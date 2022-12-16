Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
BREAKING NEWS: One Occupant Needing Wreckage Extraction In Two Vehicle Crash, Shutting Down North St In SennettRidley's Wreckage
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
Related
Former SU wide receiver Courtney Jackson commits to Arkansas State
Syracuse, N.Y. — While Syracuse football was busy celebrating its new signees Wednesday, its former players who hit the transfer portal were finding new homes. Wide receiver Courtney Jackson committed to Arkansas State. He’s the second former Orange player to find a home following Anthony Queeley’s commitment to Georgia Southern earlier this week.
SU lands signing day commitment from linebacker Josiah Jeffrey
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football picked up another class of 2023 commitment in the midst of Early National Signing Day. Linebacker Josiah Jeffrey announced his commitment to the Orange on Wednesday morning. His addition is one of two signing day surprises for SU. The Orange also flipped Northern Illinois commit Trevion Mack on Wednesday.
Syracuse picks up ninth lineman for 2023 recruiting class, flipping Trevion Mack
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football signed a ninth lineman to its 2023 recruiting class Wednesday. Trevion Mack, previously committed to Northern Illinois, signed with the Orange at noon on Early National Signing Day. Mack received his offer from SU on Dec. 14 and made an official visit Dec. 16.
Will SU’s offense change under Jason Beck? New OC, QB Garrett Shrader say not really
Syracuse, N.Y. — Garrett Shrader and his Syracuse football teammates didn’t believe the news at first. While hanging out the night of Dec. 9, one of SU’s team managers read players the reports that offensive coordinator Robert Anae was leaving for N.C. State.
SU picks up fifth transfer in ex-Missouri punter Jack Stonehouse
Syracuse, N.Y. — Though most of the focus on Early National Signing Day was on high school and junior college commits, Syracuse football added a fifth transfer to its ranks. Ex-Missouri punter Jack Stonehouse committed to SU, a tweet from one of the Orange’s recruiting staff members revealed.
Syracuse football commit Vincent Carroll-Jackson flips to Nebraska on signing day
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football couldn’t hang on to the No. 2 commit in its 2023 class, despite him verbally committing to the university just 10 days ago. Vincent Carroll-Jackson, a three-star lineman from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, flipped his commitment during his signing day ceremony Wednesday afternoon, choosing Nebraska by sliding a red hat on his head.
Where does Syracuse’s 2023 recruiting class rank in the ACC, nationally?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football’s 2023 Early National Signing Day went mostly according to plan. SU signed 15 high school and JUCO players Wednesday plus added five transfers. Two of those signees and one transfer — linebacker Josiah Jeffrey, offensive lineman Trevion Mack and punter Jack Stonehouse — were new additions to the class and hadn’t been previously committed.
Colgate players flock to Dome to support Nelly Cummings, who torched Syracuse for 22 in Pitt win
Syracuse, N.Y. – Nelly Cummings did not need to remind his former teammates about Dec. 20. Colgate players knew that was the day Cummings would be back in Central New York. Only this time, the former Raider point guard would be wearing a Pittsburgh uniform.
Robert Anae says N.C. State’s ‘strength and stability’ led him to take OC job at ACC rival
Syracuse, N.Y. — A sliver of light has been shed on Robert Anae’s decision to leave Syracuse football. “In my world it goes fast. Decisions had to be made real quick,” Anae told reporters Tuesday, his first time commenting on his decision to take the job as N.C. State’s offensive coordinator.
Jim Boeheim frustrated by lack of effort in Syracuse’s loss to Pittsburgh: ‘I’ve tried everything’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Jim Boeheim has been the coach at Syracuse since 1976, but he’s never been as frustrated with his team’s lack of effort than he has been through 13 games this season. In the aftermath of an 84-82 loss to Pittsburgh at the JMA Wireless...
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Pittsburgh
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 84-82 loss to Pittsburgh on Tuesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Pitt_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Pitt withstands second-half Syracuse...
Complete All-CNY fall 2022 teams: View picks, finalists for all sports
Syracuse, N.Y. — This fall, Section III athletes made their claim as the best in the area. A select few stood out and were named All-CNY in their respective sports. Along with All-CNY teams being named, the finalists for player of the year in each sport have been named.
17 heartwarming stories from CNY high school sports in 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Many high school athletes in Section III have good reason to reflect upon 2022 with a sense of pride and accomplishment. Whether it was beating back long odds to return from an injury, providing a helping hand to others or just bringing out the best in teammates, they wracked up victories that had nothing to do with actual game stats or outcomes.
Syracuse basketball nearly retrieves 20-point 2nd-half deficit, but Pitt hangs on, 84-82
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse Orange looked flat for almost 35 minutes, but almost stunned Pittsburgh with a furious rally in the game’s final five minutes before falling 84-82 at the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday night. The Orange trailed 73-54 with 9 minutes left in the game...
In hiring Rocky Long, Dino Babers adds a master of his art to SU staff: ‘You can’t turn that knowledge down’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Dino Babers did not shy away from the fact that this hiring cycle wasn’t his first shot at adding Rocky Long to the Syracuse football staff. In fact, he brought it up nearly right away when speaking about his newest hire for the first time publicly at the end of an Early National Signing Day press conference.
A Henninger grad’s game-winning shot, and 26 more updates (CNY Athletes in College)
Note: Every Thursday, Dean Zulkofske will be catching up with CNY athletes who are playing in college. Want to put someone on our radar? Email Dean at d.zulkofske@gmail.com. Jadan Graves almost settled for a jump shot.
Tully girls volleyball tops Faith Heritage (71 photos)
The Tully and Faith Heritage girls volleyball squads entered Wednesday’s OHSL battle each with 5-1 records. It was the Black Knights who came out victorious, topping the Saints, 3-1.
Ex-Baldwinsville star named to 2023 U.S. men’s lacrosse world lacrosse tournament team
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Charlie Bertrand has earned a chance to help the United States men’s lacrosse team again prove it’s the best in the world. The former Baldwinsville star has been named to the final 23-man roster that will represent the U.S. in the 2023 World Lacrosse Men’s Championship in San Diego. The United States is the reigning world champion and will be the No. 1 seed for the 30-team event which runs June 21 through July 1.
I-81 project opponents: NY planners have to ‘redo everything’ to account for Micron; Not so fast, state says
Syracuse, NY — A group opposed to replacing Interstate 81 in Syracuse with a community grid told a judge Thursday that the state has to “redo everything” to account for the planned arrival of semiconductor manufacturer Micron to the northern suburbs. “They gotta crunch out the numbers....
Cazenovia girls, Central Valley Academy boys winners at John DiMao Memorial Invitational
The Cazenovia girls and the Central Valley Academy boys indoor track and field teams were winners at the John DiMao Memorial Invitational on Wednesday at Colgate University. The Lakers indoor track team scored in 13 of 14 events to total 89 points. They topped Rome Free Academy (76 points) and the rest of the 18-team field. The first-place finish was the third for the girls in their four meets this season, along with a second-place finish to Cicero-North Syracuse at the Oscar Jensen Memorial Relays.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
69K+
Followers
56K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0