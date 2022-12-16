ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Things to Do: Check out the views at SkyBridge Michigan

By Tianna Jenkins
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 6 days ago
Almost three hours from Lansing, you'll find an attraction that's more than 100 feet off the ground and 1,200 feet long. SkyBridge Michigan has taken the crown as the longest timber-towered suspension bridge in the world.

"SkyBridge Michigan is our newest year-round attraction here," said the general manager of Boyne Mountain Resort, Jason Perl.

The bridge opened in the fall. It's an attraction that paints a pretty picture all year round, but at this time, it's a winter wonderland.

"Snow scenery, especially after a snow day with snow on the trees, all the slope lights, skiers," Perl said.

Another cool part of the attraction that is in the middle of the bridge is actually a 36-foot span of see-through glass. And when it's clear of the snow, you can take a look and see a pretty cool view.

"Just the vast terrain of beautiful northern Michigan, tons of fields, lakes. It's quite, quite impressive from up here," Perl said.

Impressive, beautiful and pretty easy to walk across, especially if you are afraid of heights.

"With bridge dynamics, there's gonna be some movement, super sturdy with all the you know, over a million pounds of concrete in these foundations. So a very sturdy structure, but you get that dynamic of being suspended," Perl said. "Sometimes whether it's a little bit of wind or just more people on it moving in unison, it's almost a different experience every time you cross."

And waiting for you on the other side of the bridge is a place where you can bond with family and friends.

"That's the top of our Disciples (Ridge) ski side of the mountain," Perl said. "That's where our new eight-person lift is going."

Currently, they have a food and beverage establishment and fire pits.

"Just the place for people to gather and really take in the scenery and the serenity of being up on top of the mountain," Perl said.

So far, they have had a tremendous response, and they hope more people will travel to see it.

"Even if you don't ski or snowboard, we have one more thing, right. In addition to our waterpark and our spa, we have one more thing you can experience," Perl said.

Prices are in the $25 range. For more details, click here .

Comments / 0

 

