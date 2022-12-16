Latest numbers, December 16th

BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – We are seeing minimal change to Broome County’s COVID-19 numbers since yesterday.

The county is reporting 173 active cases over the past 5 days with 43 of them new.

The number of hospitalizations is now at 43.

The number of deaths remains at 590.

