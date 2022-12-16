Read full article on original website
Guest Column about Christmas – by Wiley the Dog
Thank you for the opportunity to speak for most, if not all pets across Maine. As Christmas approaches, this holiday is like any other human holiday. We want you to enjoy yourselves, but we don’t want to play dress up. Got it. Don’t get me wrong. We love the...
Dog the Bounty Hunter Drops His Colorado Mansion — See Inside! [Pictures]
Dog the Bounty Hunter is no longer hunting in Colorado. The reality television star (real name Duane Chapman) just sold his 6,200-square-foot mansion, a house nestled between scenic mountains of central Colorado. Numerous outlets report that the property sold for a tad under $1.6 million, a figure later confirmed at...
What’re the Greatest Rain and Wind Storms We’ve Ever Had In Maine?
We're gonna get it big time tomorrow. The forecast has been pretty unanimous everywhere I've looked, that we're going to get some mighty powerful winds and rain Friday into Saturday. There's talk we could get multiple inches of rain in a pretty short period. We could also see wind gusts in the Bangor area that could top out over 50mph. That's nuts.
Frankie MacDonald Says A Very Wet Storm Is Coming On Friday
You might want to get those umbrellas ready to go on Friday!. You've heard Frankie featured regularly on the Z Morning Show with the storm updates he publishes on his YouTube channel. We like to follow him and let people in on his forecasts whenever Maine has any kind of storm on the way.
These Are The Most Cringe-Worthy Christmas Gifts Mainers Ever Got
I can't remember one that I have been given but I VIVIDLY remember watching folks in my family unwrap 2 super awkward gifts and cringing as they did it. The first was my brother, Dan. Growing up, Dan always wanted to be an "Aminal" doctor. And it was cute when he was little. But the year he turned 18, my mom got him, (no joke) a kitten calendar for Christmas. Just what every grown man hopes to get, right? When he looked up, perplexed, at my mother and asked why she replied "Because you love "aminals". It was both super sweet and super awkward at the same time.
Maine’s Favorite Christmas Stocking Stuffing Candy
Today is National Hard Candy Day. Made with 100% sugar with flavoring and color added. And it that isn’t scary enough, the first hard candies, such as lemon drops and peppermints were likely prescribed as a remedy for stomach ailments. Stomach not at 100%? How about 100% sugar as...
Why Are Mainers Seeing Worms and Caterpillars in the Snow Right Now?
You'd think snow and winter would finally make some critter go away. I really don't really remember all these weird winter insect type creatures when I was young, like winter moths. Probably because I was completely unobservant to the world around me. If it didn't revolve around my Atari 2600, I probably did not pay much attention to it. But you'd think I would remember worms and caterpillars that survive in snow.
Lobster Traps, Buoys and More: 10 Unique Maine Christmas Trees Worth a Trip to See This Holiday
By now you've probably got your Christmas tree up and all lit and decorated for the big day when Santa arrives to put presents under it. It's hard to believe that it's not that far away now. Of course, Christmas trees aren't just found inside our homes. Almost every city...
These Are the Most Popular Dog Names in New England
I'm not sure I like the idea of my four-legged, furry, fun-loving best friend having a popular dog name. I like the idea of unique when it comes to my pups' names, you know what I mean? Still, no matter what, it's usually personal and special to you, and that's what counts.
One Brave Soul Is Threatening A Petition To End Maine’s Winters
I think we've all wanted to do something about the cold. But what can you actually do. Well, then answer is simple. Nothing. We can do absolutely nothing about it. I've wanted to somehow, secretly. Like, if I could have a super power, it would be to change the weather. Then it would only rain at night, and it would never be humid, hahaha.
There are 4,000 Miles of Connected Snowmobiling Trails in Maine
Talk about an adventure that could potentially go on for days if you want it to. Get ready for neverending snowmobiling trails that cover over half of Maine just waiting for you to discover. And yes, they're well-maintained as part of the Maine Interconnected Trail System or ITS. Wow! Talk...
Eagles Singer Don Henley Buys Luxurious $4.3 Million ‘Green’ Home in California — See Inside! [Pictures]
Eagles leader Don Henley recently purchased a luxurious home in California, and the residence is compatible with his environmental activism. According to celebrity real estate site Dirt.com, Henley bought the 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 3,554-square-foot home for his 24-year-old son, Will Henley, and it's a perfect mix of luxury and green living.
The Poorest County In Maine Has Two Amazing Things Going For It
There is a lot of diversity in the State of Maine's sixteen counties. As you probably know, the more southern counties are a lot more developed than the state's northern counties. Additionally, the incomes in the southern part of the state tend to be quite a bit higher than the northern and central counties.
The Snowiest Town In Maine Is Every Snowmobiler’s Dream
Even though, given what the weather has been like this fall, it may be hard to believe, Maine is one of the snowiest states in the country. With the exception of the coast, where they tend to get more rain because it is warmer, much of the state gets pounded with several feet of snow each winter.
Mass. Man Hiding Out In Maine, Along With Folks Who Helped Hide Him, Arrested In Waterville
A handful of state and local law enforcement agencies worked in tandem Monday to track down a wanted man from Massachusetts who's been hiding here in Maine. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson, Shannon Moss, said the agencies were working together to locate 31-year-old Diego Martinez of Massachusetts. Martinez was wanted on several outstanding warrants.
Much of Maine Under High Wind + Flood Warnings Ahead of Storm
Ahead of a powerful storm, weather warnings have been issued for much of Maine. The National Weather Service is warning of a powerful storm expected to bring damaging winds, a soaking rain to Maine, followed by a flash freeze. The storm is expected to push into Maine early Friday morning. Precipitation will begin as snow, transitioning to a mix of freezing rain and snow, eventually changing to rain. Rain will fall heavy at times during the evening hours.
2023 Date Set For Maine Free Ice Fishing Weekend
In February, a special weekend allows anyone to fish Maine waters without a license. Free Fishing Weekends are already set for the upcoming year. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has set February 18 and 19 as Free Family Fishing Days. On these designated days anyone can fish in Maine waters without a license. These days are listed on page 49 in the newly released 2023 Maine fishing law book.
Late Week Storm to Bring Damaging Winds + Drenching Rain to Maine
A powerful storm is expected to impact Maine Friday into Saturday. The National Weather Service is warning of a powerful storm expected to bring damaging winds, a soaking rain to Maine, followed by a flash freeze. The storm is expected to impact holiday travel, as it moves into the state Friday evening into Saturday morning. A soaking rain is expected with the storm, dumping as much as two inches on areas of the state. Forecasters say rain will fall heavy at times, causing concern for flooding.
If a Snowplow Hits Your Mailbox in Maine, Does the Town or State Have to Replace It?
We've all seen them on the side of the roads after a storm. A mailbox tilted to the side, pulled off its mount, or worse yet, completely knocked over and buried in the snow. This isn't the work of kids playing mailbox baseball and knocking mailboxes off the bats. This is what's left of mailboxes after being hit by the snowplow as it cleared the road. It can be a frustrating situation.
Gas Prices Now At A 15 Month Low – Hovering Around $3 A Gallon
You either pay attention to this, or you don’t. The price of a gallon of gas in Maine. As stated a month ago, when last I paid attention to the price, the prediction of under $3.00 a gallon would happen was made. And it has come true. And if...
