ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Honors event for men and women who help children in need

By Sy Becker
WWLP
WWLP
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3anMCx_0jlMIqd300

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday’s stormy weather couldn’t interrupt an honors event for men and women who volunteer their time in the service of children in need.

364 Gives Donates $20,000 to charitable organizations

At Springfield’s Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center, the Urban League saluted the volunteers who’ve personally assisted children to overcome personal hardships through understanding and the wisdom that comes from senior citizenship. The Urban League takes pride in furthering the Foster Grandparent Program.

Andrew Cade, Springfield Urban League’s Vice President, said “They go into various schools and daycare centers throughout our city and they’re secondary children that have special needs. That’s why we’re here to celebrate, to honor them today.”

Friday afternoon’s ceremony also included a viewing of a documentary whose contents are familiar to those attending the Senior center program, tracing the migration of western Massachusett’s African American population from their earlier days growing up in the South.
Retired Springfield NAACP President Ida Flyyn found this very nostalgic.

“I came from a small town in North Carolina, and my work there through my church which I say I’m very proud of my church at home, I belonged to two churches in my life,” said Flynn.

The Springfield Urban focuses on the heritage of its many members while honoring those who volunteer and play a vital role in the future accomplishments of many of today’s students facing problems.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWLP

Holyoke nonprofit receives funding to increase housing units for the homeless

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito Administration awarded six nonprofit organizations, including one in Holyoke, funding for 156 housing units for individuals who are homeless. A total of $9 million was awarded to six nonprofit organizations to provide low-threshold housing and support services for adults who are experiencing homelessness, substance use disorder, co-occurring illness, mental […]
HOLYOKE, MA
WWLP

WWLP

37K+
Followers
28K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy