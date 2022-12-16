Read full article on original website
Young Thug's Sister Reveals Acronym Behind His Stage Name
Young Thug sister has revealed that the rapper’s stage name is actually an acronym for a larger meaning. Taking to Twitter earlier this week, his sister HiDoraah, who is a hip-hop artist in her own right, revealed that her superstar brother’s name might not be what fan expects.
Kid Cudi Teases New Music Collaboration With Young Thug
Kid Cudi recently took to Twitter to announce he has an upcoming music project collaboration with Young Thug. Cudi and Thug appear to be hitting the studio after a spree of Cudi’s tweets last week revealed that the duo have recorded two songs together last year. In one of the Tweets, Cudi said that Thug will appear on his upcoming ninth album, which is likely to be his latest final full-length effort. The other song will be released at Thug’s discretion, but Cudi promises fans in a Tweet that both songs are “f**kin INSANE” and that fans “have no idea,” signaling that listeners will be in for a treat.
Tyler, the Creator Unveils His Favorite Songs of 2022
Tyler, the Creator took to Twitter to share the list of his favorite songs of 2022. Unlike most selections, the artist named cuts that were released in both 2022 and the years prior. Tyler listed The Sweet Enough’s “In Mind,” Charles Stepney’s “Around The House,” Pusha T, JAY-Z and Pharrell’s “Neck & Wrist,” Sol Set’s “Pour Le Moment,” Dina Ögon’s “Tombola 94,” Steve Lacy’s “Buttons,” Kendrick Lamar’s “Worldwide Steppers” and his Baby Keem and Sam Dew-assisted “Savior,” La’Verne Washington’s “I Found What I’ve Been Searching For,” Pearl & The Oyster’s “Candy” and, last but not least, Tyler’s “Cash In Cash Out” with Pharrell and 21 Savage. A fan also suggested Omar Apollo’s “Tamagotchi” — a track Tyler himself has publicly praised — prompting the artist to add the song in a followup tweet.
Kid Cudi Will No Longer Release a Joint Album With Travis Scott
Kid Cudi has confirmed that he will no longer release a joint album with Travis Scott. On Wednesday morning, Cudi hosted a Twitter Q&A session with his followers, during which one fan inquired about whether his joint record with the Cactus Jack rapper, which was supposed to be called The Scotts, was still in the pipeline.
Watch Phoebe Bridgers Cover “These Days” With Jack Antonoff, Matty Healy and More
Phoebe Bridgers brought out a handful of her musicians friends while performing at a benefit concert called the Ally Coalition Talent Show organized by Jack Antonoff and his sister, fashion designer Rachel Antonoff. The benefit was the first in-person show since its last rendition in 2019, with benefits going towards improving the lives of LGBTQ+ youth.
Young Thug Reportedly Enlists Hip-Hop Historians To Testify in Upcoming Trial
Young Thug is calling on experts of hip-hop music to testify in his upcoming trial. According to documents allegedly submitted by the rapper’s lawyer Brian Steel, which were obtained by AllHipHop, one “hip-hop historian” and two “lyrics experts” will serve as expert witnesses in the trial for Thug’s RICO case.
Madlib’s Mastery of Beat-Making Knows No Boundaries
From collaborating with Freddie Gibbs and Erykah Badu to the late legends MF Doom and J. Dilla, Madlib has been proving his beat-making skills for over three decades. Known for his meticulous approach to sampling — the act of reusing and remixing sound from another recording — it may seem like the producer has the process of engineering the perfect loop down to a science, but really, he says, anyone can do it. (Turns out, despite being one of hip-hop’s most influential names, he’s also a pretty humble guy.) According to Madlib, sampling is just about listening for a catchy sound to pull from a track and then chop, layer and warp to create something new. It’s a process that launched him to legend status following the release of 2004’s critically-acclaimed Madvillainy, the sole LP to come out of Madlib and MF Doom’s hip-hop duo project.
Diego Calva Makes His Hollywood Debut in 'Babylon'
Diego Calva starred alongside the likes of Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in Damien Chazelle’s new feature film, Babylon, whose stellar performance has earned the emerging actor a Golden Globe Nomination for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Comedy/Musical. The Mexican actor started his career back in his home country, where he appeared in independent and critically acclaimed films such as Te Prometo Anarquía (Julio Hernández, 2015). Calva’s talent was recognized through a series of roles in local Netflix productions, which eventually led him to be part of the Narcos: Mexico cast.
