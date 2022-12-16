Read full article on original website
Related
Musk says Twitter to add ‘view count’ for posts
Elon Musk has announced on Twitter that the platform will be rolling out a “view count” feature, in which users will be able to see how many people have viewed their tweet. Musk said that the decision was made because “over 90% of Twitter users read, but don’t tweet, reply or like, as those are […]
This ‘Love Actually’ Deleted Storyline Makes the Airport Scene Even Wilder
A deleted scene from 'Love Actually' makes Thomas Brodie-Sangster's scene at the airport even more interesting.
FOX 28 Spokane
Even the ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ Cast Was Surprised by Its Twists & Turns (VIDEO)
On December 14, the search officially began for a priceless — and still unexplained — artifact in the first two episodes of Disney+‘s National Treasure: Edge of History. And while there is still much to be revealed about the aforementioned item that wound up in the hands of nascent treasure hunter Jess Valenzuela (Lisette Olivera) and her crew, we do know a few things about what’s up.
Comments / 0