Webb County, TX

kgns.tv

Christmas Carolers help spread holiday cheer to families in need

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The holiday season is meant to bring joy and while some struggle during these trying times, members of our community are hoping to spread a little holiday cheer to others in need. As some people face the difficulties of losing a loved one, members of the...
kgns.tv

City of Laredo opens warming shelter at Hayne’s Rec. Center

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - For the past couple of days, the City of Laredo has been preparing for the winter weather by sending advisories and even posting tips online on how to protect your plants and pipes. In an effort to make sure that no resident is left out in...
kgns.tv

City of Laredo and Webb County to be closed for the holidays

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While everyone is simply having a wonderful Christmas time, several City of Laredo and Webb County offices will be closed. The City of Laredo and Webb County offices will be closed on Friday and on Monday. All Laredo Public Library branches will also be closed on...
kgns.tv

CBP retiree group makes donation to ‘Toys for Tots’

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A group of enthusiastic retirees from U.S. Customs and Border Protection made a very generous donation on Wednesday. Officials got together and collected about 100 toys for the Marine Corps. “Toys for Tots” campaign. One of the members of the group said they take...
kgns.tv

LAPS asking animal lovers to help foster a pet during cold weather

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A non-profit organization is continuing to do its best to help shelter pets during the cold winter season, but they need some help from fellow animal lovers. With temperatures expected to drop into the 20s during the next couple of days, the Laredo Animal Protective Society...
kgns.tv

Former UISD board member passes away

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A swimming pioneer for the Laredo community passed away over the weekend at 91. After serving in the U.S. Air Force as pilot Carroll E. Summers arrived in Laredo in 1956. He also served as a former UISD board president. In December 2022, the school district...
kgns.tv

City of Laredo prepares for drop in temperatures

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Wednesday, Dec. 21 is the official start of winter, and much of the Lone Star State will be experiencing a massive drop in temperatures Thursday night. As a result, officials in cities like Houston and San Antonio will be setting up warming centers as they brace for the frigid cold, and Laredo is no exception.
kgns.tv

Tips to protect plants and pipes during a freeze

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - City of Laredo officials are reminding everyone to put some precautions in place to keep their plants and pipes safe. Plants can be covered with plastic bags or moved into a warmer area in an effort to prevent them from freezing over. The city of Laredo...
kgns.tv

Juan David Ortiz officially relocated to state penitentiary

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - The man convicted of killing four women in 2018 is now being held inside a custody state prison. On Monday, December 19, Juan David Ortiz left the Webb County Jail to a prison 5 hours away from Laredo a couple of miles south of Brazoria county. He will be serving his sentence of life without parole for the murders.
kgns.tv

DNA results confirm body of missing migrant

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A mother’s year-long search to find her son ends tragically after the Mexican consulate confirmed the human remains that were taken to the Webb County medical examiner over a year ago were those of her son. Last week, KGNS spoke to Juana Morales Mosquedo....
kgns.tv

Residents shaken up after shots fired in east Laredo neighborhood

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An east Laredo neighborhood is shaken up after sounds of gunfire broke out Tuesday night. Home surveillance video from a home in the Larga Vista Drive captured the moments shots rang out. The KGNS News Team arrived at the scene at around 10 p.m. and saw...
kgns.tv

Pedestrian hit by vehicle near north Laredo shopping plaza

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A pedestrian is allegedly hit by a vehicle near a north Laredo shopping plaza. The accident was reported at around 2:40 p.m. Thursday afternoon. According to Laredo Police, the auto-pedestrian accident happened at the 200 block of West Del Mar, near a mobile store. First responders...
kgns.tv

Cool Wednesday, Warmer Thursday, Arctic Wind Thursday Night

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cool moist airmass occupies the lower several thousand feet of the atmosphere. This is bringing back a cloud deck tonight and well into Wednesday. Drier air aloft may mix some of the clouds away late in the day. After early morning cloud or fog, bright sunshine with warmer air from the northern Mexico desert will arrive Thursday. Arctic winds will arrive around sunset Thursday with a sharp drop of temperature, a freeze by Friday dawn, and during Saturday and Christmas dawns as well.
kgns.tv

Agents arrest MS-13 Gang member

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A Mexican National with gang ties is arrested by Border Patrol. The arrest happened on Dec. 18 when agents assigned to the north station apprehended several undocumented immigrants traveling northwest of Laredo. Record checks revealed that, Jose Carlos Arellano-Cossio, 33 was an active gang member of...
kgns.tv

Man who shot at Laredo Police gets ten years in prison

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The man who led police on a highspeed chase that ended with shots fired is sentenced to ten years in prison. Back in June, Hector Agustin Esparza was arrested in the case. It started after Esparza opened fire on police near the Sam’s Club. He...
kgns.tv

TxDOT prepares for freezing cold temperatures

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The official start of the winter season is going to come with a big drop in temperatures for Laredo Thursday night. Temperatures will drop in the 20s with wind chills as low as five degrees above zero. Multiple agencies are already taking precautions including the Texas Department...