RM of BTS Wants To Be More Like a Wildflower
On December 2, 2022, Kim Namjun, the 28-year-old leader of the South Korean boy band BTS, who goes by the moniker “RM,” released his debut solo album Indigo. For RM, who started putting out his music on online hip-hop communities under the pseudonym of Runch Randa in 2007, this album has taken 15 years to materialize. In that time, he changed his name twice (from Runch Randa to Rap Monster before settling with RM), made his debut with BTS as the leader of the boy band, achieved worldwide superstardom, and rewrote K-pop history. He is now back as a solo artist with an album that commemorates the end of his twenties (In Korea, newborns are considered 1 year old at birth and turn a year older on January 1 rather than on their birthday. RM would be turning 30 in Korean age on January 1, 2023 at the time of this interview, which has been edited to use his Korean age throughout for clarity).
Dwayne Johnson Gives Fans an Update on Black Adam in New DC Universe
Following James Gunn‘s response to fans regarding the DC recasting backlash, Dwayne Johnson is has released an official statement on Black Adam’s future in the universe. Fans are urged to be patient as they wait for a new sequel to Dwayne Johnson’s anti-hero film. Since Gunn and Peter Safran took over as co-CEOs, the restructuring and plot reevaluations for all things DC has come in to question and garnered uproar from fans. Johnson provided a lengthy update to fans regarding what they can expect to see from Black Adam, highlighting that the anti-hero’s story “will not be in their first chapter of storytelling.” He noted to fans that he did have a conversation with Gunn to clear up any misconceptions and shared that he and Gunn have developed a relationship for many years.
OJAS and the Clarity of Sound
The atmosphere inside HiFi Listening Room Dream No.1 at Lisson Gallery in New York City is more like a tea ceremony or a guided meditation than what most would associate with a music listening session. Visitors’ shoes are scattered on the ground outside the door, removed out of respect. There is a sense of anticipation as Devon Turnbull, the master of ceremonies for this spiritual gathering, aptly un-sleeves a record from Brian Eno’s Music For Installations and places it on the neon turntable.
H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Collection Following Backlash From the Artist
Following the public back and forth between fast-fashion retailer H&M and Justin Bieber, the retailer has officially pulled the collaborative collection from its shelved. The news comes just less than 24 hours after the brand stated it would continue to sell the collection, despite Bieber criticizing the designs online, even urging his fans to not purchase the style because he did not approve of them. H&M has now reversed its claim and will stop selling the particular pieces.
Pink Floyd Releases 18 Concerts From Their 'The Dark Side of the Moon' Era
Pink Floyd surprised fans by quietly releasing 18 concerts they performed during their The Dark Side of the Moon era on streaming. According to reports, the performances are from 1972 and hears the group perform the The Dark Side of the Moon album in its entirety a year before it was officially released. Many of the performances sound like repossessed bootlegs as per Variety, with vinyl scratches, changes in sound and quality and lack of completion present throughout the 18 recordings. The releases can be found on both YouTube and Spotify — with the later including the recordings under “compilations” — but may be removed in just a few weeks, similar to what happened to last year’s performances.
James Gunn Officially Addresses DC Recasting Backlash
After the announcement that Henry Cavill will no longer be returning as Superman, DC fans were in an uproar, evidently upset by the decision by co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. Now, a few days after the news that shook the superhero entertainment world, Gunn has officially addressed the recasting...
Young Dolph’s Legacy Celebrated With Traveling ‘Dolphland’ Pop-Up Museum
Last week, Young Dolph’s estate released its first posthumous LP from the late rapper, entitled Paper Route Frank. The album dropped one year after Dolph, whose real name is Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., was tragically murdered in his hometown of Memphis at the age of 36. The rapper’s estate,...
Rarely Seen Artwork From Ernie Barnes to Exhibit in LA This February
Including an interior space designed by PLAYLAB. Long ignored by art market elites, Ernie Barnes posthumously had a watershed moment this past May. His seminal 1976 painting, The Sugar Shack, shattered expectations when it sold at Christie’s 20th Century auction for $15.3m USD — nearly 76 times its initial estimate. “For certain segments of America, it’s more famous than the Mona Lisa,” said Bill Perkins, a Houston-based energy trader who placed the winning bid.
