kgns.tv
Christmas Carolers help spread holiday cheer to families in need
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The holiday season is meant to bring joy and while some struggle during these trying times, members of our community are hoping to spread a little holiday cheer to others in need. As some people face the difficulties of losing a loved one, members of the...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo opens warming shelter at Hayne’s Rec. Center
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - For the past couple of days, the City of Laredo has been preparing for the winter weather by sending advisories and even posting tips online on how to protect your plants and pipes. In an effort to make sure that no resident is left out in...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo and Webb County to be closed for the holidays
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While everyone is simply having a wonderful Christmas time, several City of Laredo and Webb County offices will be closed. The City of Laredo and Webb County offices will be closed on Friday and on Monday. All Laredo Public Library branches will also be closed on...
kgns.tv
CBP retiree group makes donation to ‘Toys for Tots’
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A group of enthusiastic retirees from U.S. Customs and Border Protection made a very generous donation on Wednesday. Officials got together and collected about 100 toys for the Marine Corps. “Toys for Tots” campaign. One of the members of the group said they take...
kgns.tv
LAPS asking animal lovers to help foster a pet during cold weather
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A non-profit organization is continuing to do its best to help shelter pets during the cold winter season, but they need some help from fellow animal lovers. With temperatures expected to drop into the 20s during the next couple of days, the Laredo Animal Protective Society...
kgns.tv
Former UISD board member passes away
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A swimming pioneer for the Laredo community passed away over the weekend at 91. After serving in the U.S. Air Force as pilot Carroll E. Summers arrived in Laredo in 1956. He also served as a former UISD board president. In December 2022, the school district...
kgns.tv
It’s not even April Fools’ day but weather is going to pull one on us .
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning temps in the low 50s with cloud skies. It’s going to be a tricky one temperatures are expected to increase into the 60s partly to mostly sunny a high of 71. Then in the afternoon around 5PM wind will shift to the north with...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo prepares for drop in temperatures
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Wednesday, Dec. 21 is the official start of winter, and much of the Lone Star State will be experiencing a massive drop in temperatures Thursday night. As a result, officials in cities like Houston and San Antonio will be setting up warming centers as they brace for the frigid cold, and Laredo is no exception.
kgns.tv
Tips to protect plants and pipes during a freeze
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - City of Laredo officials are reminding everyone to put some precautions in place to keep their plants and pipes safe. Plants can be covered with plastic bags or moved into a warmer area in an effort to prevent them from freezing over. The city of Laredo...
kgns.tv
Webb County Sheriff’s Office hands out stuffed animals to law enforcement agencies
WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - Law enforcement officers and first responders were looking for the bear-necessities over at the Webb County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday morning. As part of the sheriff’s office’s annual “Share-A-Bear Drive”, more than 1,000 stuffed animals were handed out to local law enforcement agencies as well as first responders.
kgns.tv
Juan David Ortiz officially relocated to state penitentiary
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - The man convicted of killing four women in 2018 is now being held inside a custody state prison. On Monday, December 19, Juan David Ortiz left the Webb County Jail to a prison 5 hours away from Laredo a couple of miles south of Brazoria county. He will be serving his sentence of life without parole for the murders.
kgns.tv
DNA results confirm body of missing migrant
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A mother’s year-long search to find her son ends tragically after the Mexican consulate confirmed the human remains that were taken to the Webb County medical examiner over a year ago were those of her son. Last week, KGNS spoke to Juana Morales Mosquedo....
kgns.tv
Zapata Border Patrol to utilize new technology to protect southern region
ZAPATA COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - The future of Title 42 continues to be uncertain. For the past six weeks, KGNS has shown you what the Laredo Border Patrol and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) in Webb County are doing to keep the number of illegal crossings down. And...
kgns.tv
Residents shaken up after shots fired in east Laredo neighborhood
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An east Laredo neighborhood is shaken up after sounds of gunfire broke out Tuesday night. Home surveillance video from a home in the Larga Vista Drive captured the moments shots rang out. The KGNS News Team arrived at the scene at around 10 p.m. and saw...
kgns.tv
Pedestrian hit by vehicle near north Laredo shopping plaza
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A pedestrian is allegedly hit by a vehicle near a north Laredo shopping plaza. The accident was reported at around 2:40 p.m. Thursday afternoon. According to Laredo Police, the auto-pedestrian accident happened at the 200 block of West Del Mar, near a mobile store. First responders...
kgns.tv
Cool Wednesday, Warmer Thursday, Arctic Wind Thursday Night
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cool moist airmass occupies the lower several thousand feet of the atmosphere. This is bringing back a cloud deck tonight and well into Wednesday. Drier air aloft may mix some of the clouds away late in the day. After early morning cloud or fog, bright sunshine with warmer air from the northern Mexico desert will arrive Thursday. Arctic winds will arrive around sunset Thursday with a sharp drop of temperature, a freeze by Friday dawn, and during Saturday and Christmas dawns as well.
kgns.tv
Judge rules in favor of another recount in City Council District 2 race
WEBB COUNTY, Tx. (KGNS) - UPDATE: A county-wide recount is granted in the case regarding the District 2 race. On Tuesday morning, December 20, Judge Susan Reed ruled for a recount not only for District 2 but for Webb County. The recount would be done electronically and completed by January 11, 2023.
kgns.tv
Agents arrest MS-13 Gang member
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A Mexican National with gang ties is arrested by Border Patrol. The arrest happened on Dec. 18 when agents assigned to the north station apprehended several undocumented immigrants traveling northwest of Laredo. Record checks revealed that, Jose Carlos Arellano-Cossio, 33 was an active gang member of...
kgns.tv
Man who shot at Laredo Police gets ten years in prison
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The man who led police on a highspeed chase that ended with shots fired is sentenced to ten years in prison. Back in June, Hector Agustin Esparza was arrested in the case. It started after Esparza opened fire on police near the Sam’s Club. He...
kgns.tv
TxDOT prepares for freezing cold temperatures
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The official start of the winter season is going to come with a big drop in temperatures for Laredo Thursday night. Temperatures will drop in the 20s with wind chills as low as five degrees above zero. Multiple agencies are already taking precautions including the Texas Department...
