Related
What A Real Estate Expert Says The Housing Market Will Be Like In 2023
The 2022 housing market has been volatile and difficult, but will 2023 be any better? Real estate agent Jon Sanborn shared his predictions with House Digest.
The Number Of Existing Home Sales Plummeted Last Month
For years now, real estate has remained a volatile marketplace for most who have engaged in it. Is it possible that trends are beginning to change again?
The Number Of Building Permits In The U.S. Dropped Drastically In November
In the last month, building permits decreased significantly, showing that fewer people are building their dream homes. What does this mean for 2023?
Renters Are Finally Getting Some Relief As Rate Hikes Slow Down
For the first time in 19 months, the rate at which rents are increasing has finally started to slow down. This is giving renters some much-needed relief.
