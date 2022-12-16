This New Year’s Eve, join in the fun and celebrate the first moments of 2023 at VIBEZ: A Sober New Year Celebration, West Hollywood’s premier alcohol- and drug-free New Year’s Eve event. This year’s celebration will bring hundreds of people together for a fabulous celebration and an alcohol-free midnight toast. The theme of this year’s event is “Astrological Wellness” and there will be drag entertainment, dancing, and light refreshments as well as other fun wellness activities such as tarot and palm readings, psychics, star charting and more! The event will provide a safe space for sober people to celebrate New Year’s Eve with others in recovery, away from the typical substance-heavy events and parties that mark the holiday.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO