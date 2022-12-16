Read full article on original website
This Los Angeles man is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
The Killer Donned a Santa Suit to Brutally Murder His Ex's Family on Christmas Eve in the Horrifying Covina MassacreYana BostongirlCovina, CA
Los Angeles Chargers Star Player ArrestedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Average Los Angeles rent climbs to $3,874 a month for a two-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Angels Sign Star Free AgentOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Tips to stay safe over the holidays
The City of West Hollywood is reminding the community to stay safe this winter holiday season and follow winter holiday fire and personal safety tips from the City, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), and the LA County Fire Department. The City of West Hollywood’s...
Sepi Shyne will be WeHo’s next mayor; John Erickson will be mayor pro tem
Sepi Shyne was elected by her colleagues on City Council on Monday to be West Hollywood’s next mayor, while Councilmember John Erickson will take her current position as mayor pro tem. Both of them will be installed at the next City Council meeting on Jan. 9. Shyne and Erickson...
JORDAN COCKERAM: West Hollywood’s ‘Slug Problem’
My MRI results are in – I luckily didn’t damage any cartilage! I’m glad I don’t have to have surgery, but I was sort of hoping I would get Iron Man knees so in the future when I’m canvassing for myself or other candidates, I could just jump right up to the third floor straight from the ground. Oh well, boyhood (ok, adulthood…) dreams…
This Week in WeHo (Dec. 12-17, 2022)
A roundup of city events and meetings in West Hollywood. 6:00 PM San Vicente Streetscape Improvements Community Conversation – Initial Concepts Virtual Meeting. 5:30 PM Virtual Neighborhood Meeting for 910-916 Wetherly Drive. 6:30 PM (CANCELLED) Public Facilities Commission Meeting. 7:00 PM Rent Stabilization Commission Special Meeting. Thursday, December 15.
3,200 new COVID cases in L.A. County
Los Angeles County has logged more than 3,200 new COVID-19 infections, along with 20 new virus-related deaths. The number of COVID-positive patients in county hospitals, however, held generally steady, but at an elevated number. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer told reporters Thursday that the number of available, staffed beds in county hospitals had dropped to its lowest level of the pandemic, thanks to the impact of rising flu and other respiratory illnesses in combination with COVID, exacerbated by limited hospital staffing.
WeHo introduces new mobile healthcare clinic to the community
The City of West Hollywood is partnering with UCLA Health Homeless Healthcare Collaborative to bring UCLA’s mobile healthcare clinic to West Hollywood on a regular basis to serve people experiencing homelessness in West Hollywood. UCLA Health will host walk-up healthcare services on a monthly basis piloting services at West...
TODAY: Vote for your favorite holiday window display
Today is the final day to vote in the West Hollywood Design District’s Holiday Window Decorating contest. All voters will be entered into a raffle to win a gift card for a design district business. Below are photos of the competing windows. You can cast your vote by clicking this link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeo87jhQHB6Lf3UYkTcGahQWoDyaVIVbxBnStqbmYcbGsNgJg/viewform.
DEC. 31: Vibez — A Sober New Year Celebration
This New Year’s Eve, join in the fun and celebrate the first moments of 2023 at VIBEZ: A Sober New Year Celebration, West Hollywood’s premier alcohol- and drug-free New Year’s Eve event. This year’s celebration will bring hundreds of people together for a fabulous celebration and an alcohol-free midnight toast. The theme of this year’s event is “Astrological Wellness” and there will be drag entertainment, dancing, and light refreshments as well as other fun wellness activities such as tarot and palm readings, psychics, star charting and more! The event will provide a safe space for sober people to celebrate New Year’s Eve with others in recovery, away from the typical substance-heavy events and parties that mark the holiday.
We stood up for the little guy, Business License Commissioner Catherine Eng says
Commissioner Catherine Eng applauded her colleagues on the Business License Commission in an Instagram post Wednesday, singling out the efforts of Danny Hang in overturning City Hall’s denial of a license for a massage parlor in West Hollywood. Here is what she wrote:. At last night’s Business License Committee...
