenship. The Urban League takes pride in furthering the Foster Grandparent Program.

Andrew Cade, Springfield Urban League’s Vice President, said “They go into various schools and daycare centers throughout our city and they’re secondary children that have special needs. That’s why we’re here to celebrate, to honor them today.”

Friday afternoon’s ceremony also included a viewing of a documentary whose contents are familiar to those attending the Senior center program, tracing the migration of western Massachusett’s African American population from their earlier days growing up in the South.

Retired Springfield NAACP President Ida Flyyn found this very nostalgic.

“I came from a small town in North Carolina, and my work there through my church which I say I’m very proud of my church at home, I belonged to two churches in my life,” said Flynn.

The Springfield Urban focuses on the heritage of its many members while honoring those who volunteer and play a vital role in the future accomplishments of many of today’s students facing problems.

