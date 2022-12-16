ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former SU wide receiver Courtney Jackson commits to Arkansas State

Syracuse, N.Y. — While Syracuse football was busy celebrating its new signees Wednesday, its former players who hit the transfer portal were finding new homes. Wide receiver Courtney Jackson committed to Arkansas State. He’s the second former Orange player to find a home following Anthony Queeley’s commitment to Georgia Southern earlier this week.
SU lands signing day commitment from linebacker Josiah Jeffrey

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football picked up another class of 2023 commitment in the midst of Early National Signing Day. Linebacker Josiah Jeffrey announced his commitment to the Orange on Wednesday morning. His addition is one of two signing day surprises for SU. The Orange also flipped Northern Illinois commit Trevion Mack on Wednesday.
Where does Syracuse’s 2023 recruiting class rank in the ACC, nationally?

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football’s 2023 Early National Signing Day went mostly according to plan. SU signed 15 high school and JUCO players Wednesday plus added five transfers. Two of those signees and one transfer — linebacker Josiah Jeffrey, offensive lineman Trevion Mack and punter Jack Stonehouse — were new additions to the class and hadn’t been previously committed.
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Pittsburgh

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 84-82 loss to Pittsburgh on Tuesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Pitt_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Pitt withstands second-half Syracuse...
17 heartwarming stories from CNY high school sports in 2022

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Many high school athletes in Section III have good reason to reflect upon 2022 with a sense of pride and accomplishment. Whether it was beating back long odds to return from an injury, providing a helping hand to others or just bringing out the best in teammates, they wracked up victories that had nothing to do with actual game stats or outcomes.
Ex-Baldwinsville star named to 2023 U.S. men’s lacrosse world lacrosse tournament team

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Charlie Bertrand has earned a chance to help the United States men’s lacrosse team again prove it’s the best in the world. The former Baldwinsville star has been named to the final 23-man roster that will represent the U.S. in the 2023 World Lacrosse Men’s Championship in San Diego. The United States is the reigning world champion and will be the No. 1 seed for the 30-team event which runs June 21 through July 1.
Cazenovia girls, Central Valley Academy boys winners at John DiMao Memorial Invitational

The Cazenovia girls and the Central Valley Academy boys indoor track and field teams were winners at the John DiMao Memorial Invitational on Wednesday at Colgate University. The Lakers indoor track team scored in 13 of 14 events to total 89 points. They topped Rome Free Academy (76 points) and the rest of the 18-team field. The first-place finish was the third for the girls in their four meets this season, along with a second-place finish to Cicero-North Syracuse at the Oscar Jensen Memorial Relays.
