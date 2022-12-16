ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

Tips to stay safe over the holidays

The City of West Hollywood is reminding the community to stay safe this winter holiday season and follow winter holiday fire and personal safety tips from the City, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), and the LA County Fire Department. The City of West Hollywood’s...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
JORDAN COCKERAM: West Hollywood’s ‘Slug Problem’

My MRI results are in – I luckily didn’t damage any cartilage! I’m glad I don’t have to have surgery, but I was sort of hoping I would get Iron Man knees so in the future when I’m canvassing for myself or other candidates, I could just jump right up to the third floor straight from the ground. Oh well, boyhood (ok, adulthood…) dreams…
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
This Week in WeHo (Dec. 12-17, 2022)

A roundup of city events and meetings in West Hollywood. 6:00 PM San Vicente Streetscape Improvements Community Conversation – Initial Concepts Virtual Meeting. 5:30 PM Virtual Neighborhood Meeting for 910-916 Wetherly Drive. 6:30 PM (CANCELLED) Public Facilities Commission Meeting. 7:00 PM Rent Stabilization Commission Special Meeting. Thursday, December 15.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
3,200 new COVID cases in L.A. County

Los Angeles County has logged more than 3,200 new COVID-19 infections, along with 20 new virus-related deaths. The number of COVID-positive patients in county hospitals, however, held generally steady, but at an elevated number. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer told reporters Thursday that the number of available, staffed beds in county hospitals had dropped to its lowest level of the pandemic, thanks to the impact of rising flu and other respiratory illnesses in combination with COVID, exacerbated by limited hospital staffing.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
TODAY: Vote for your favorite holiday window display

Today is the final day to vote in the West Hollywood Design District’s Holiday Window Decorating contest. All voters will be entered into a raffle to win a gift card for a design district business. Below are photos of the competing windows. You can cast your vote by clicking this link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeo87jhQHB6Lf3UYkTcGahQWoDyaVIVbxBnStqbmYcbGsNgJg/viewform.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
DEC. 31: Vibez — A Sober New Year Celebration

This New Year’s Eve, join in the fun and celebrate the first moments of 2023 at VIBEZ: A Sober New Year Celebration, West Hollywood’s premier alcohol- and drug-free New Year’s Eve event. This year’s celebration will bring hundreds of people together for a fabulous celebration and an alcohol-free midnight toast. The theme of this year’s event is “Astrological Wellness” and there will be drag entertainment, dancing, and light refreshments as well as other fun wellness activities such as tarot and palm readings, psychics, star charting and more! The event will provide a safe space for sober people to celebrate New Year’s Eve with others in recovery, away from the typical substance-heavy events and parties that mark the holiday.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
TUESDAY 6PM: Preview the San Vicente Streetscape concepts

The City of West Hollywood invites community members to provide feedback about initial concept designs for the San Vicente Streetscape shared street and plaza improvements project. There will be a virtual meeting via the Zoom platform on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at 6 p.m. and people interested in participating can join at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89126456842.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
For 38th year in a row, WeHo praised for its financial reporting

The City of West Hollywood has been awarded with a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting and an Award of Financial Reporting Achievement by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for its Annual Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2021. This is the 28th consecutive year that the City has been recognized with this achievement.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Project Angel Food raises $225K with ANGELPHOTO auction

On Dec. 8, 2022, Milk Studios Los Angeles hosted ANGELPHOTO 2022 Presented by Charly Shahin and Bobby Heller and OPUS Beauty, a fine art photography auction benefiting Project Angel Food. ANGELPHOTO raised $225,000 through nearly 90 donated artworks by preeminent and emerging photographers. “ANGELPHOTO was an amazing event to help...
LOS ANGELES, CA
DON KILHEFNER | LGBTQ Youth — A Report, a Rant, a Suggestion

I attended the 30th Anniversary version of the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s “Models of Pride” youth conference at Los Angeles City College on Saturday, October 22nd. Over 600 LGBTQ young people under the age of 24 attended the event which was well-organized, welcoming, and wide-ranging in the opportunities the day provided to our young.
LOS ANGELES, CA
State Sen. Ben Allen sworn in

After receiving more than two-thirds of all votes cast in the November 8 election for the new 24th Senate District, Ben Allen (D – Santa Monica) was sworn into office today at the Capitol. Both houses of the California Legislature kicked off the 2023-2024 legislative session with organizational votes and family celebrations. Legislators will be in recess until January 5.
CALIFORNIA STATE