TUESDAY 6PM: Preview the San Vicente Streetscape concepts
The City of West Hollywood invites community members to provide feedback about initial concept designs for the San Vicente Streetscape shared street and plaza improvements project. There will be a virtual meeting via the Zoom platform on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 6 p.m. and people interested in participating can join at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89126456842.
For 38th year in a row, WeHo praised for its financial reporting
The City of West Hollywood has been awarded with a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting and an Award of Financial Reporting Achievement by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for its Annual Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2021. This is the 28th consecutive year that the City has been recognized with this achievement.
Ukrainian children’s accounts of war at the West Hollywood Library
Brian McCarty, Toy Photographer and Executive Director of the War Toy nonprofit organization, will present a special, free preview of new art-therapy-based collaborations with children in Ukraine at the West Hollywood Library on January 10th, 2023 from 7-8:30pm. A brief Q&A will follow. Brian recently spent five-weeks in Ukraine collaborating...
Leslie Jordan’s dream condo can now be yours
Leslie Jordan was finally able to purchase his dream condominium last August on the 11th floor of Empire West in West Hollywood. Two months later, this sprawling space had lost its new owner before he even had the chance to move in. Jordan, a beloved comedian and internet star, died...
Horvath poaches West Hollywood’s Economic Development Director for her L.A. County staff
Hello – My last day as a City of West Hollywood employee was Friday, December 2nd. As of Monday, December 5th, I work for Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath, and can be reached at jleonard@bos.lacounty.gov. The following City of West Hollywood employees can be contacted for the...
Project Angel Food raises $225K with ANGELPHOTO auction
On Dec. 8, 2022, Milk Studios Los Angeles hosted ANGELPHOTO 2022 Presented by Charly Shahin and Bobby Heller and OPUS Beauty, a fine art photography auction benefiting Project Angel Food. ANGELPHOTO raised $225,000 through nearly 90 donated artworks by preeminent and emerging photographers. “ANGELPHOTO was an amazing event to help...
DON KILHEFNER | LGBTQ Youth — A Report, a Rant, a Suggestion
I attended the 30th Anniversary version of the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s “Models of Pride” youth conference at Los Angeles City College on Saturday, October 22nd. Over 600 LGBTQ young people under the age of 24 attended the event which was well-organized, welcoming, and wide-ranging in the opportunities the day provided to our young.
Chelsea Byers, John Heilman will join Lauren Meister on WeHo City Council
The final votes were tallied Monday in the West Hollywood City Council races, and the top three of 12 candidates on the ballot were Mayor Lauren Meister, Chelsea Byers and John Heilman. They will join Mayor Pro Tem Sepi Shyne and John Erickson on the dais. Meister came in first...
State Sen. Ben Allen sworn in
After receiving more than two-thirds of all votes cast in the November 8 election for the new 24th Senate District, Ben Allen (D – Santa Monica) was sworn into office today at the Capitol. Both houses of the California Legislature kicked off the 2023-2024 legislative session with organizational votes and family celebrations. Legislators will be in recess until January 5.
Hate crimes against LGBTQ+ community are soaring in L.A. County
Hate crimes are at their highest level in almost 20 years, a new report from the L.A. County Commission on Human Relations reveals. Hate crimes leapt from 641 in 2020 to 786 in 2021, a staggering 23 percent increase that’s the largest on record since 2002. More hate crimes...
Encore coming for historic rock-n-roll hotspot on the Sunset Strip
The Sunset Strip’s rock-n-roll reputation will get a jolt of life early next year from a new club and concert venue coming to a storied site in West Hollywood. Construction is under way on the yet-to-be-named club at 9039 Sunset Blvd., formerly the 1 Oak Hotel near the Sunset/Doheny intersection, across the street from the Edition.
