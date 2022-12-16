Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Northern Neck ferries docked, Richmond International Airport cancellations nearing a dozenWatchful EyeRichmond, VA
Dogs and cats in Richmond are placed in homes for the holidaysMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
5 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden in Richmond, Virginia recognized for this year’s Dominion Energy GardenFest of LightsMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
NBC12
RPD officer resigns ahead of guilty plea
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond police officer has resigned after assaulting a Chesterfield Sheriff’s deputy in July. According to court records, Shwarlyn Arriola pleaded guilty to assaulting an off-duty deputy at the Cultural Center of India where a teenager was shot to death during a birthday party. A...
NBC12
Richmond Sheriff speaks on inmate deaths, staffing issues and polygraph tests
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A week after the third death of an inmate inside the Richmond City Jail this year, Sheriff Antionette Irving speaks on issues her staff is facing and concerns from city residents. According to Sheriff Irving, the investigation into the death from last week is still pending,...
NBC12
12 Chesterfield County cars vandalized
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are looking for whoever left 12 county vehicles with thousands of dollars of damages. Police say the suspect flattened multiple car tires and even broke some windshields. Some of the cars were sheriff’s office vehicles and one was even a police car. This...
NBC12
Man dies in Louisa following officer-involved shooting
LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say a man was fatally shot following a police pursuit in Louisa County. On Monday, Dec. 19, at 1 p.m. Louisa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Thacker Road in Mineral in an effort to serve a felony warrant to 35-year-old Michael Cline.
NBC12
Officer’s car shot at on Hull Street Road over the weekend
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating after one of their vehicles was shot at over the weekend. On Sunday night around 11, police say an officer was driving on Hull Street Road near Warwick Road when bullets hit the patrol car and shattered one of the windows. The...
NBC12
Gov. Youngkin orders flags at half staff in honor of Brodnax police chief
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered flags in Virginia to be flown at half-staff in honor of a Virginia police chief killed in the line of duty. Brodnax Police Chief Joe Carey was killed in a crash on U.S. 58 Friday night. The Governor’s Office says flags...
NBC12
Man dead following early morning shooting in Henrico, woman charged
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -A man is dead, and another was injured following an early morning shooting in Henrico. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, around 1:12 a.m., Henrico Police responded to the 2700 block of Byron Street for the report of a shooting. First responders administered aid and took a man and...
NBC12
3 hurt in two-vehicle crash near Virginia Union University
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Three people are in the hospital after a crash in Richmond on Tuesday morning. Shortly after 9 a.m., police were called to the intersection of School Street and Brook Road - near Virginia Union University - for the report of a crash involving a sedan and an SUV.
NBC12
Hopewell man found shot to death outside gas station
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Prince George are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday night. Just before 11:30 p.m. police were called to the Shell gas station located at 5002 Oaklawn Boulevard due to reports of shots fired. When police arrived they found 25-year-old Quaheem Murphy of Hopewell...
NBC12
GRTC receives $4 million to close rural transit gaps
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC is getting $4 million to close transit gaps in rural and suburban areas of Central Virginia. GRTC plans to use “microtransit,” an on-demand system that allows people to book rides in real-time and get picked up and dropped off in designated areas. “These...
NBC12
Police investigate after man’s body found in Colonial Heights
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) -Investigators in Colonial Heights are investigating after they found a man’s body Wednesday afternoon. On Dec. 21, around 1 p.m., police responded to a report of possible human remains in the 1300 block of Yacht Basin Drive in the wood line. The individual who has...
NBC12
Richmond restaurant switches to 3.5 day work week
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Working less than five days a week and getting full-time pay is a dream for most people, but for the employees of this Richmond restaurant, that dream is now a reality. As the height of the pandemic settles down, employers are noticing workers are valuing something...
NBC12
Richmond awarded $11 million for interactive center in Shockoe Bottom
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The City of Richmond received a historic $11 million grant from the Mellon Foundation to make a new interpretive center city officials hope it will someday be part of a memorial campus honoring the memory of enslaved people. The money from the foundation’s Monuments Project will fund...
NBC12
Richmond TSA sets new record for retrieving guns at security checkpoints
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Transportation Security Administration team at Richmond International Airport caught two individuals with loaded guns at the security checkpoints on Sunday, Dec. 18. This marks the 22nd and 23rd guns caught by TSA this year, setting a new annual record for the number of firearms stopped...
NBC12
Man dies after being struck by train in Henrico
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a man was struck and killed by a train on Tuesday morning in Henrico. Henrico Police says they were called to the railroad crossing near Hungary Road and Purcell Road around 7:35 a.m. after a man trespassing on the tracks was struck and killed by an Amtrak passenger train.
NBC12
Former Chester resident returns library book 37 years later
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Thousands of books line the shelves inside the Chester library, but a recent book return nearly four decades in the making is catching the eye of staff members. “I’ve been in libraries for almost 10 years,” said Dana Bomba, branch manager for the Chester Library. “I...
NBC12
Commonwealth Catholic Charities to open cold weather shelter without city’s help
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Just in time for the arctic blast, Richmond’s third cold weather shelter is opening on Thursday without the city’s help. The city and Commonwealth Catholic Charities are still finalizing a contract to work together. Until that’s signed, CCC won’t receive any of the thousands of dollars they are supposed to get from the city.
NBC12
Virginia democrats face long lines in fourth congressional primary
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Long lines to vote is the current headline for Tuesday’s Democratic primary in Virginia’s fourth congressional district, as four candidates battle it out on the ballot. They are State Senator Jennifer McClellan, State Senator Joe Morrissey, Founder of Commonwealth Equal Tavorise Marks and Petersburg...
NBC12
City of Richmond set to open third cold weather shelter by week’s end
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The City of Richmond only has two of its four cold weather shelters open, and people are getting turned away because there isn’t enough space for them. That could change by the end of the week as the city says its third shelter will be ready to open. Commonwealth Catholic Charities operate the space at 1900 Chamberlayne Parkway.
NBC12
Chesterfield business steps in to help homeowner after neighbors call 12 On Your Side
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield homeowner is relieved and even more grateful to remain in her home for more than 30 years. For 33 years, Valerie Devito has lived in her Brandermill home. In early 2022, her neighbors wrote letters asking for help with the power washing, painting and carpentry work her house required.
Comments / 0