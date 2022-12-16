Read full article on original website
Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision
Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jalen Hurts' MVP case: Can Eagles QB capture NFL's top honor?
The news that Jalen Hurts had sprained his shoulder briefly rattled Philadelphia on Monday because the Eagles have been rolling all season behind their superstar quarterback and the entire city has a Super Bowl on its mind. An injury to Hurts really might be the only thing that could shake up the balance of power in the NFC.
Jalen hurts: Eagles QB Hurts has 'chance' to play at Dallas
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Imagine this: Jalen Hurts back at quarterback for the Eagles only six days after his right shoulder was mashed into Bermuda sod on a blustery afternoon in Chicago. The scenario ostensibly has gone from long shot once it was revealed that Hurts had sprained his throwing...
2023 National Signing Day Tracker: Oregon inks Jurrion Dickey, Dante Moore to UCLA
One of the wildest weeks in college football is upon us, as the early signing period for 2023 starts Wednesday and runs through Friday. We've already seen a flurry of flipped commitments and notable moves in the transfer portal, but Wednesday's national signing day is when it gets really interesting, as high school prospects declare their choices.
NFL odds Week 16: How bettors are playing Eagles-Cowboys, Packers-Dolphins
It’s still a couple of days out, but no game on the NFL Week 16 odds board is getting as much attention as the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys. And not just because it’s America’s Game of the Week on FOX and the FOX Sports App, with a 4:25 p.m. ET Christmas Eve kickoff.
Coastal Carolina-East Carolina best bet, odds and how to bet
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the East Carolina Pirates will face off in the Birmingham Bowl to wrap up their 2022 college football seasons. Coastal Carolina started the season 6-0 and then took an L to Old Dominion. Star quarterback, Grayson McCall got injured in that game and was banged up for a couple weeks. The Chanticleers finished the year 9-3 after losing to James Madison and Troy. McCall entered the transfer portal, so look for Jarrett Guest to be leading the offense for the Chanticleers in this one.
From USFL to the Pro Bowl: Dallas Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin honored by NFL
KaVontae Turpin has had a fascinating journey through professional football. Now, the former USFL MVP can add another title to his résumé — NFL Pro Bowler. The dangerous kick/punt returner was among seven Dallas Cowboys named to the NFC's Pro Bowl squad when rosters were announced on Wednesday. He is the first player in Cowboys history to be named to the Pro Bowl as a returner.
Can Dak Prescott carry Cowboys to a Super Bowl run? | THE HERD
The Dallas Cowboys are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Eve and are (-5) favorites (via FOX Bet Sportsbook). With Jalen Hurts out and the Cowboys prepping for the playoffs, can Dak Prescott lead them to a title? Jerry Jones said that 'we can win most games' when Dak played the way he did against the Jacksonville Jaguars, including 'being aggressive without the turnovers.' Colin Cowherd explains why he believes Dak is not their guy.
Why Jared Goff was an NFC Pro Bowl snub | THE HERD
The Jared Goff-Matthew Stafford swap was eye-grabbing after both QBs spent their entire careers with their teams. The Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl 56, but are having the worse hangover season in history. Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions are emerging as a playoff contender. Goff has 3,604 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and a 97.2 passer rating this season. Colin Cowherd explains why not only was Goff a Pro Bowl snub but how he is more similar to Stafford than fans think.
2023 National Signing Day: Oregon, Texas, Alabama win big
Christmas came early for every FBS program in the country on Wednesday, as a host of stars put pen to paper with the early signing period officially opening for the Class of 2023. As is the case in pretty much every cycle, it was a wild one, as things you...
Gardner Minshew named Eagles starter vs. Cowboys | THE CARTON SHOW
Craig Carton and Victor Cruz preview Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys matchup. Can the Eagles win with Gardner Minshew? Craig and Victor discuss Jerry Jones' comments on Dak Prescott. Later, they break down the NFC playoff picture.
Chiefs eying AFC's playoff bye, Seahawks a postseason spot
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs can't climb into first place in the AFC and secure that coveted first-round playoff bye with a win over Seattle on Saturday, nor can the Seahawks slip into the postseason by knocking off the West Division champs. But a loss...
Deion Sanders explains why he's the best recruiter in College Football | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Deion Sanders explains to Shannon Sharpe what makes him the best recruiter in College Football. Deion says: “I’m not selling nothing, I am who I am. If you want exposure, I’m going to give you exposure. We know how to use social media like no other. We have people designed to make you shine.”
Record-setting Reed lifts Western Kentucky past S. Alabama
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Austin Reed passed for four touchdowns and a New Orleans Bowl-record 497 yards, leading Western Kentucky to a 44-23 win over South Alabama. on Wednesday night. It was yet another memorable season-ending performance for Reed, who set Division II title-game records in 2019 by passing...
Why Eagles NEED Jalen Hurts back in Week 17 | What's Wright?
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts suffered a shoulder injury in Week 15 vs. Bears, backup quarterback Gardner Minshew was named starter in Week 16 vs. Cowboys. Nick Wright explains the Eagles need to avoid running the ball so much with Hurts because injuries like this are bound to happen. Nick believes with Hurts out for Week 16 Joe Burrow might enter the MVP conversation if the Bengals beat the Bills in Week 17.
Deion Sanders explains why he picked Colorado over other Power 5 schools | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Deion Sanders reveals to Shannon Sharpe why he choose to take the University of Colorado Head Coach job over other Power 5 schools. Deion said: “Rick George is the reason I’m here, he was the difference. The honesty, his heart and passion for this University. He’s about winning.”
Memphis vs. Utah State best bet, odds and how to bet
The Memphis Tigers and the Utah State Aggies will face off in the First Responder Bowl to wrap up their 2022 college football seasons. Memphis started the season 4-1 and then dropped four straight to the top talent in the AAC. The Tigers would go on to finish the season 6-6.
Lions leap in, Bengals hold steady in Colin's 'Herd Hierarchy'
The 2022 NFL regular season is winding down, and teams are beginning to punch their ticket to the playoffs. How were the Minnesota Vikings impacted by their historic 33-point comeback victory over the Indianapolis Colts? Where do the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys stand after shaky Week 15 outings? Are the Philadelphia Eagles or the Cincinnati Bengals the team to beat?
Inside Lions' dramatic turnaround, Justin Fields' chase at rushing history: NFC North notebook
I'm not sure anyone could have predicted in the first weeks of the season, with what we saw out of every team in this division except the Vikings, that three of the four NFC North teams would still be relevant in December. The Vikings have now clinched a playoff berth,...
Brrr-owns, Saints set to battle each other, frigid elements
CLEVELAND (AP) — The New Orleans Saints will never miss their beloved, climate-controlled Superdome more than on Saturday. Baby, it's going to be cold outside. A “bomb cyclone” event is expected to drop temperatures into single digits at kickoff in Cleveland. With gusts exceeding 50 mph off Lake Erie, the wind chill will plunge way below zero as the Saints (5-9) and Browns (6-8) try to keep their slim playoff hopes intact in a simultaneous test of survival.
